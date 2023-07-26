Kaylah Zander-Nuñez: age, height, birthday, movies and TV shows

Kaylah Zander is a US-based Canadian actress and costume designer. She is famous for portraying Amelia in the 2022 Netflix TV series The Recruit. She has also been featured in numerous films and TV series, including Fire Country, Rescued by Ruby, and Needle in a Timestack.

The Recruit actress attends Netflix's The Recruit Los Angeles Premiere at The Grove AMC in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jesse Grant

Actress Kaylah Zander made her acting debut in 2017 and has gradually gained popularity in Hollywood after appearing in numerous movies and TV series. She has a thriving career with approximately 17 acting credits as of 2023.

Profile summary

Full name Kaylah Zander Gender Female Date of birth 16 March 1988 Age 35 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth East Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality Canadian Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'9" Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in inches 34-26-35 Body measurements in centimetres 86-66-89 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Kim Zander Father Raul Guillermo Nuñez Siblings 3 Relationship status Single College University of British Columbia, The Neighborhood Playhouse School of the Theatre Profession Actor, costume designer

Kaylah Zander’s biography

The actress was born and raised in East Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Her mother, Kim Zander, is Canadian, while her father, the late Raul Guillermo Nuñez, was Chilean. She grew up alongside two sisters, Marcela Huerta and Malva Nunez Schmidt, and reportedly has another sister from her mother’s relationship. Her mother is married to Nathen Aswell.

Kaylah completed her undergraduate studies at the University of British Columbia, where she graduated with a degree in Anthropology. She honed her acting skills at The Neighborhood Playhouse School of the Theatre and trained at the Fitzmaurice Institute in New York City.

What is Kaylah Zander’s age?

The actress is 35 years old as of 2023. She celebrates her birthday on 16 March every year and was born in 1988. She is a Pisces.

Kaylah Zander as Aydan Sato during the filming of Fire Country. Photo: Sergei Bachlakov

Career

Kaylah Zander is a talented actress and costume designer. Her acting journey commenced in 2017 when she was featured in the short film Oranges and Browns, portraying Beth Morsen. Her work as a costume designer is recognised in the short movie Yasmina (2018). Here is a list of Kaylah Zander’s movies and TV shows:

Movie/TV series Year Roles Smoke Eater Post-production Barbara The Recruit 2022 Amelia Fire Country 2022 Aydan Sato Rescued by Ruby 2022 Melissa O’Neil Drone Pilot has a Crisis of Conscience 2022 Brenda Needle in a Timestack 2021 Steph Chilling Adventures of Sabrina 2020 Sycorax CR: Complete Reality 2020 Srah Portman Hekademia 2020 Rita Sweet Isolation 2019 Layla Colours 2019 Mrs. Lister iZombie 2019 Rita The 100 2019 Tosh The Chronicle Mysteries 2019 Betsy Gray Thin Walls 2019 Maria Isabella Supergirl 2018 Mother La Catrina 2017 Silvia Oranges and Browns 2017 Beth Morsen

Does Kaylah Zander have a husband?

The actress has no husband and has never tied the knot before. She is seemingly not dating anyone, as she has not disclosed details about her love life.

What is Kaylah Zander’s height?

The Recruit star is 5 feet 9 inches (175 centimetres) tall. Her weight is estimated to be 121 pounds (55 kilograms). Her measurements are 34-26-35 inches (86-66-89 centimetres).

Fast facts about Kaylah Zander

What is Kaylah Zander’s date of birth? She was born on 16 March 1988. Her age is 35 years as of 2023. Where is Kaylah Zander from? She hails from Vancouver, Canada, and resides in Los Angeles, California, United States. Who are Kaylah Zander’s parents? She was born to Kim Zander and the late Raul Guillermo Nuñez. Does Kaylah Zander have siblings? Her sisters are Marcela Huerta and Malva Nunez Schmidt, and she has a half-sister from her mother’s relationship. What does Kaylah Zander do for a living? She is an actress and costume designer. Is Kaylah Zander married? She is not married and has no boyfriend. How tall is Kaylah Zander? Her height is 5 feet 9 inches (175 centimetres).

Kaylah Zander has been in the US acting industry for over a decade and has made a name with several movie and TV series appearances. She boasts 17 acting credits and one work as a costume designer. The actress, who is of Latin descent, hails from Canada and resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.

