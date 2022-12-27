Best state university in Nigeria: list of top 10 contenders

State universities are gradually taking their places in the university rankings in Nigeria. In the past, many believed state universities could not provide quality education compared to federal and private universities. However, the tables are turning. Which are the best state university in Nigeria now?

To effectively rank any university, you should check graduation rates, learning environment, research quality, teaching quality, and infrastructure, among other factors. State universities in Nigeria have proven their worth by providing excellent education and training. The following top 10 state universities in Nigeria

Top 10 state universities in Nigeria

More than before, state universities are now getting more student applications and are almost on the same level as compared to federal universities in Nigeria. If you are interested in furthering your education, consider this list of the best universities in Nigeria.

1. Lagos State University (LASU)

Lagos State University (LASU) is among the top state universities in Nigeria. The main campus is located at Ojo and was founded in 1983 by the Lagos State Government. It has a student population of over 50 000 and four campuses at Ojo, Ikeja, Surulere, and Epe.

The school is well-equipped in terms of facilities and the educational system and offers several undergraduate, master and postgraduate degree courses. Besides being recognized as one of Nigeria's top 10 state universities, LASU is considered the best state university to study law.

It has the following faculties:

Faculties of Arts

School of Basic Medical Sciences

Law

School of Clinical Sciences

School of Communication

Social Sciences

Sciences

Information and Communication Technology Centre (ICTC)

Engineering

Business Administration

2. Rivers State University (RSUST)

The Rivers State University (RSUST) is one of the top universities in Nigeria and was established in 1972. In 1980, the school changed its name to Rivers State University of Science and Technology. It has a student population of 17,000.

It is accredited by the National Universities Commission (NUC). In 2014, RSUST was rated Nigeria’s best e-learning institution. The school is among the two universities in Nigeria offering a bachelor’s degree in marine engineering. Its other faculties include:

Basic Clinical Sciences

Agriculture

Basic Medical Science

Clinical Science

Education

Law

Humanities

Communication And Media Studies

Science

Social Sciences

Management Science

Engineering

Environmental Science

3. Ondo State University of Science and Technology (OSUSTECH)

Ondo State University, commonly known as OSUSTECH, was established in 2008 and is located in Okitipupa, Ondo. The school provides students with several academic and non-academic facilities and services, including a library and administrative services.

Some of the programs offered at the school include:

Bachelor of Technology

Natural Sciences

Engineering

Agriculture

4. Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU)

Established in 1982, Olabisi Onabanjo University is among Nigeria's top 10 state universities. The school was ranked the 'Best State University' out of 57 in Nigeria in 2016.

The school was initially called Ogun State University and later changed its name to OOU in 2001 in honour of Dr Olabisi Onabanjo. The university has four campuses: OOU main campus in Ago-Iwoye, Egba Campus in Ibogun, the Remo campus in Sagamu/ Ikenne and Yewa campus in Ayetoro.

The school offers over 87 courses. Below are the main faculties at OOU.

The Obafemi Awolowo College of Medicine

Social and Management Science

Science

Art

Engineering and Environmental Science

Education

Law

Basic Medical Sciences

5. Ambrose Alli University Ekpoma (AAU Ekpoma)

Located in Edo state, the institution was established in 1981 and was initially recognized as Bendel State University. In 1999, the school was renamed after the founder, Professor Ambrose Alli.

The school is rated as one of the top universities in Nigeria and has one of the best academic facilities for research and learning. AAU Ekpoma offers the programs highlighted below.

Engineering & Technology

Environment Studies

Law

Management Sciences

Agriculture

Art

Basic Sciences

Clinical Sciences

Education

Physical Sciences

Life Sciences

Social Sciences

Medical Laboratory Sciences

6. Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT)

The history of this institution dates back to 1980 when it was known as Anambra State University of Science and Technology (ASUSTECH). ESUT has a student capacity of over 50,000.

Nine faculties and over 50 programmes are offered at the higher learning institution. Some of them include the following:

Agricultural & Natural Resources Management

Applied Natural Sciences

Environmental Sciences

Basic Medical Sciences

Clinical Medicine

Law

Management Sciences

Engineering

Social Sciences and humanities

Education

7. Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University (COOU)

Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University was established in 2000. The institution was formerly known as Anambra State University. Its main campuses include Igbariam, Awka and Uli. The institution offers the faculties outlined below.

Faculty of Arts

Environmental Sciences

Engineering

Natural Science

Physical Science

Education

Basic Medical Sciences

Social Science

Management Science

8. Ekiti State University (EKSU)

Ekiti State University was established in 1982 by the late Chief Michael Adekunle Ajasin's administration. The school was initially named Obafemi Awolowo University, Ado Ekiti.

The learning institution has a student population of over 50 000 and has the highest number of professors in Nigerian state universities. EKSU has the following faculties.

Arts

Clinical Sciences

Education

Engineering

Science

Faculty of Agricultural Science

Law

Basic Medical Sciences

Management Science

Social Sciences

9. Plateau State University (PLASU)

Plateau State University was established on 7 March 2005. The institution has over 18 accredited courses and is equipped to run undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. Below are the accredited faculties available at the institution.

Faculty of Arts

Natural Science

Social Science

Management Science

10. Delta State University (DELSU)

Delta State University was established in 1992 by the Delta State Government. The main campus is at Abraka, and another is at Anwai, Asaba. The institution has a student population of over 22,000. Below are the accredited faculties at DELSU.

Agriculture

Faculty of Art

Law

Management Sciences

Natural Sciences

Engineering

Basic Medical Sciences

Clinical Sciences

Education

Social Sciences

Which is the best state university in Nigeria from the list above for you? You can now easily compare them based on their locations, brief history, programs offered and tuition fees.

