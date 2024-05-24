Cast of Selling the OC net worths: where are the Oppenheim Group stars now?

Selling the OC is an American reality television series on Netflix created by Adam DiVello. It is a spin-off of Selling Sunset and revolves around the Oppenheim Group real estate brokerage firm. The cast are the agents led by the founders, Jason and Bret Oppenheim. What are the cast of Selling the OC net worths?

Brett, Gio, Sundee, Brandi, Adam, Polly Brindle, Austin, Jason, Tyler, Lauren, Skyler, Kayla Cardona, Alexandra Jarvis, and Sean in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Charley Gallay (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The Selling the OC reality show premiered on 24 August 2022, with eight episodes in its first season. The cast brought drama and glamour to the screens as they closed multi-million house sale deals. The cast of Selling the OC's net worth excites its fans because they showcase expensive lifestyles onscreen.

The cast of Selling the OC net worths

The reality series Selling the OC follows agents selling property on behalf of the Oppenheim group. Here is a look at their worth and current whereabouts.

Jason and Brett Oppenheim — $50 million

Brett Oppenheim and Jason Oppenheim arrive at the 2024 People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 18, 2024, in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Steve Granitz

Source: Getty Images

Jason Oppenheim is the founder of the Oppenheim Group. He rebranded his great-great-grandfather's firm, Stern Realty Co., to its current name. Jason is a licensed real estate broker, attorney, and television personality. He first became famous after appearing in the reality TV series Selling Sunset alongside his twin brother Brett Oppenheim.

The company has closed deals worth over $3 billion in sales and over $300 million in active listings. According to Celebrity Net Worth and Cosmopolitan, Jason and Oppenheim's net worth is alleged to be $50 million each.

Alex Hall — $7 million

Alex Hall is one of the mature realtors at the OC office. She was initially an interior designer before moving to real estate. The reality TV star and internet personality hails from Laguna Beach, California. She is allegedly worth $7 million.

Brandi Marshall — $5 million

Brandi Marshall attends Netflix Is A Joke Festival: Outside Joke at Hollywood Palladium on May 04, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jerod Harris

Source: Getty Images

Brandi Marshall is an American real estate agent and TV personality. She has been a cast member of Selling the OC since season 1. Before starting her real estate career, Brandi was a Public Relations executive at AM PR Group.

Brandi Marshall is from Riverside, California. She graduated from California State University with a degree in mass communication and media studies.

Brandi Marshall's net worth is alleged to be $5 million. She lives in Newport Beach, California, and is married to Sean Marshall, an ex-basketball player. The couple has two children.

Alexandra Jarvis — $3.4 million

Alexandra Jarvis is an American model, lawyer, and realtor. She chose to pursue real estate instead of law. According to Oppenheim Group, she closed close to 40 million in sales in her first year. Her net worth is alleged to be around $3.4 million.

Jarvis left the show in April 2024. Jason Oppenheim spoke to the People magazine, saying:

I don't want to speak for Jarvis, but … she decided to do what's best for her, and I have a lot of respect for that. We're still on good terms.

Austin Victoria — $3 million

Austin Victoria is an American realtor, model, and television personality. He tends to avoid office drama and concentrates on selling homes. His alleged net worth is $3 million.

Austin Victoria is married to Lisa Victoria, and they have twin girls. They live in Orange County, California, United States.

Polly Brindle — $2 million to 3 million

Television personality Polly Brindle attends the DIRECTV Celebrates Christmas at Kathy's event at a private residence on November 28, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Amanda Edwards

Source: Getty Images

Polly Brindle is a British-born former model, real estate agent, and television personality. She was a model for European brands like Lancôme and Dior for over twenty years before venturing into real estate.

When she joined the Oppenheim Group, she had not yet acquired her realtor license. According to Grazia and TheCinemaholic, Polly Brindle's alleged net worth is $2 million to $3 million.

Gio Helou — $2 million

Gio Helou appears onstage during Netflix Is A Joke Festival: Outside Joke at Hollywood Palladium on May 04, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jerod Harris

Source: Getty Images

Gio Helou is another shrewd real estate sales agent at Selling the OC. Oppenheim Group's founder, Jason, charmed him after they bonded over their love for watches. Gio is also a film producer and residential development agent.

The California native hit the $100 million sale mark in season 2 of Selling the OC. This is unsurprising as his mom, Lisa Helou, is also a real estate agent. Gio Helou's net worth is alleged to be over $2 million. He lives in Newport Beach with his wife, Tiffany, and their son, Theodore Georges.

