Actress and voice-over artist, Amanda Eloma Ogbuagu, aka Amanda Elo, has spoken about how the obstacles she faces in her career

The role interpreter believes she can achieve more in her career if she has funds and this makes her do more than one role to meet her goals

She also shared with Legit.ng what she thinks about expensive asoebi outfits and why she hasn't bought them yet

Nollywood actress and scriptwriter, Amanda Eloma Ogbuagu, aka Amanda Elo, loves her job in the entertainment industry but the financial challenges often make her take more than one role to sustain herself.

The filmmaker recalled when she wanted to produce her latest short film and she had to work on the sound herself because she did not have a budget for it.

In this chat with Legit.ng, she also spoke about how expensive asoebi fabrics have become and the cost of sewing them.

Amanda shares tough career moment

The role interpreter noted a time when she experienced a great financial burden when she wanted to produce her latest short film. She said:

"The challenge I face in my career is lack of funds. For my latest short film, The Miracle, I had to handle the theme song too. Lol. This was because the financial burden was so heavy on me."

What is Amanda's thought on asoebi outfit?

The voice-over artist said she considers it ridiculous when people pay outrageous amounts for asoebi. In her words:

"The friends that I am automatically mandated to do aso-ebi for are still here with me waiting on the Lord and building their careers. However, I have heard ridiculous amounts spent on aso-ebi in this part of the world, and dear Lord, I do not understand why. Another thing I don't understand is why you can't wear an aso-ebi uniform after the original event."

Amanda Elo shares unforgettable fashion moment

