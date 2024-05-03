A Nigerian boy is heartbroken over his performance in the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)

According to the disappointed lad, he prayed, fasted and prayed and was not expecting such a score

He said he started Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) lessons in October 2023 up until April when he took the exam

A boy, Salako Olumide Kolapo, has expressed disappointment on social media over his UTME score.

Lamenting on Facebook, Olumide revealed he scored 225 when he sat for the JAMB exam in 2023.

Salako Olumide Kolapo said he read, fasted and prayed. Photo Credit: Olumide Kolapo

Source: Facebook

Olumide shared a screenshot of his UTME score, which he checked via SMS code. He scored 53 in English, 49 in physics, 45 in biology, and 49 in chemistry, bringing his aggregate to 196.

A heartbroken Olumide questioned God over his score, saying he didn't expect it at all. He said he had started JAMB exam lessons in October 2023, read, prayed, and fasted. Olumide wrote:

"Omg I'm really sad right now .

"Wasn't expecting this at all.

"Even last year I had 225 which wasn't enough for nursing .

"Started jamb lesson since oct, reading, fasting and praying all day and night,

"Only for me to end up getting 196 .

"Heavens knows I tried my best.

"God I didn't deserve this .

"Why me."

JAMB said 76 % of candidates scored 199 and below in the 2024 UTME.

Salako Olumide Kolapo's lamentation stirred reactions

Chinemerem Innocent said:

"Heads up, I felt the same pain, started my preparation Early but the outcome wasn't what i expected."

Precious Ibeabuchi said:

"Try entering school with this results first .... don't waste ur time rewriting a million times.

"U can always resit some other time for ur dream course and u end up having two degrees ."

Said Denji Jose said:

"You are ungrateful person, you will always be ungrateful person, who are you to question God,, what is so special about you,, always have to be greatful at time."

Angela Cletus said:

"My dear don't give up ,God knows the best ."

Hëlëñã Pïxïë said:

"We actually share similar story, I prayed and cried to God every day even in the exam hall but I ended up getting 196, everything happens for a reason."

Precious Harry said:

"It's okay darling.

"I got 195 last year... disappointed but I applied a college of nursing with my result and now I'm waiting for admission.

"You can dm to know more about it if you don't mind ☺️."

Source: Legit.ng