Nollywood thespian Brown Igboegwu has responded to those demanding he take his daughter for a paternity test

The actor shared a video of him and his daughter on Instagram to show off their uncanny resemblance

He, however, noted that as long as he paid his wife's dowry, then he was the owner of any child given birth to by her

Nigerian actor Brown Igboegwu has silenced internet trolls who were demanding that he have a DNA test done for his daughter.

About a month ago, the actor revealed his child, but naysayers commented that she looked like her mother and not him.

Many even went as far as comparing her to a "white man's child."

Brown Igboegwu replies trolls concerning daughter's paternity

A long post on Brown's Instagram page suggested a much-needed response to those clamoring for a DNA test.

According to him, where he is from, whoever pays dowry on a woman’s head is the owner of any child given birth to by the woman, DNA or no DNA."

Igboegwu wrote:

"Where are those bloggers who where asking me to take my daughter for DNA test when she was born??? And those people commenting that I should question my wife instead of praising and thanking God with me and my family. Today those same people are commenting “daddy’s photocopy” lol, I laugh in Swahili just stay one place and stop confusing thunder. Where I come from, whoever pays dowry on a woman’s head is the owner of any child given birth to by the woman DNA or no DNA."

"Lesson: The same crowd at PDP rallies are the same crowd at APC rallies, the same crowd that shouted crown him king were the same crowd that shouted crucify him. Do not be moved by social media comments, live your life."

"1. Do not let what you see on social media put you under unnecessary pressure. A lot of things you see here are fake. People borrow clothes, shoes, wrist watches, jewelry, hairs, cars etc to take pictures all to belong. Some even pose on a rented apartment and congratulate themselves for building a house lol."

"2. Do not be fooled or intimidated by people who spray money at events, some of them are professional debtors, owing different debts, banks, landlords, friends and even the people selling new money they sprayed. You will never know till you go close to them.

3. Do not be fooled by those who snap pictures and make videos everyday with their wives and husbands, flashing different gifts just to post on social media with long motivational speeches. Hahah many of them do not have peace in their homes. Love your wife or your husband, manage whatever God has blessed you with and have peace. The most important thing is to have food on your table, roof over your head and clothes to cover your nakedness."

"Finally, all that glitter is not gold. Most of the social media billionaires you see are broke forget the show offs. Those who are truly rich are very humble bc money has a way of humbling you. They don’t like noise and they are very calm abi una no dey see Dangote and Innoson. Watch all the people making noise on social media, they are suffering from inferiority complex. May God keep blessing us all Amen."

It will be recalled that the Nollywood thespian met his four-year-old daughter for the first time recently. He could not do so for a long time due to immigration constraints.

Upon revelation, he was attacked by Nigerians, who claimed he needed a DNA test to ascertain his daughter's paternity.

Nigerians are reacting to Brown Igboegwu's post

Legit.ng did a compilation of reactions. See some below:

@meziesentinelng:

"How person go suffer carry pikin for 9monthe and the baby will just go and resemble the father,I can't understand why they do that."

@chizzymichael_:

"My brother, a lot of them are from a broken home. As a matter of fact, some of them witnessed unfaithfulness from their Mama. Remember, people see the world from their own lens and perspectives. Let them talk. Talk is cheap."

@carolmartin64:

"Such a pretty girl. People talk too much and forget to thank God. Come lets laugh in swahili all the way from Kenya."

@favourhrt92:

"Odogwu beanyi have destroyed the table kpatakpata."

@augustineiloh:

"I wish they will read what you wrote here especially women that’s watch alll those social media drama and want to make their husbands perpetual debtors."

@rockcellyfilms:

"Sense no go kill you."

@sweetychizzy:

"God bless you .People are mad on social media. How dare them ask u for a DNA?"