Kayla Cardona — $2 million

Kayla Cardona at DIRECTV Celebrates "Christmas at Kathy's" on November 28, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores

Source: Getty Images

Kayla Cardona is an American realtor, life coach, podcaster, and reality TV star. She previously worked at Zillow, where she won the prestigious Executive Club Award. Despite being a drama queen on the show, she works hard, and her net worth is around $2 million.

Lauren Shortt — $1.5 million

Lauren Shortt attends the Los Angeles premiere of Amazon Freevee's "THE GOAT" at Ysabel on April 30, 2024, in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Lauren Shortt hails from Southern California and owned a small business before moving to Orange County. Lauren Shortt's estimated net worth is $1.5 million. Being on television was new to her, as he shared on the TODAY Show:

This is not our regular job (being on television). We've never done anything like this before. I know that I haven't.

Alexandra Rose — $1 million

Alexandra Rose posing for a photo. Photo: @alexandraroseoc on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Alexandra Rose is an American real estate broker and reality TV star. She was the first agent in the OC office and is among the top-selling realtors.

Rose was born in Orange County but relocated to Dallas with her family at age 10. She then moved back to South California to pursue her degree in finance and economics. The realtor bagged nearly $100 million in sales within her first four years. She is believed to have a net worth of approximately $1 million.

Sean Palmieri — $1 million

Sean Palmieri attends FYSEE Reali-Tea | Netflix at Red Studios on May 13, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: Charley Gallay (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Sean Palmieri started his real estate career in South Florida. He was a luxury marketing manager for Coldwell Banker Global Luxury. He moved to California in 2018 and joined the cast of Selling the OC for seasons 1 to 3.

The Oppenheim Group realtor has done well for himself, selling multi-million-dollar luxury homes in Bel-Air, Beverly Hills, and Hollywood Hills. Sean Palmieri has a net worth of around $1 million.

Alexandra Harper — $750k to $1 million

Alexandra Harper in a white dress (L). The realtor in a lime green dress (R). Photo: @alexandra_harper on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Alexandra Harper is a realtor and television personality from Tennessee. She was in pageantry and competed in Miss America in 2018. According to TheCinemaholic and Grazia, Alexandra Harper is worth approximately $750k to $1 million.

Harper joined the cast of Selling the OC in season 2. In an interview with Netflix's Tudum, she revealed what attracted her to the group.

It's almost impossible not to be mesmerized by the glamour, but honestly, hearing about these commissions did it for me. I would die if I found a $20 bill on the street — that'd be great. It's intimidating when I hear about the money you can make from these sales.

Tyler Stanaland — $350, 000

Tyler Stanaland attends White Fox After Hours At Delilah Los Angeles on October 18, 2022, in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Vivien Killilea

Source: Getty Images

Tyler Stanaland is a fifth-generation realtor in his family. He got his license at 18 and worked for his family business for 12 years before joining the Oppenheim Group. His life played out on the show, including his divorce from his ex-wife, Brittany Snow. Tyler Stranaland's net worth is around $350,000.

Who is the richest agent on Selling OC?

Jason Oppenheim, the founder of The Oppenheim Group, and his twin brother Brett are the richest members of Selling the OC. Their net worth is estimated to be approximately 50 million each.

Are Tyler and Alex Hall together?

No, they're not and have not been speaking. Alex told E! News:

We don't stand together, we don't stand in sync, there's no relationship there.

How much of Selling the OC is real?

According to the founder, Jason Oppenheim, the show is real, and nothing is scripted. In an interview with Metro, Jason elaborated:

There's nothing scripted; we're never told to say anything. At most, in some situations, if some things need to be addressed or we're meeting a client or something, we'll be asked to wait to make sure we get everything on camera, but that's certainly not scripted.

Is Austin from Selling the OC still married?

He is still married to Lisa, and their relationship was featured in season 2 of Selling the OC. Despite some tension, they have been married since 2018 and have three children.

The cast of Selling the OC's net worth continues to grow as they close multi-million deals. The reality TV show revolves around real estate brokers at the Oppenheim Group, led by founders Jason and Brett Oppenheim.

Legit.ng published an article about Dane Cook's net worth. Cook is a stand-up comedian and actor from the United States. He is famous for his unfiltered comedy, in which he impersonates his parents.

Cook has over 50 acting credits, and fans have been curious about his net worth. He has starred in numerous films and TV shows, such as Good Luck Chuck, My Best Friend's Girl, and Mr. Brooks. Discover Dane Cook's net worth and other lesser-known facts about him in the bio.

Source: Legit.ng