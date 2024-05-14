Willie Robertson is an American television personality, businessman, and author. He is known for the reality TV series Buck Commander and Duck Dynasty. He is the chief executive officer of Duck Commander, his father's multi-million dollar company. In 2014, he won the Grace Award for the Most Inspiring Performance in television. Discover Willie Robertson's net worth and his income streams.

Willie Robertson during the first day of the Republican National Convention (L). The businessman during the 22nd Annual Movieguide Awards Gala (R). Photo: Alex Wong, Rodrigo Vaz (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Willie Robertson's net worth is a testament to his successful career as an entrepreneur, author, and reality television star. He has gained tremendous fame for running his family's hunting and outdoor company, Duck Commander, now recognised throughout the United States. He is a family man with six children.

Full name Willie Jess Robertson Gender Male Date of birth 22 April 1972 Age 52 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Bernice, Louisiana, United States of America Current residence West Monroe, Louisiana, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'9'' Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 187 Weight in kilograms 85 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Mother Kay Robertson Father Phil Robertson Siblings 4 Marital status Married Wife Korie Robertson Children 6 College Harding University, Northeast Louisiana University Profession TV personality, author, businessman Net worth $45 million Instagram @realwilliebosshog X (Twitter) Facebook

What is Willie Robertson's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth and Wealthy Gorilla, the American businessman's net worth is alleged to be $45 million. He primarily earns from his career as a reality television star, author, and businessman.

How did Willie Robertson make his money?

He has earned his wealth through his career as a television star, author, and businessman. He starred in the Duck Commander and Duck Dynasty, their reality television show. Duck Dynasty generated $400 million in gross revenue through merchandise and product sales.

He also earns from his career as an author. He is known for books such as The American Hunter, American Fisherman, and On the Milk. About a decade ago, he took over his father's company.

Willie Robertson's house

Top-5 facts about Willie Robertson. Photo: @realwilliebosshog on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The American reality television star owns a beautiful home in West Monroe, Louisiana, United States of America. Sadie Robertson, his daughter, gave a tour of their house, which features a large lake surrounded by greenery.

It features a swimming pool, a stonework fireplace, and an office. Sadie toured the entire home and credited her mother with decorating it. The house has beautiful artwork on the walls, one of which is from their family friend Pierre Matisse.

The house has a tennis court, which was Sadie Robertson's wedding venue. According to Sadie, her mom and dad's family come to their home during dinner time to have a meal together as a family.

The heart of this home is our kitchen table. The Robertsons' family, my dad's family, and my mom's family really come around dinner time. I think that's a certain thing.

How old is Willie Robertson?

The American reality television star is 52 years old as of 2024. He was born on 22 April 1972, making him a Taurus.

Willie Robertson's family

He was born in Bernice, Louisiana, United States of America. His parents are Kay and Phil Robertson. His father is a famous professional hunter and businessman. He is the founder of Duck Commander. His mother, Kay, is a television personality.

He has four siblings: Jules Jeptha, Jase, Alan, and Phyllis. The TV personality revealed in a YouTube video that his family was poor and went through hardships, but they had big dreams and aspirations, which made them work hard to become who they are now.

We grew up, I think …poor. We just didn't have a lot of money or things or anything. There came hardships, and then we had big dreams and aspirations. Mom worked hard, and Dad worked hard, but we just wanted a lot of cash and money, so I knew what it was like to be poor. And I wouldn't say hungry. We did fish and hunt to get food if we needed to.

What does Willie Robertson do for a living now?

He is the CEO of the Duck Commander and Buck Commander companies. Duck Commander is an American hunting and outdoor recreation company founded by Willie's father in 1972.

In 2022, the entrepreneur partnered with FORLOH, an American hunting and fishing apparel company, and announced the news on Instagram. He endorses the company's products on his Instagram.

He is also working on his career as an author. On 28 March 2024, he shared his new book, Gospeler, on Instagram. The book is about his personal stories and insights that empower one to have meaningful conversations with Jesus.

Willie Robertson's wife

He married Korie Robertson on 11 January 1992. She is a television personality. The two met when they were in school. In an interview with the Team Never Quit Podcast, Korie revealed that she met Willie in 4th grade in summer camp. He asked him on a moonlit hike.

I actually met Willie in 4th grade in summer camp…I thought he was cute. I saw him across the cafeteria. He had dimples, and he did not have a beard yet. He asked me on a moonlit hike, and I said yes. I went to their house in fifth grade. I'll never forget that. That was the first time. In my senior year, we started dating seriously. We started dating in January, and by March, we were saying we were getting married.

Willie Robertson's kids

He has 6 children with his wife, Korie. They had their first child, John Luke, on 11 October 1995. Two years later, the couple welcomed their second child, Sadie Carroway, a social media influencer and television personality. Bella Robertson is their third child, born on 16 September 2002.

How many kids did the Robertson family adopt? Korie and her husband have two adopted kids, Will Robertson Jr., Rowdy, and Rebecca, who is a foster child. Rebecca is a social media influencer and owns a clothing store called Duck & Dressing.

FAQs

Who is Willie Robertson? He is an American businessman, television personality and author who is well-known as the CEO of Duck Commander. Where is Willie Robertson from? He hails from Bernice, Louisiana, United States of America. What is Willie Robertson's age? He is 52 years old as of 2024. Who are Willie Robertson's brothers? He has three brothers—Jase, Jules Jeptha, and Alan Robertson. Are Willie Robertson and Korie still married? The two are still together. Korie posted a picture of herself and her husband on 11 January 2024, celebrating their 32nd anniversary. How many children does Willie Robertson have? He has six children.

Willie Robertson's net worth has grown tremendously throughout the years. He is a reality television star known for appearing in the Duck Commander and Duck Dynasty shows. His father is Phil Robertson, the founder of the Duck Commander Company.

