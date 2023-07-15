Who is Madelyn Cline’s boyfriend? Actress’ dating history

Madelyn Renee Cline is an actress and model from the United States of America. She is widely recognised for her roles in various movies and shows, including Outer Banks, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and Stranger Things. Due to her successful career, her love life has been a major topic of discussion among her fans. Who is Madelyn Cline’s boyfriend?

Madelyn Cline was born on 21 December 1997 in Goose Creek, South Carolina, United States. She made her acting debut in the 2009 short film Milites Christi and has since appeared in numerous shows and films. Since coming into the limelight, Madelyn has been romantically linked to a few guys. Find out who Madelyn Cline’s boyfriend is and who she dated in the past.

Profile summary

Full name Madelyn Renee Cline Gender Female Date of birth 21 December 1997 Age 25 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Goose Creek, South Carolina, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, US Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5′6″ Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 130 Weight in kilograms 59 Body measurements in inches 34-28-36 Body measurements in centimetres 86-71-91 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Father Mark Mother Pam Relationship status In a relationship University Coastal Carolina University Profession Actress, model Instagram @madelyncline

Madelyn Cline’s boyfriend history

Madelyn Cline's success in the entertainment industry has attracted attention to her personal life. The popular actress has been linked to a few high-profile stars in the past. Below are some guys she has dated over the years. Some are confirmed relationships, while others are mere speculations.

Chase Stokes (2020 - 2021)

James Alexander Chase Stokes is an actor from the United States. He is best known for his role as John Booker Routledge in the Netflix teen drama series Outer Banks. Chase Stokes and Madelyn first met in 2019 while working together on the hit Netflix series Outer Banks, where they portrayed love interests.

Stokes and Cline began their romantic relationship in June 2020. They were open about their relationship and shared memorable moments, including shooting music videos, making their red carpet debut and accepting an award for best kiss. They dated for over a year before announcing their breakup in November 2021.

Following their split, the two sparked reconciliation rumours on several occasions. They were spotted out together over Thanksgiving weekend and also reunited at the 2021 People's Choice Awards along with the rest of the Outer Banks cast in December 2021.

In January 2023, Stokes confirmed his romance with musician Kelsea Ballerini. Chase and Madelyn continue filming the popular Netflix teen drama despite their split. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Stock said:

Mads and I have been working together now for 30 episodes, and we made a promise to each other before we even started dating that the work was always going to come first," And that no matter what happens in our personal lives, and the ways that life sometimes takes you in different directions, that we're always going to honour the work. That stayed 100 per cent truthful this season.

Ross Butler (2021)

Ross Fleming Butler is a Singaporean-born American actor who is known for his role as Zach Dempsey in the Netflix series 13 Reasons Why and as Brett Willis on K.C. Undercover. Ross Butler and Madelyn sparked dating rumours soon after Madelyn and Chase broke up.

In September 2021, they were spotted spending time together in Italy, dancing at the CERA restaurant in Milan. They were also photographed together inside the Salvatore Ferragamo show. However, in an interview with TMZ, Butler said that Cline was just a friend.

Zack Bia (2021)

Zack Bialobos is a producer, DJ, record executive and club promoter from New York, United States. He is the co-founder of Field Trip Recordings and has signed famous artists, including Yeat, SSGKobe, and Slump6s.

Cline and Bia speculated dating rumours in December 2021 after they were spotted together in Santa Monica, California. The two were photographed leaving the celebrity hotspot Giorgio Baldi together. However, at this time, it is unclear if the pair ever dated.

Jackson Guthy (2022-present)

Jackson Guthy is an American singer-songwriter. Madelyn Cline and Jackson Guthy are reportedly in a relationship at the moment. The rumoured couple first sparked romance rumours in June 2022 when they were spotted hanging out in Malibu, California.

Cline later confirmed she was happily taken in her February 2023 cover story with Cosmopolitan, noting that her current partner makes her incredibly happy. While she might have confirmed her new relationship status, she did not disclose the identity of her new partner, but fans suspect that she is now dating Jackson.

That same month, Cline and Ruthy were seen kissing and cuddling at the Outer Banks season 3 premiere afterparty, where the actress brought the singer as her date. On 19 March 2023, Cline posted a photo with Guthy on her Instagram Story in honour of his 27th birthday, further fuelling romance rumours.

Is Madelyn Cline single?

The actress confirmed she was happily taken in her February 2023 cover story with Cosmopolitan. She is seemingly dating Jackson Guthy, an American singer and songwriter.

FAQ

Who is Madelyn Cline? She is an American actress and model. She is widely known for her roles in Outer Banks and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Where is Madelyn Cline from? She was born in Goose Creek, South Carolina, United States of America. How old is Madelyn Cline? She is 25 years old as of 2023. She was born on December 21 1997. Who are Madelyn Cline's parents? Her father is Mark, and her mother is Pam. Who is Madelyn Cline dating? The popular actress is allegedly dating singer-songwriter Jackson Guthy. What is Madelyn Cline's height? She is 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres tall.

