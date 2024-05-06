Singer Flavour looked adorable as he wore a purple jacket and trousers that exposed his chest area

The music star combined his outfit with black shoes on white soles, and he wore dark sunglasses that gave him a dapper look

His fans could not get enough of him and they kept hailing him as they highlighted his worth in the industry

Nigerian singer Chinedu Okoli, aka Flavour, had the attention of his fans as he wore a lilac purple jacket with buttons, which he combined with matching trousers.

Flavour looks lovely in his outfits. Image credit: @2niteflavour

Source: Instagram

He was in his usual fine boy look as he blended his attire with black shoes on white soles. His signature hairstyle stood out as he rocked dark glasses that gave him a resplendent look.

The father of three showed gorgeousness as he flaunted his outfit before his fans on his Instagram page.

His fans were pleased with his ravishing look and they heaped praises on him.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Check out Flavour's outfit in the slides below:

Fans react to Flavour's outfit

Several fans of the music star have reacted to his outfit and they admitted that they love his style. See some of the comments below;

@obi_cubana:

'Ijele Nwoke."

@eagletdavinson:

"Why your tailor dey sew better for you but using Odumeje own to joke?"

@angelavalentine7441:

"I love it. Everything looks great on you."

@bonnieroc:

"I like your style."

@erika.porterfield.75:

"Luther Vandross said it best....So Amazing, you make it look good."

@professor_onyeegwu:

"I'll be like you someday."

@best_bloodygram:

"Only you know your worth. Forever and indeed you are Flavour (in a league of his own).'

@donteetv:

"Egbeee Dike.'

@angela_chijioke:

'@2niteflavour give us a video for fearless na ogini? I'm tired of waiting."

Flavour says he isn't competing with anyone

Legit.ng earlier reported that Flavour had sent out a message to his colleagues in the entertainment industry.

Amid the feud between some Afrobeat artistes, Flavour made his stance known about not competing with anybody.

The singer as also pointed out that he has many hit songs and historical performances to his name.

Source: Legit.ng