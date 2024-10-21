FUPRE's courses, cut-off mark and admission requirements (Federal University of Petroleum)
The Federal University of Petroleum is a public institution of higher learning located in Effurun, Delta State, Nigeria. Established in 2007, it has become a premier hub of advanced learning, driving innovation and research in energy, technology, and engineering. For prospective students, FUPRE's courses cater to pre-university, undergraduate, and postgraduate students.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- FUPRE's courses
- What is the cut-off mark for the FUPRE?
- What are the requirements for FUPRE admission?
- FUPRE post-UTME portal
- How many departments are in FUPRE?
- Is there direct entry to FUPRE?
- Does FUPRE do screening?
FUPRE aims to become a premier international institution providing dining, research, consultancy, and extension services for the petroleum and allied sectors. To this end, the school has dedicated itself to encouraging innovation in its students in the fields of Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.
FUPRE's courses
As its name suggests, the Federal University of Petroleum offers energy-focused learning pathways ranging from basic pre-degree courses to undergraduate and post-graduate studies.
It has three colleges geared towards science, technology, maritime engineering, and offshore studies. Below is a list of all academic programmes and degree courses the university offers.
Basic Studies (Pre-Degree) programme
This pre-degree programme caters to students preparing for the UTME examination or WASC/NECO/GCE and equivalent examinations to meet the admission requirements of their desired programmes. In the nine-month programme, candidates can expect intensive training in the subjects below;
- English Language
- Mathematics
- Physics
- Chemistry
- Biology
- Geography
Foundation programme
Candidates who successfully complete this programme will receive a Joint Universities Preliminary Examination Board (JUPEB) certificate. This allows them to gain direct admission into 200-level disciplines.
Like in the Basic Pre-degree programme, the students are taught English Language, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics, and Physics. These subjects are proportionate to the 100-level and 200-level undergraduate courses currently offered in FUPRE.
Undergraduate courses
To apply for admission into any course offered at FUPRE, candidates should have applied for admission into the University as first choice in the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME).
What are the undergraduate courses offered at FUPRE? The College of Science and the College of Engineering and Technology each offer prospective students access to eighteen science courses. Below is a full list of courses offered at the university.
College of Engineering and Technology
- Petroleum Engineering
- Mechanical Engineering
- Chemical Engineering
- Electrical and Electronic Engineering
- Marine Engineering
- Gas Engineering
- Natural Gas Engineering
- Petrochemical Engineering
- Computer Engineering
- Civil Engineering
- Biochemical Technology
- Biological Technology
- Petro-chemistry Technology
- Physics Instrumentation Technology
- Computer Science
- Data Science
- Cyber Security
- Information Technology
- Software Engineering
College of Science
- Industrial Chemistry
- Chemistry
- Environmental Management and Toxicology
- Geology
- Geophysics
- Computer Science
- Mathematics
- Physics
- Statistics
- Biochemical Technology
- Biological Technology
- Petro-chemistry Technology
- Physics Instrumentation Technology
- Computer Science
- Data Science
- Cyber Security
- Information Technology
- Software Engineering
College of Maritime and Offshore Studies
- Maritime Transport and Logistics
- Maritime Economics and Finance
What is the cut-off mark for the FUPRE?
To gain admission into the Federal University of Petroleum Resources Effurun, students must attain a cut-off mark of 150 points and above. This applies to all university courses.
What are the requirements for FUPRE admission?
Admission into the Basic Studies and Foundation Programmes is currently open. Here is a detailed summary of the admission requirements needed:
- A minimum of 5 credit passes in at least five subjects at O’ Level, including English Language and Mathematics.
- 3 relevant subjects at not more than 2 sittings in GCE, SSCE, WAEC, NECO and NABTEB with results obtained before registration.
- An application fee of ₦10,000 for the Basic Studies Programme and ₦15,000 for the Foundation programme.
- For foreign students, application into the Foundation programme costs $50.
Post-UTME screening process
Applying for the post-UTME screening exercise is mandatory for undergraduate candidates. Below is a full guide on how to apply to FUPRE for post-UTME screening and registration;
- Pay online using your ATM Card or at the Bank using your RRR Number through the Remita platform.
- Carefully fill in all the required fields, and submit and print out your confirmation page.
- Monitor your application status by logging in to your profile.
- Check your individual examination date and time on the application confirmation page.
Registration process
- Tap on the make payment button and enter your JAMB Number
- Accept the validation prompt and follow the payment instructions.
- After payment, click on the 'Apply Now' button.
- Enter the payment RRR Number and proceed.
- Fill out the online application form and verify the information entered.
- Once satisfied with the information provided, submit the application.
- Print the confirmation page.
- Log in to the student's portal with your JAMB Number and password to monitor your admission status.
FUPRE post-UTME portal
The Student Online Academic Portal (SOAP) allows students to access various services, from screening to payment and registration. To log in as new students, both Direct Entry (DE) and UTME candidates need to use their JAMB registration numbers.
How many departments are in FUPRE?
There are twelve departments in the university. These include; the departments of Chemistry, Earth Sciences, Environmental Management and Technology, Computer Sciences, Mathematics, Physics, Chemical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Marine Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Petroleum Engineering and Science Laboratory Technology.
Is there direct entry to FUPRE?
To gain direct entry to the federal university, you can apply for the Foundation programme. Completion of the programme earns you a Joint Universities Preliminary Examination Board (JUPEB) Certificate, which guarantees direct entry to any course.
Does FUPRE do screening?
The university offers post-UTME screening. The FUPRE post-UTME screening process is only open to candidates who applied for admission into the University as the first choice in the 2024 UTME exams and scored 150 points and above.
FUPRE's courses offer various education pathways for students interested in science, technology, and petroleum-focused learning. The basic and foundation programmes open access for more students while maintaining the standards of excellence. Consider enrolling at the university for your desired courses.
Legit.ng has published an article detailing Ambrose Alli University's admission processes and procedures. The state university attracts a young population of students seeking undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, and certificate courses.
The report outlines all programmes, their cut-off marks, and tuition fees for new students. Read the article to learn how to enrol in one of Nigeria's best state universities.
Source: Legit.ng
Ciku Njuguna (Lifestyle writer) Ciku Njuguna is a journalist with four years of experience in content creation working with Sports Brief and CyberSchool technologies. She has a BSc in Nutrition and Dietetics (2018) and a Postgraduate Diploma in Education from the University of Nairobi (2022). Ciku joined Legit.ng in 2024, where she currently covers lifestyle content. In 2023, she finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. In 2024, she participated in the Google News Initiative training program. Email: ciku.njuguna1@gmail.com