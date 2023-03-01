Katherine Renee Turner’s biography: age, height, is she married?

Katherine Renee Turner is an American actress. She rose to stardom after being featured in the CBS series FBI, where she portrayed Special Agent Tiffany Wallace. The actress has also starred in Live a Little, Extra Ordinary, Wintersmith, and Ward 11.

Katherine Renee Turner learned acting at The Juilliard School, and after obtaining a master’s degree, she began her professional acting career in 2011. The actress boasts about seven acting credits.

Profile summary

Full name Katherine Renee Turner Gender Female Date of birth 21 December 1991 Age 31 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Washington, D.C, United States of America Current residence United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 145 Weight in kilograms 66 Body measurements in inches 34-24-35 Body measurements in centimetres 86-61-89 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single College The Juilliard School, Ithaca College Profession Actress Social media None

Katherine Renee Turner’s biography

Katherine Renee Turner, also known as Katherine Renee Kane, was born and raised in Washington, D.C, United States. She is an American national of African-American ethnicity and currently resides in the US.

She studied at the Juilliard School in New York City, where she obtained a master's degree in fine arts in drama. She also attended Ithaca College, where she received a BFA in Acting.

How old is Katherine Renee Turner?

The American actress celebrates her birthday on 21 December. She was reportedly born in 1991, making her 31 years old as of 2023, but this information has not been proven yet. Renee’s zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

What does Katherine Renee Turner do for a living?

Katherine Renee Kane is an actress of stage and film. After completing her studies at Juilliard and Ithaca, where she performed on stage, she commenced her on-screen career in 2011. Her first role was Farah Barnes in the TV series The RAs. Currently, the actress boasts seven acting credits. Here is a list of Katherine Renee Turner’s movies and TV shows:

FBI (2020-2023) as Special Agent Tiffany Wallace

(2020-2023) as Special Agent Tiffany Wallace The Bag (2018) as The Friend

(2018) as The Friend Live a Little (2017) as Jackson

(2017) as Jackson Extra Ordinary (2016) as Mae

(2016) as Mae Wintersmith (2012) as Talia

(2012) as Talia Ward 11 (2011) as Dr. Henley

(2011) as Dr. Henley The RAs (2011) as Farah Barnes

Apart from a successful career on TV, Turner has many theatre credits to her name. Among those are plays Native Son, Measure for Measure, Sojourners, and The Convert. In fact, for her role in The Convert, she won Best Actress in a Principal Role from the Theatre Bay Area Awards.

What are Katherine Renee Turner’s measurements?

Katherine stands at 5 feet 10 inches (178 centimetres) tall. Her weight is estimated to be 145 pounds (66 kilograms). Her measurements are 34-24-35 inches (86-61-89 centimetres).

Fast facts about Katherine Renee Turner

What is Katherine Renee Turner’s age? Her age is believed to be 31 years old. What is Katherine Renee Turner’s zodiac sign? Her zodiac sign is Sagittarius. Where is Katherine Renee Turner from? She hails from Washington, D.C., United States. What is Katherine Renee Turner known for? She is widely recognised for starring as Special Agent Tiffany Wallace in the TV Series FBI. Is Katherine Renee Turner married? Katherine Renee Turner does not seem to have a spouse, but she is also not on social media, so it is impossible to tell for sure. What is Katherine Renee Turner’s height? The actress stands at 5 feet 10 inches (178 centimetres).

Katherine Renee Turner ventured into the world of TV in 2011 and has made significant progress in her career, featuring in about several movies and TV series. She is also a theatre performer with multiple credits to her name.

