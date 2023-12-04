15 highest paid college athletes and their earnings

College sports have recently changed and become profitable for athletes. In July 2021, the NCAA passed the name, image and likeness (NIL) bill. The bill allows athletes to be paid for appearances, endorsements, and interviews. These are the highest paid college athletes and their earnings.

Bronny James (L), Livvy Dunne (C), and Drake Maye (R) are among the highest-paid college athletes. Photo: @uschoops, @livvydunne, @drake.maye on Instagram (modified by author)

College athletes are making a good fortune from their personal brand, thanks to the NIL bill implemented in 2021. They earn through autographs signed, endorsements, and personal appearances. The payments have produced some of the youngest millionaires. Here is a list of some of the highest-paid NIL athletes in 2023.

15 highest paid college athletes

College athletes have been profiting from their own NIL thanks to NCAA passing the bill in 2021. The list below shows the top earning college athletes in the world ranked from the lowest to highest.

This article is based on data from the On3NIL ranking. These rankings are updated regularly to reflect the latest earnings.

15. Drake Maye

North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye (10) during a game between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the South Carolina Gamecocks on September 2, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. Photo: John Byrum

NIL valuation : $1.2m

: $1.2m Born: 30 August 2002

Drake Maye plays for the University of North Carolina Tar Heels team. The quarterback is likely among the No. 1 picks in the 2024 NFL Draft. Maye was committed to Arizona before moving to North Carolina. The young star had over 300 passing yards and joined the likes of Patrick Mahomes and Johnny Manziel.

14. Bryce James

Bryce James #5 of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers warms up before the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Cleveland High School on November 19, 2022, in Reseda, California. Photo: Meg Oliphant

Nil valuation : $1.2

: $1.2 Born: 14 June 2007

Bryce James is the younger son of basketball star LeBron James and is the only high school athlete on this list. The up-and-coming basketball player played alongside his older brother, Bronny James, at Sierra Canyon for two years. Bryce James has an NIL deal with Klutch Sports Group.

13. Hansel Emmanuel

Hansel-Emmanuel Donato of Life Christian Academy (24) during the Spalding Hoophall Classic high school basketball game on January 17, 2022, at Blake Arena in Springfield, MA. Photo: John Jones

NIL valuation : $1.2m

: $1.2m Born: 24 October 2003

Hansel Emmanuel is one of the best college basketball players. The athlete became famous after a Gatorade commercial showing off his skills went viral. Although Emmanuel had his left arm amputated, he has managed to stay on top of his basketball talent. He played for one year at Northwestern State before transferring to Austin Peay.

12. Marvin Harrison Jr.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) after the game against the Minnesota Gophers and the Ohio State Buckeyes on November 18, 2023, in Columbus, OH. Photo: Ian Johnson

NIL valuation : $1.2m

: $1.2m Born: 11 August 2002

Marvin Harrison Jr. is the son of a Pro Football Hall of Famer, Marvin Darnell Harrison Sr. He plays as a wide receiver for the Ohio State Buckeyes. Marvin is among the best wide receivers in the college NFL. He is expected to be among the top 10 picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Marvin Harrison has attracted deals with Hollywood elites such as Mark Wahlberg of Chevrolet of Columbus. He was also the face of ZOA Energy, which was launched by Dwayne Johnson.

11. J.J. McCarthy

J.J. McCarthy #9 of the Michigan Wolverines reacts after the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium on November 11, 2023, in State College, Pennsylvania. Photo: Scott Taetsch

NIL valuation : $1.2m

: $1.2m Born: 20 January 2003

J.J. McCarthy is among the top earning college athletes. He is famous for his pre-game habits, where he practices mindfulness. This habit has earned him a deal with a wellness brand known as Alo. McCarthy plays for the Michigan Wolverines at the University of Michigan.

10. Jalen Milroe

Jalen Milroe #4 of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts after their 42-28 win over the LSU Tigers at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 04, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Photo: Kevin C. Cox

NIL valuation : $1.3m

: $1.3m Born: 13 December 2002

Jalen Milroe plays as a quarterback for the Alabama Crimson Tide. The footballer spent his freshman season as a backup for Bryce Young. Milroe has a rocket arm and jaw-dropping speed. The former four-star quarterback came from Tompkins High School in Texas.

9. Jayden Daniels

Jayden Daniels #5 of the LSU Tigers reacts after a game against the Florida Gators during a game at Tiger Stadium on November 11, 2023, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Photo: Jonathan Bachman

NIL valuation : $1.5m

: $1.5m Born: 18 December 2000

Jayden Daniels plays as a quarterback for the LSU Tigers. The footballer played for the Arizona State Sun Devils until he transferred to LSU in 2022. On 11 November 2023, Daniels became the first football player in FSB history to surpass 350 yards. He ran for 372 yards and three touchdowns. He has worked with brands like Powerade and Venezia's Pizzeria.

