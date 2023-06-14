B. Simone’s boyfriend history: who has she dated over the years?

B. Simone is a renowned American comedian, actress, and singer. She first gained fame as a comedian, and later her audience increased as she ventured into social media entertainment and acting. As her prominence grew, her love life became a widely discussed topic among her fans. Who is B. Simone’s boyfriend?

Singer and actress B. Simone. Photo: @thebsimone on Instagram (modified by author)

B. Simone thrives on different fronts of the entertainment industry. She started as a comedian, and little was known about her until she commenced her career in music, acting and online content creation. As she gained fame, her romantic relationships were also under scrutiny. Find out who B. Simone’s boyfriend is and who she dated in the past.

Full name Braelyn Simone Gender Female Date of birth 5 April 1990 Age 33 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Dallas, Texas, United States Current residence Atlanta, Georgia, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 137 Weight in kilograms 62 Body measurements in inches 40-30-42 Body measurements in centimetres 102-76-107 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 1 Relationship status Single Profession Comedian, actress, singer, content creator, entrepreneur Net worth $1 million Instagram @thebsimone TikTok @therealbsimone

B. Simone’s boyfriend history

Who did B. Simone date? The Blueberry Rain singer has been romantically linked with a few people since she came into the limelight. Here is a look at her dating history.

Darian Barnes (2019)

American model and actor Darian Barnes. Photo: @d_barnes_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Who is B. Simone's ex-boyfriend, Darian Barnes? He is an American actor and model who gained initial prominence after starring in the reality TV show You're My Boooyfriend. In the show, singer B. Simone was searching for a boyfriend, and he emerged as the perfect suitor for the singer.

What happened to B. Simone and Darian Barnes? After the reality TV show ended, Darian dated the singer for a while before they mutually agreed to end the relationship to pursue their careers.

DaBaby (2020)

DaBaby attends the premiere of Apple Original Films' "Emancipation" at Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Amy Sussman

Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, popular by his stage name DaBaby, is an American rapper known for songs such as Ball If I Want To, Masterpiece, and Rockstar. Dating rumours about B. Simone and DaBaby emerged in 2020. Simone appeared to make advances towards the rapper, and their chemistry in an episode of Wild N Out seemed to suggest a relationship.

Speculations about their romantic relationship intensified when she appeared in the rapper’s music video Find My Way. It emerged that rapper DaBaby was dating DaniLeigh, meaning they were not romantically involved.

Chris Smith (2021)

The late American football player Chris Smith. Photo: @98chrissmith on Instagram (modified by author)

Chris Smith was a NFL player for the Cleveland Browns. Did Chris Smith date B. Simone? Yes, their romantic relationship became public in February 2021. They were fond of each other and even shared their pictures on social media.

After dating for several months, the comedian shared a video on Instagram in July 2021, captioning it ‘single’ seemingly suggesting the end of her relationship with Chris Smith. Chris passed away in April 2023.

Desi Banks (2021)

Comedian and actor Desi Banks. Photo: @iamdesibanks on Instagram (modified by author)

Desi Terrell Banks Jr., famous as Desi Banks, is an American comedian and actor known for starring in Love by Chance, Little, and BLOOM. Dating rumours about the actress and Desi Banks came to the fore after they appeared to be close to one another and even made online content together.

In one of their YouTube videos in November 2021, they revealed that they valued their friendship and would not dare to date as that would ruin everything about them. However, in an episode of the Know for Sure podcast, Simone admitted she had once thought about dating him.

Does B. Simone have a boyfriend?

Is B. Simone single now? The Scheme Queens actress has not recently disclosed any details about her love life, and thus, she is presumably not in a relationship with anyone.

Fast facts about B. Simone

Who is B. Simone? She is a comedian, singer, and actress known for starring in Scheme Queens and Battlegrounds. Where is B. Simone from? She hails from Dallas, Texas, but resides in Atlanta, Georgia, United States. Did B. Simone host a dating show? She hosted the 2019 reality TV show You’re My Boooyfriend. Are B. Simone and Invisalign still together? No. After the end of the show You’re My Boooyfriend, the pair dated for a short time before parting ways. Does B. Simone have a husband? The entertainer is not married and does not have a husband. Who is B. Simone in a relationship with? She is seemingly single at the moment. Who did B. Simone date? The singer previously dated Darian Barnes and the late Chris Smith.

Who is B. Simone’s boyfriend? The singer has maintained a long silence about her love life, and she is possibly not in a relationship. Previously, she was romantically linked with a few people, but some of the relationships are unconfirmed.

