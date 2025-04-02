Galatasaray Dealt Massive Blow in Pursuit of Victor Osimhen’s Permanent Signing

Galatasaray’s desire to sign Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen permanently is publicly documented

Osimhen joined the Turkish champions on a season-long loan and has impressed during the time

Galatasaray’s attempt to sign him permanently has been dealt a massive blow after a recent update

Galatasaray’s pursuit of the permanent signing of Victor Osimhen after a successful loan spell has been dealt a massive blow after a recent detail emerged in Turkey.

Osimhen joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan from Napoli after his proposed permanent transfers away from the club last summer collapsed for different reasons.

Victor Osimhen gestures during Galatasaray's 2-1 loss to Besiktas. Photo by Abdulhamid Hosbas.

Source: Getty Images

Premier League club Chelsea were the most advanced of the three, and were locked in negotiations with the player until the final minutes of the deadline day.

According to Chelsea legend Mikel Obi, the two parties were close to reaching an agreement, but time was against completing the formalities of the transfer.

Napoli froze him out of the squad and he opted to join Galatasaray on loan, and even though there were reports of a break clause in the deal, he stayed committed to the Turkish club.

As noted by Transfermarkt, he has averaged one goal contribution per game, with 26 goals and five assists in 31 games and this has prompted the Lions to pursue a permanent move.

Galatasaray hit snag over Osimhen

Galatasaray have been unrelenting in their pursuit of a permanent move for Osimhen since they came public in October 2023, despite the conditions against them.

Osimhen's release clause stands at €75 million, which is about four times over the highest amount the Turkish champions have paid for a transfer, Gabriel Sara from Norwich City for €18mil last summer.

Regardless of the financial challenges, the Istanbul-based club are working behind the scenes to actualise the deal and one of the means they have devised is to activate multiple sponsorship deals.

According to Turkish pundit Serdar Ali Cekliker, the Turkish state will vet all sponsorship deals and this could impact the progress of the deal.

“MHP Deputy Saffet Sancaklı has made some statements regarding Osimhen. He also said that the sponsorships will be examined. I do not think that the state will take Galatasaray against it,” he said as quoted by Haber Sari Kirmizi.

Victor Osimhen looks ok after scoring a hat trick for Galatasaray against Alanyaspor. Photo by Seskim Photo.

Source: Getty Images

The deputy reiterated that if the champions paid 75 million for Osimhen, they would go bankrupt, hence encouraging caution for the club as the state sponsors will be watching carefully.

Gala are relying on the funds from sponsors but this recent development will instil caution in them. According to Turkiye Today, the club ran into problems last year over an illegal betting sponsor.

The recent development is another impediment to the deal, with competition from top European clubs, who are in a better place financially.

Arsenal shift focus from Osimhen

Legit.ng reported that Arsenal have shifted their focus away from Osimhen after the appointment of Andrea Berta as the new sporting director to replace Edu Gaspar.

The Gunners are preparing for a big summer transfer window and have turned attention towards Sporting Lisbon and Swedish forward Viktor Gyokeres.

