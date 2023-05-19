Evan Peters’ girlfriend timeline: who has the actor dated?

Evans Peters is an American actor best known for appearing in FX's American Horror Story from 2011 to 2021. He is famous for his roles in Mare of Easttown, Monsters and X-Men: Days of Future Past. His outstanding performances have won him many accolades, including the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor and Golden Globe Award for Best Actor. Aside from his successful career, fans have been yearning to know more about his dating life. Who is Evan Peters’ girlfriend?

Evan Peters attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Arturo Holmes

Source: Getty Images

Evans Peters was born on 20 January 1987 in St. Louis, Missouri, United States. He made his acting debut in 2004 after appearing in the film Clipping Adams. He has since appeared in other numerous TV shows and movies such as Never Back Down and American Horror Stories. The award-winning actor has been linked to a few celebrity women over the years. Find out who they are and why they broke up.

Profile summary

Full name Evan Peters Gender Male Date of birth 20 January 1987 Age 36 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth St. Louis, Missouri, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5′11″ Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 170 Weight in kilograms 77 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Mother Julie Peters Father Phil Peters Sibling 2 Relationship status Single Profession Actor

Evan Peters' girlfriend's timeline

Who has Evan Peters dated? The American actor has been in the spotlight not only because of his thriving entertainment career but also for his relationships with high-profile personalities in the entertainment industry. Here is a look at the actor’s dating history.

Emma Roberts (2012–2019)

Actors Emma Roberts and Evan Peters attend Nicholas Kirkwood dinner hosted by Emma Roberts and Jake Shears at Hotel Bel-Air on March 27, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Donato Sardella

Source: Getty Images

Emma Rose Roberts is an American actress Known for her roles in various movies such as We're the Millers, Aquamarine and Nerve. Emma and Peters first met in February 2012 while filming the 2012 John Cusack comedy drama Adult World and began dating soon after their first date.

They got engaged in January 2014 in New York. In 2015, they called off their engagement and then got back together just after three months. The former couple were in an on-and-off relationship for seven years before officially splitting in March 2019. After their break-up, Emma started dating American actor Garrett Hedlund, with whom she welcomed a son named Rhodes Robert Hedlund in 2021. Emma and Garrett split in early 2022.

Halsey (2019–2020)

Halsey attends 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2019 Presented by Capital One at the Forum on December 6, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: NTommaso Boddi

Source: Getty Images

Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, popularly known by her stage name Halsey is an American singer and songwriter. She has released notable singles such as Without Me and Bad at Love. The actress is openly bi. In March 2021, she confirmed her sexuality when she started identifying using both she/her and they/them pronouns.

Halsey and Evans Peters reportedly began dating in September 2019 after they were photographed holding hands at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, California. In October 2019, they made their red carpet appearance as a couple at American Horror Story's 100th Episode.

The pair was public about their relationship and posted a series of pictures together on social media. However, their relationship was short-lived as they broke up in March 2020, and Halsey deleted all pictures of her and Evan on her Instagram. Halsey is currently dating Alev Aydin and they share a child.

Alexia Quinn (2011–2012)

Evan Peters is presented with his birthday cake while his actress girlfriend Alexia Quinn reacts while celebrating his birthday at the RPM Nightclub at the Tropicana Las Vegas. Photo: Jeff Bottari

Source: Getty Images

Alexia Quinn is an American actress, writer and director best known for her roles in known for Small Talk , Love Jacked and 666: Kreepy Kerry. She worked as a writer, director, and producer on the short film Small Talk. Alexia and Evan first met in 2011 while working on the play Living at Home. They began dating later that year but broke up in 2012 when Peters began filming Adult World.

Pixie Geldof (2010–2011)

Pixie Geldof attends a private view of 'Fashion Rules' at Kensington Palace on July 4, 2013 in London, England. Photo: David M. Benett

Source: Getty Images

Little Pixie Geldof is an English model and singer. She is the third daughter of Bob Geldof and Paula Yates. Pixie has participated in advertising campaigns for Diesel, Razzle, and Levi's. She was also a lead vocalist for a band called Violet. Pixie Geldof and Peters sparked dating rumours in 2010 after they were spotted holding hands at Coachella. However, the pair didn't disclose much about their relationship. They reportedly parted ways in 2011 after dating for a year.

Alexandra Breckenridge (2007–2010)

Actress Alexandra Breckenridge arrives at the official launch of the video game, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, at the Belasco Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jason Merritt

Source: Getty Images

Alexandra Breckenridge is an American actress known for her roles in American Horror Story, The Walking Dead, and This Is Us. She has also voiced several characters on Family Guy. Alexandra and Peters reportedly began dating in 2007 and broke up in 2010 before they appeared on American Horror Story: Murder House in 2011. The two kept their relationship under wraps.

FAQs

Who is Evan Peters? He is an American actor widely recognised for his multiple roles in American Horror Story. Where is Evan Peters from? He was born in St. Louis, Missouri, United States of America. What is Evan Peters’ age? He is 36 years old as of 2023. He was born on 20 January 1987. Is Evan Peters single? Yes, the actor is single. Is Evan Peters married? The American actor has never been married. However he was once engaged to actress Emma Roberts, but the two called off their engagement before exchanging wedding vows. Who is Evan Peters dating now? He is not in a relationship with anyone at the moment. He is presumed single. Where does Evan Peters live now? The award-winning actor currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Evan Peters is a successful American actor best known for his roles in FX's American Horror Story. He has also appeared in several movies and TV shows such as Mare of Easttown, Monsters and X-Men: Days of Future Past. The actor has dated numerous women in the entertainment industry, including Emma Roberts. The above is Evan Peters’ girlfriend’s timeline, outlining his dating history.

Legit.ng recently published Karol G’s boyfriend timeline. Karol G is a Colombian singer and songwriter best recognised for songs such as Provenza, Gatubela, and Tus Gafitas. Besides her thriving music career, Karol G’s boyfriend timeline has also been of interest to many people.

Karol G was born Carolina Giraldo Navarro on 14 February 1991 in Medellin, Colombia. The singer began her entertainment career in 2007 when she released the song En La Playa. Over the years, the singer has been romantically linked to a couple of celebrities.

Source: Legit.ng