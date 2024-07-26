A video has shown the time that Judy Austin's ex-husband met a relationship lawyer to handle his case

Emmanuel Obasi had cried out that it had been ten years he had access to his children, whom he had with Judy Austin

The lawyer said he listened to his case and had a better understanding of what happened to him as he promised to get justice

Emmanuel Obasi, the ex-husband of Nollywood actress Judy Austin, has finally met a relationship lawyer, Emeka Ugwuonye, the man handling May and Yul Edochie's marital suit.

Legit.ng had reported that Obasi had cried out that Austin had denied him access to his children for ten years.

In the video making the rounds online, Obasi met Ugwuonye and they both shook hands, the lawyer promised to handle his case.

Lawyer makes promises

In the caption of the post, the lawyer promised to get justice for Obasi as he has a better understanding of what happened to his new client.

According to him, all Obasi was asking for was to see his biological children, as Yul and Judy had denied him the opportunity.

The lawyer also noted that Yul and Judy felt Obasi was a nobody who had no one to speak for him.

Recall that Nigerians had raised a GoFundMe for Obasi to fight for his children's custody.

Below is the video:

How fans reacted to Obasi's video

Reactions have trailed the video of the meeting between Obasi and the lawyer. Here are some comments below:

@antolia511:

"Thank u Sir to u and ur team for taking on this case. Many blessings."

@hepatitisbc.herpes_totalcure:

"See as this man is fine now ooo."

@pretty_melaninpopping:

"@judyaustin1 @yuledochie make una save enough money ooo,it's about to go down."

@iviespecial_sm:

"Wow, overnight the man is looking good again. God bless the masses for showing him love and care."

@adeyzey:

"Every parent deserve a right and access to their kids! Judy u can't hide ur past,showing off yul's kids so they think he married a virgin!"

@kachibeautyempire:

"Wow! There is hope for him. See how he looks better and more organized."

@adeyzey:

"Please I have a question for the legal team,will this be considered conflict of interest since you are already defending May."

@queencyhappylink:

"See the kind me$ss wey Yul put himself Kai a used to be well respected Man oo all of a sudden he become a laughing stock."

@walcottelizebeth:

"There is light at the end of the tunnel like wise there is hope for the hopeless and justice for the opressed it is well."

@quee_nsabin:

"May God strengthen him and help him get access to his children soonest in Jesus name. Amen."

