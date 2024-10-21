The Federal University of Petroleum is a public institution of higher learning located in Effurun, Delta State, Nigeria. Established in 2007, it has become a premier hub of advanced learning, driving innovation and research in energy, technology, and engineering. For prospective students, FUPRE's courses cater to pre-university, undergraduate, and postgraduate students.

FUPRE is Nigeria's first specialized petroleum university, focusing on petroleum engineering, technology and other related fields.

FUPRE aims to become a premier international institution providing dining, research, consultancy, and extension services for the petroleum and allied sectors. To this end, the school has dedicated itself to encouraging innovation in its students in the fields of Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

FUPRE's courses

As its name suggests, the Federal University of Petroleum offers energy-focused learning pathways ranging from basic pre-degree courses to undergraduate and post-graduate studies.

It has three colleges geared towards science, technology, maritime engineering, and offshore studies. Below is a list of all academic programmes and degree courses the university offers.

Basic Studies (Pre-Degree) programme

This pre-degree programme caters to students preparing for the UTME examination or WASC/NECO/GCE and equivalent examinations to meet the admission requirements of their desired programmes. In the nine-month programme, candidates can expect intensive training in the subjects below;

English Language

Mathematics

Physics

Chemistry

Biology

Geography

Foundation programme

Candidates who successfully complete this programme will receive a Joint Universities Preliminary Examination Board (JUPEB) certificate. This allows them to gain direct admission into 200-level disciplines.

Like in the Basic Pre-degree programme, the students are taught English Language, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics, and Physics. These subjects are proportionate to the 100-level and 200-level undergraduate courses currently offered in FUPRE.

Undergraduate courses

To apply for admission into any course offered at FUPRE, candidates should have applied for admission into the University as first choice in the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME).

What are the undergraduate courses offered at FUPRE? The College of Science and the College of Engineering and Technology each offer prospective students access to eighteen science courses. Below is a full list of courses offered at the university.

Courses at the Federal University of Petroleum are focused on STEM subjects.

College of Engineering and Technology

Petroleum Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Chemical Engineering

Electrical and Electronic Engineering

Marine Engineering

Gas Engineering

Natural Gas Engineering

Petrochemical Engineering

Computer Engineering

Civil Engineering

Biochemical Technology

Biological Technology

Petro-chemistry Technology

Physics Instrumentation Technology

Computer Science

Data Science

Cyber Security

Information Technology

Software Engineering

College of Science

Industrial Chemistry

Chemistry

Environmental Management and Toxicology

Geology

Geophysics

Computer Science

Mathematics

Physics

Statistics

College of Maritime and Offshore Studies

Maritime Transport and Logistics

Maritime Economics and Finance

What is the cut-off mark for the FUPRE?

To gain admission into the Federal University of Petroleum Resources Effurun, students must attain a cut-off mark of 150 points and above. This applies to all university courses.

What are the requirements for FUPRE admission?

Admission into the Basic Studies and Foundation Programmes is currently open. Here is a detailed summary of the admission requirements needed:

A minimum of 5 credit passes in at least five subjects at O’ Level, including English Language and Mathematics.

3 relevant subjects at not more than 2 sittings in GCE, SSCE, WAEC, NECO and NABTEB with results obtained before registration.

An application fee of ₦10,000 for the Basic Studies Programme and ₦15,000 for the Foundation programme.

For foreign students, application into the Foundation programme costs $50.

Post-UTME screening process

Applying for the post-UTME screening exercise is mandatory for undergraduate candidates. Below is a full guide on how to apply to FUPRE for post-UTME screening and registration;

Pay online using your ATM Card or at the Bank using your RRR Number through the Remita platform. Carefully fill in all the required fields, and submit and print out your confirmation page. Monitor your application status by logging in to your profile. Check your individual examination date and time on the application confirmation page.

Registration process

Tap on the make payment button and enter your JAMB Number Accept the validation prompt and follow the payment instructions. After payment, click on the 'Apply Now' button. Enter the payment RRR Number and proceed. Fill out the online application form and verify the information entered. Once satisfied with the information provided, submit the application. Print the confirmation page. Log in to the student's portal with your JAMB Number and password to monitor your admission status.

FUPRE post-UTME portal

The Federal University of Petroleum is the first of its kind in Africa.

The Student Online Academic Portal (SOAP) allows students to access various services, from screening to payment and registration. To log in as new students, both Direct Entry (DE) and UTME candidates need to use their JAMB registration numbers.

How many departments are in FUPRE?

There are twelve departments in the university. These include; the departments of Chemistry, Earth Sciences, Environmental Management and Technology, Computer Sciences, Mathematics, Physics, Chemical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Marine Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Petroleum Engineering and Science Laboratory Technology.

Is there direct entry to FUPRE?

To gain direct entry to the federal university, you can apply for the Foundation programme. Completion of the programme earns you a Joint Universities Preliminary Examination Board (JUPEB) Certificate, which guarantees direct entry to any course.

Does FUPRE do screening?

The university offers post-UTME screening. The FUPRE post-UTME screening process is only open to candidates who applied for admission into the University as the first choice in the 2024 UTME exams and scored 150 points and above.

FUPRE's courses offer various education pathways for students interested in science, technology, and petroleum-focused learning. The basic and foundation programmes open access for more students while maintaining the standards of excellence. Consider enrolling at the university for your desired courses.

