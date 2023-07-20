How many times has JLo been married? Her relationships explored

Jennifer Lopez, popularly known as JLo, is an American actress, singer, and dancer. She has been in the US entertainment industry for decades, releasing several hit R&B songs and starring in numerous films and TV series. She has also hit the headlines severally due to her relationships with high-profile personalities. How many times has JLo been married? Learn more about her love life.

The actress attends The Mother New York Tastemaker Event at the Whitby Hotel in New York City. Photo: Kevin Mazur

Source: Getty Images

JLo started her career as a dancer and later ventured into singing and acting. The singer-actress has not only been in the spotlight for her headways in the entertainment industry but also for her relationships. How many times has JLo been married? She has been married a few times and dated multiple big names in the entertainment industry, and here is a look at her relationship history.

Full name Jennifer Lynn Affleck Nickname JLo Gender Female Date of birth 24 July 1969 Age 54 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth New York City, New York, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Latina Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 137 Weight in kilograms 62 Body measurement in inches 37-27-37 Body measurements in centimetres 94-69-94 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Light brown Mother Guadalupe Rodríguez Father David Lopez Siblings 2 Relationship status Married Partner Ben Affleck Children 2 School Preston High School College Baruch College Profession Singer, actress, dancer Instagram @jlo

How many times has Jennifer Lopez been married?

How many husbands has JLo had? The Maid in Manhattan actress is currently married and was previously married three times. Here is a look at Jennifer Lopez’s marital history.

1. Ojani Noa (1997–1998)

Lopez (right) and her ex-husband Ojani Noa. Photo: Barry King

Source: Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez’s relationship with actor Ojani Noa started in the late 90s. The former couple met at Gloria Estefan’s restaurant in Miami, Florida, United States and immediately hit it off. The actress and Ojani Noa tied the knot on 22 February 1997. However, their marriage was short-lived as it lasted about 11 months, after which they divorced in January 1998.

2. Cristan Lee Judd (2001–2003)

Cris Judd and JLo during the 2002 ShoWest Gala Awards at Paris Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Source: Getty Images

Cris Judd reportedly met the American singer in 2000 when he was hired to direct her Love Don’t Cost A Thing music video. After dating for a short while, the couple got hitched on 29 September 2001 in Calabasas, California, United States.

Nine months into their marriage, the couple separated and filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences. Their divorce was finalised in 2003. Reflecting on his marriage to the superstar, Chris Judd said,

It was tough to be in that limelight. You kind of sign up for that, you know? You kind of have to take it and accept it and embrace it. Once you stop fighting it, it smoothes itself over. If you try to keep that privacy, it drives you nuts, and that’s why people break.

3. Marco Antonio Muñiz (2004–2014)

Musicians JLo and Marc Anthony arrive at the Shine A Light Premiere at the Ziegfeld Theater in New York City. Photo: Jim Spellman

Source: Getty Images

Singer-songwriter Marco Antonio Muñiz, better known as Marc Anthony, first met Jennifer Lopez in 1998 when he performed on Broadway. JLo revealed in her memoir True Love that Marc Anthony told her she would be his wife one day. Afterwards, they remained close and even collaborated on the song No Me Ames.

In 2004, they ended their respective marriages and started dating, keeping their relationship out of the spotlight. They got married on 5 June 2004 and were together for about a decade ending their marriage on 16 June 2014. The former couple share twins, Emme Maribel and Maximilian David, born on 22 February 2008.

4. Benjamin Géza Affleck (2022–Present)

JLo and her husband, Ben Affleck, attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Warner Bros. "The Flash" at Ovation Hollywood in Hollywood, California. Photo: Axelle

Source: Getty Images

Actor and filmmaker Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s relationship dates back to 2001 when they first met while filming rom-com Gigli. They were in different relationships and kept close contact until 2002, when they began dating and engaged in November 2002. However, they later called off their engagement and married other people.

Their romantic relationship was rekindled in April 2021 when they reconnected. They got engaged in April 2022 and eventually tied the knot in July 2022. The couple is still together and has been married for a year.

Jennifer Lopez’s dating history

Apart from her marriages, the superstar has also been in romantic relationships that did not lead to marriage but were highly publicised. Here is a look at Jennifer Lopez’s boyfriends list.

1. David Cruz (1990s)

David Cruz was Jennifer Lopez’s high school sweetheart. They reportedly dated and ended their relationship in the 90s. David Cruz died of heart disease in 2020, aged 51 years.

2. Sean Combs (1999–2001)

Sean "Puffy" Combs and JLo during The 42nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arista Records Pre-GRAMMY Party at Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, United States. Photo: SGranitz

Source: Getty Images

Sean Combs, famous as P Diddy, began dating the All I Have singer in 1999 when they met while working on JLo’s music video. They dated for approximately three years before breaking up on 14 February 2001.

3. Casper Smart (2011–2016)

JLo and Casper Smart attending the final performance after party for Lin-Manuel Miranda in 'Hamilton' on Broadway at R Lounge at Renaissance Hotel Times Square in New York City. Photo: Walter McBride

Source: Getty Images

JLo started her romantic relationship with Casper Smart four months after divorcing Marc Anthony. They began dating in November 2011 and separated briefly in 2014 before reuniting. They ultimately broke up for good in 2016.

4. Drake (2016–2017)

Rapper Drake performs onstage during "Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert" at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Prince Williams

Source: Getty Images

God’s Plan singer Drake dated Jennifer Lopez from December 2016 to February 2017. They met when he attended her All I Have show in 2016. They broke up after a few months amid accusations of infidelity.

5. Alex Rodriguez (2017–2021)

Alex Rodriguez and JLo arriving at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Los Angeles Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall. Photo: Allen J. Schaben

Source: Getty Images

Alex Rodriguez’s relationship with JLo reportedly started in February 2017. Their relationship was not confirmed until March 2019, when they got engaged. After the engagement, they postponed their marriage multiple times before announcing their break up in April 2021.

FAQs

Who is Jennifer Lopez’s spouse? The singer-actress is married to actor and filmmaker Ben Affleck. Are Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck still together? The couple has been married for a year as of 2023. Does Jennifer Lopez have a child with Ben Affleck? They do not have children together, but each has children from their previous relationships. Who was Jennifer's first husband? She was first married to actor Ojani Noa in 1997. How many times has Jennifer Lopez been married? The singer has been married four times. Does Jennifer Lopez have kids? JLo and her ex-husband Marc Antonio welcomed twins, Emme and Max, on 22 February 2008. Did Drake and JLo date? The singers reportedly had a short romantic relationship between 2016 and 2017.

How many times has JLo been married? The singer-actress has been married four times to high-profile personalities in the entertainment industry. She has also had multiple romantic relationships that did not culminate in marriage. She has two children and is now married to actor Ben Affleck.

