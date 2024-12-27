The Nigerian government's 2025 budget proposal has allocated significant funds to top federal universities, with the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) receiving the highest allocation of N44.38 billion

The Nigerian government has unveiled its 2025 budget proposal, highlighting significant allocations to federal universities across the country.

The University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) tops the list with the highest allocation, followed closely by the University of Calabar (UNICAL) and Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) in Zaria.

These allocations reflect the government's commitment to enhancing the quality of education and infrastructure in higher institutions.

Below is a detailed list of the top 20 federal universities and their respective budget allocations:

Rank University Allocation (N)

1 University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) 44.38 Billion

2 University of Calabar (UNICAL) 37.26 Billion

3 Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria 36.76 Billion

4 Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka 31.78 Billion

5 University of Benin (UNIBEN) 28.87 Billion

6 University of Ibadan (UI) 27.82 Billion

7 University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) 27.42 Billion

8 University of Uyo (UNIUYO) 26.94 Billion

9 University of Lagos (UNILAG) 24.56 Billion

10 Bayero University, Kano (BUK) 24.05 Billion

11 University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) 23.41 Billion

12 Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) 23.18 Billion

13 University of Jos (UNIJOS) 22.18 Billion

14 National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) 20.08 Billion

15 Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO) 19.95 Billion

16 University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) 19.31 Billion

17 University of Abuja (UNIABUJA) 16.66 Billion

18 Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto (UDUS) 16.0 Billion

19 Alvan Ikoku University of Education, Owerri 13.65 Billion

20 Federal University, Wukari 13.43 Billion

Analysis

University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN):

Leading the pack with an allocation of N44.38 billion, UNN is set to enhance its infrastructure, research capabilities, and student facilities. This significant funding reflects the university's pivotal role in Nigerian higher education.

University of Calabar (UNICAL) and Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria:

With allocations of N37.26 billion and N36.76 billion, respectively, these institutions are positioned to strengthen their academic programs and expand their research endeavors. The funding will likely address infrastructural needs and support faculty development.

Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka (NAU):

Receiving N31.78 billion, NAU can invest in modernizing its campus facilities and enhancing its academic offerings, ensuring a competitive edge in the Nigerian education sector.

University of Benin (UNIBEN) and University of Ibadan (UI):

With allocations of N28.87 billion and N27.82 billion, these universities are positioned to continue their tradition of academic excellence. The funds will support infrastructure development, research projects, and student services.

Other Notable Universities:

Institutions like the University of Maiduguri (N27.42 billion), University of Uyo (N26.94 billion), and University of Lagos (N24.56 billion) are also set to benefit significantly from the budget allocations.

These funds are crucial for upgrading facilities, fostering research, and improving the overall educational experience for students.

