Kaylah Zander-Nuñez: age, height, birthday, movies and TV shows
by  Muhunya Muhonji

Kaylah Zander is a US-based Canadian actress and costume designer. She is famous for portraying Amelia in the 2022 Netflix TV series The Recruit. She has also been featured in numerous films and TV series, including Fire Country, Rescued by Ruby, and Needle in a Timestack.

Kaylah Zander
The Recruit actress attends Netflix's The Recruit Los Angeles Premiere at The Grove AMC in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jesse Grant
Source: Getty Images

Actress Kaylah Zander made her acting debut in 2017 and has gradually gained popularity in Hollywood after appearing in numerous movies and TV series. She has a thriving career with approximately 17 acting credits as of 2023.

Profile summary

Full nameKaylah Zander
GenderFemale
Date of birth16 March 1988
Age35 years old (as of 2023)
Zodiac signPisces
Place of birthEast Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Current residenceLos Angeles, California, United States
NationalityCanadian
EthnicityMixed
ReligionChristianity
SexualityStraight
Height in feet5'9"
Height in centimetres175
Weight in pounds121
Weight in kilograms55
Body measurements in inches34-26-35
Body measurements in centimetres86-66-89
Hair colourDark brown
Eye colourBrown
MotherKim Zander
FatherRaul Guillermo Nuñez
Siblings3
Relationship statusSingle
CollegeUniversity of British Columbia, The Neighborhood Playhouse School of the Theatre
ProfessionActor, costume designer

Kaylah Zander’s biography

The actress was born and raised in East Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Her mother, Kim Zander, is Canadian, while her father, the late Raul Guillermo Nuñez, was Chilean. She grew up alongside two sisters, Marcela Huerta and Malva Nunez Schmidt, and reportedly has another sister from her mother’s relationship. Her mother is married to Nathen Aswell.

Kaylah completed her undergraduate studies at the University of British Columbia, where she graduated with a degree in Anthropology. She honed her acting skills at The Neighborhood Playhouse School of the Theatre and trained at the Fitzmaurice Institute in New York City.

What is Kaylah Zander’s age?

The actress is 35 years old as of 2023. She celebrates her birthday on 16 March every year and was born in 1988. She is a Pisces.

Kaylah Zander's age
Kaylah Zander as Aydan Sato during the filming of Fire Country. Photo: Sergei Bachlakov
Source: Getty Images

Career

Kaylah Zander is a talented actress and costume designer. Her acting journey commenced in 2017 when she was featured in the short film Oranges and Browns, portraying Beth Morsen. Her work as a costume designer is recognised in the short movie Yasmina (2018). Here is a list of Kaylah Zander’s movies and TV shows:
Movie/TV seriesYearRoles
Smoke EaterPost-productionBarbara
The Recruit2022Amelia
Fire Country2022Aydan Sato
Rescued by Ruby2022Melissa O’Neil
Drone Pilot has a Crisis of Conscience2022Brenda
Needle in a Timestack2021Steph
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina2020Sycorax
CR: Complete Reality2020Srah Portman
Hekademia2020Rita
Sweet Isolation2019Layla
Colours2019Mrs. Lister
iZombie2019Rita
The 1002019Tosh
The Chronicle Mysteries2019Betsy Gray
Thin Walls2019Maria Isabella
Supergirl2018Mother
La Catrina2017Silvia
Oranges and Browns2017Beth Morsen

Does Kaylah Zander have a husband?

The actress has no husband and has never tied the knot before. She is seemingly not dating anyone, as she has not disclosed details about her love life.

What is Kaylah Zander’s height?

The Recruit star is 5 feet 9 inches (175 centimetres) tall. Her weight is estimated to be 121 pounds (55 kilograms). Her measurements are 34-26-35 inches (86-66-89 centimetres).

Fast facts about Kaylah Zander

  1. What is Kaylah Zander’s date of birth? She was born on 16 March 1988. Her age is 35 years as of 2023.
  2. Where is Kaylah Zander from? She hails from Vancouver, Canada, and resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.
  3. Who are Kaylah Zander’s parents? She was born to Kim Zander and the late Raul Guillermo Nuñez.
  4. Does Kaylah Zander have siblings? Her sisters are Marcela Huerta and Malva Nunez Schmidt, and she has a half-sister from her mother’s relationship.
  5. What does Kaylah Zander do for a living? She is an actress and costume designer.
  6. Is Kaylah Zander married? She is not married and has no boyfriend.
  7. How tall is Kaylah Zander? Her height is 5 feet 9 inches (175 centimetres).

Kaylah Zander has been in the US acting industry for over a decade and has made a name with several movie and TV series appearances. She boasts 17 acting credits and one work as a costume designer. The actress, who is of Latin descent, hails from Canada and resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.

