Kaylah Zander-Nuñez: age, height, birthday, movies and TV shows
Kaylah Zander is a US-based Canadian actress and costume designer. She is famous for portraying Amelia in the 2022 Netflix TV series The Recruit. She has also been featured in numerous films and TV series, including Fire Country, Rescued by Ruby, and Needle in a Timestack.
Actress Kaylah Zander made her acting debut in 2017 and has gradually gained popularity in Hollywood after appearing in numerous movies and TV series. She has a thriving career with approximately 17 acting credits as of 2023.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Kaylah Zander
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|16 March 1988
|Age
|35 years old (as of 2023)
|Zodiac sign
|Pisces
|Place of birth
|East Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
|Current residence
|Los Angeles, California, United States
|Nationality
|Canadian
|Ethnicity
|Mixed
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|5'9"
|Height in centimetres
|175
|Weight in pounds
|121
|Weight in kilograms
|55
|Body measurements in inches
|34-26-35
|Body measurements in centimetres
|86-66-89
|Hair colour
|Dark brown
|Eye colour
|Brown
|Mother
|Kim Zander
|Father
|Raul Guillermo Nuñez
|Siblings
|3
|Relationship status
|Single
|College
|University of British Columbia, The Neighborhood Playhouse School of the Theatre
|Profession
|Actor, costume designer
Kaylah Zander’s biography
The actress was born and raised in East Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Her mother, Kim Zander, is Canadian, while her father, the late Raul Guillermo Nuñez, was Chilean. She grew up alongside two sisters, Marcela Huerta and Malva Nunez Schmidt, and reportedly has another sister from her mother’s relationship. Her mother is married to Nathen Aswell.
Kaylah completed her undergraduate studies at the University of British Columbia, where she graduated with a degree in Anthropology. She honed her acting skills at The Neighborhood Playhouse School of the Theatre and trained at the Fitzmaurice Institute in New York City.
What is Kaylah Zander’s age?
The actress is 35 years old as of 2023. She celebrates her birthday on 16 March every year and was born in 1988. She is a Pisces.
Career
Kaylah Zander is a talented actress and costume designer. Her acting journey commenced in 2017 when she was featured in the short film Oranges and Browns, portraying Beth Morsen. Her work as a costume designer is recognised in the short movie Yasmina (2018). Here is a list of Kaylah Zander’s movies and TV shows:
|Movie/TV series
|Year
|Roles
|Smoke Eater
|Post-production
|Barbara
|The Recruit
|2022
|Amelia
|Fire Country
|2022
|Aydan Sato
|Rescued by Ruby
|2022
|Melissa O’Neil
|Drone Pilot has a Crisis of Conscience
|2022
|Brenda
|Needle in a Timestack
|2021
|Steph
|Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
|2020
|Sycorax
|CR: Complete Reality
|2020
|Srah Portman
|Hekademia
|2020
|Rita
|Sweet Isolation
|2019
|Layla
|Colours
|2019
|Mrs. Lister
|iZombie
|2019
|Rita
|The 100
|2019
|Tosh
|The Chronicle Mysteries
|2019
|Betsy Gray
|Thin Walls
|2019
|Maria Isabella
|Supergirl
|2018
|Mother
|La Catrina
|2017
|Silvia
|Oranges and Browns
|2017
|Beth Morsen
Does Kaylah Zander have a husband?
The actress has no husband and has never tied the knot before. She is seemingly not dating anyone, as she has not disclosed details about her love life.
What is Kaylah Zander’s height?
The Recruit star is 5 feet 9 inches (175 centimetres) tall. Her weight is estimated to be 121 pounds (55 kilograms). Her measurements are 34-26-35 inches (86-66-89 centimetres).
Fast facts about Kaylah Zander
- What is Kaylah Zander’s date of birth? She was born on 16 March 1988. Her age is 35 years as of 2023.
- Where is Kaylah Zander from? She hails from Vancouver, Canada, and resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.
- Who are Kaylah Zander’s parents? She was born to Kim Zander and the late Raul Guillermo Nuñez.
- Does Kaylah Zander have siblings? Her sisters are Marcela Huerta and Malva Nunez Schmidt, and she has a half-sister from her mother’s relationship.
- What does Kaylah Zander do for a living? She is an actress and costume designer.
- Is Kaylah Zander married? She is not married and has no boyfriend.
- How tall is Kaylah Zander? Her height is 5 feet 9 inches (175 centimetres).
Kaylah Zander has been in the US acting industry for over a decade and has made a name with several movie and TV series appearances. She boasts 17 acting credits and one work as a costume designer. The actress, who is of Latin descent, hails from Canada and resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.
