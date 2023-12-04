15 highest paid college athletes and their earnings
College sports have recently changed and become profitable for athletes. In July 2021, the NCAA passed the name, image and likeness (NIL) bill. The bill allows athletes to be paid for appearances, endorsements, and interviews. These are the highest paid college athletes and their earnings.
This article is based on data from the On3NIL ranking. These rankings are updated regularly to reflect the latest earnings.
15. Drake Maye
- NIL valuation: $1.2m
- Born: 30 August 2002
Drake Maye plays for the University of North Carolina Tar Heels team. The quarterback is likely among the No. 1 picks in the 2024 NFL Draft. Maye was committed to Arizona before moving to North Carolina. The young star had over 300 passing yards and joined the likes of Patrick Mahomes and Johnny Manziel.
14. Bryce James
- Nil valuation: $1.2
- Born: 14 June 2007
Bryce James is the younger son of basketball star LeBron James and is the only high school athlete on this list. The up-and-coming basketball player played alongside his older brother, Bronny James, at Sierra Canyon for two years. Bryce James has an NIL deal with Klutch Sports Group.
13. Hansel Emmanuel
- NIL valuation: $1.2m
- Born: 24 October 2003
Hansel Emmanuel is one of the best college basketball players. The athlete became famous after a Gatorade commercial showing off his skills went viral. Although Emmanuel had his left arm amputated, he has managed to stay on top of his basketball talent. He played for one year at Northwestern State before transferring to Austin Peay.
12. Marvin Harrison Jr.
- NIL valuation: $1.2m
- Born: 11 August 2002
Marvin Harrison Jr. is the son of a Pro Football Hall of Famer, Marvin Darnell Harrison Sr. He plays as a wide receiver for the Ohio State Buckeyes. Marvin is among the best wide receivers in the college NFL. He is expected to be among the top 10 picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Marvin Harrison has attracted deals with Hollywood elites such as Mark Wahlberg of Chevrolet of Columbus. He was also the face of ZOA Energy, which was launched by Dwayne Johnson.
11. J.J. McCarthy
- NIL valuation: $1.2m
- Born: 20 January 2003
J.J. McCarthy is among the top earning college athletes. He is famous for his pre-game habits, where he practices mindfulness. This habit has earned him a deal with a wellness brand known as Alo. McCarthy plays for the Michigan Wolverines at the University of Michigan.
10. Jalen Milroe
- NIL valuation: $1.3m
- Born: 13 December 2002
Jalen Milroe plays as a quarterback for the Alabama Crimson Tide. The footballer spent his freshman season as a backup for Bryce Young. Milroe has a rocket arm and jaw-dropping speed. The former four-star quarterback came from Tompkins High School in Texas.
9. Jayden Daniels
- NIL valuation: $1.5m
- Born: 18 December 2000
Jayden Daniels plays as a quarterback for the LSU Tigers. The footballer played for the Arizona State Sun Devils until he transferred to LSU in 2022. On 11 November 2023, Daniels became the first football player in FSB history to surpass 350 yards. He ran for 372 yards and three touchdowns. He has worked with brands like Powerade and Venezia's Pizzeria.
8. Spencer Michael Rattler
- NIL valuation: $1.6
- Born: 28 September 2000
Spencer Michael Rattler is a South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback. He started his career in Oklahoma before announcing his move to South Carolina in 2021. No one saw it coming, but he has no regrets about the move two years later. Rattler has partnered with companies like Mercedes-Benz and Twyneo.
7. Bo Nix
- NIL valuation: $1.6m
- Born: 25 February 2000
Bo Nix plays as the starting quarterback for the University of Oregon Ducks. The American footballer started his career at Auburn, making this his sixth year of collegiate football. Nix had great seasons last year and this year and has been in the Heisman conversation in 2023.
6. Angel Reese
- NIL valuation: $1.7m
- Born: 6 May 2002
Angel Reese is one of the richest college female athletes. The basketballer has a substantial following on social media, making her one of the most famous athletes on the list. Reese's profile blew up when LSU ran to the national championship. She earned NIL deals with companies like Amazon, Bose, Wingstop and Xfinity.
5. Travis Hunter
- NIL valuation: $1.8m
- Born: 18 May 2003
Travis Hunter is an American footballer in his first year with the University of Colorado Buffaloes. He is a wide receiver and cornerback who moved from Jackson State alongside Shedeur Sanders.
In his debut season, Hunter recorded 119 receiving yards and 11 inceptions on defence. In total, he played an astonishing 147 snaps throughout the game.
4. Caleb Williams
- NIL valuations: $2.8m
- Born: 18 November 2001
Caleb Williams started the 2021 college football season as Spencer Rattler's backup. Spencer was among the highest prospects but didn't live up to the hype. Williams took his place and killed it, shocking everyone.
Caleb Williams plays for the University of Southern California and has become among the highest-paid student-athletes. The young footballer has partnered with companies like Leaf, Topps and Fanatics.
3. Arch Manning
- NIL valuation: $3.3m
- Born: 27 April 2005
Arch Manning is one of the highest paid college players. Thanks to his commitment and hype in 2022, he was among the highly publicised college football athletes. Manning committed to the University of Texas Longhorns.
2. Livvy Dunne
- NIL valuation: $3.3m
- Born: 1 October 2002
Livvy Dunne is an American gymnast from Louisiana State University and one of the highest-paid NIL athletes. Besides her talent, the gymnast is famous on social media. She posts her pre-match warmups or locker room moments on TikTok to over 7.4 million followers. Dunne, who recently graduated, has been working with brands like Grubub, Forever 21, and ESPN.
2. Shedeur Sanders
- NIL valuation: $4.4m
- Born: 7 February 2002
Shedeur Sanders is ranked among the highest paid college football players. He left Jackson State to play at the University of Colorado with his father as the coach. The young footballer was the starting quarterback for Jackson State before moving.
Sanders is the first student-athlete from an HBCU to sign with Gatorade. He has secured other deals with big companies such as Mercedes-Benz and PLB Sports.
1. Bronny James
- NIL Valuation: $5.9m
- Born: 6 October 2004
What college athlete makes the most money? Bronny James is the most paid and famous college athlete. The young basketball player is the son of the NBA Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James. Bronny has enjoyed the spotlight since birth, thanks to his famous dad. The young star plays for the Trojans at the University of Southern California.
Above are among the highest paid college athletes. 2021 saw a bill signed allowing college athletes to finally profit from their name, image, and likeness (NIL). This has led talented college athletes to earn from their talents.