8. Spencer Michael Rattler

Spencer Rattler looks to pass downfield during the game between the Vanderbilt Commodores and the South Carolina Gamecocks on November 5, 2022, in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Michael Wade

NIL valuation : $1.6

: $1.6 Born: 28 September 2000

Spencer Michael Rattler is a South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback. He started his career in Oklahoma before announcing his move to South Carolina in 2021. No one saw it coming, but he has no regrets about the move two years later. Rattler has partnered with companies like Mercedes-Benz and Twyneo.

7. Bo Nix

Bo Nix, #10 of the Oregon Ducks, looks to the sideline during a game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium on November 18, 2023, in Tempe, Arizona. Photo: Brandon Sloter

NIL valuation : $1.6m

: $1.6m Born: 25 February 2000

Bo Nix plays as the starting quarterback for the University of Oregon Ducks. The started his career at Auburn, making this his sixth year of collegiate football. Nix had great seasons last year and this year and has been in the Heisman conversation in 2023.

6. Angel Reese

Angel Reese (10) looks on during a women's college basketball game between the LSU Tigers and the Colorado Buffaloes on November 6, 2023, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. Photo: Brian Rothmuller

NIL valuation: $1.7m

Born: 6 May 2002

Angel Reese is one of the richest college female athletes. The basketballer has a substantial following on social media, making her one of the most famous athletes on the list. Reese's profile blew up when LSU ran to the national championship. She earned NIL deals with companies like Amazon, Bose, Wingstop and Xfinity.

5. Travis Hunter

Cornerback Travis Hunter #12 of the Colorado Buffaloes warms up before a game against the Oregon State Beavers at Folsom Field on November 4, 2023, in Boulder, Colorado. Photo: Dustin Bradford

NIL valuation : $1.8m

: $1.8m Born: 18 May 2003

Travis Hunter is an American footballer in his first year with the University of Colorado Buffaloes. He is a wide receiver and cornerback who moved from Jackson State alongside Shedeur Sanders.

In his debut season, Hunter recorded 119 receiving yards and 11 inceptions on defence. In total, he played an astonishing 147 snaps throughout the game.

4. Caleb Williams

Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) during a college football game between the Oregon Ducks and USC Trojans on November 11, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. Photo: Brian Murphy

NIL valuations : $2.8m

: $2.8m Born: 18 November 2001

Caleb Williams started the 2021 college football season as Spencer Rattler's backup. Spencer was among the highest prospects but didn't live up to the hype. Williams took his place and killed it, shocking everyone.

Caleb Williams plays for the University of Southern California and has become among the highest-paid student-athletes. The young footballer has partnered with companies like Leaf, Topps and Fanatics.

3. Arch Manning

Arch Manning, #16 of the Texas Longhorns, warms up before the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on October 28, 2023, in Austin, Texas. Photo: Tim Warner

NIL valuation : $3.3m

: $3.3m Born: 27 April 2005

Arch Manning is one of the highest paid college players. Thanks to his commitment and hype in 2022, he was among the highly publicised college football athletes. Manning committed to the University of Texas Longhorns.

2. Livvy Dunne

Livvy Dunne arrives for the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023, in Frisco, Texas. (Photo: Omar Vega

NIL valuation : $3.3m

: $3.3m Born: 1 October 2002

Livvy Dunne is an American gymnast from Louisiana State University and one of the highest-paid NIL athletes. Besides her talent, the gymnast is famous on social media. She posts her pre-match warmups or locker room moments on TikTok to over 7.4 million followers. Dunne, who recently graduated, has been working with brands like Grubub, Forever 21, and ESPN.

2. Shedeur Sanders

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders #2 of the Colorado Buffaloes warms up at Mountain America Stadium on October 07, 2023, in Tempe, Arizona. Photo: Christian Petersen

NIL valuation : $4.4m

: $4.4m Born: 7 February 2002

Shedeur Sanders is ranked among the highest paid college football players. He left Jackson State to play at the University of Colorado with his father as the coach. The young footballer was the starting quarterback for Jackson State before moving.

Sanders is the first student-athlete from an HBCU to . He has secured other deals with big companies such as Mercedes-Benz and PLB Sports.

1. Bronny James

Bronny James takes a shot before the college basketball game between the Brown Bears and the USC Trojans on November 19, 2023, at Galen Center in Los Angeles, CA. Photo: Brian Rothmuller

NIL Valuation: $5.9m

Born: 6 October 2004

What college athlete makes the most money? Bronny James is the most paid and famous college athlete. The young basketball player is the son of the NBA Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James. Bronny has enjoyed the spotlight since birth, thanks to his famous dad. The young star plays for the Trojans at the University of Southern California.

Above are among the highest paid college athletes. 2021 saw a bill signed allowing college athletes to finally profit from their name, image, and likeness (NIL). This has led talented college athletes to earn from their talents.

