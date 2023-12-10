20 best scary clown movies of all time to add to your watchlist

Scary clown movies feature jesters whose appearances, behaviours, and actions evoke fear and terror. While they are meant to be funny, many find them terrifying. From their unsettling smiles to even more disturbing laughter, clowns are now a staple for horror. Discover some of the best scary clown movies in this post.

Clowns often take the spotlight as villains in scary movies, with the film industry creating many over the years. Despite their cheerful appearance, some people find them to be just plain creepy. Scary clown movies have exciting stories that make them very important in horror movies.

20 best scary clown movies of all time

Clown movies are considered so scary that there have been many clown-based horror movies. Some have either worsened people’s coulrophobia or given them a new fear. Here is a list of horror movies that feature the most chilling clowns imaginable.

In coming up with this list, many factors have been considered, such as IMDB rankings, ratings, and fan reviews. Note that the list is not in any particular order.

It Chapter One (2017)

It Chapter One is a 2017 American supernatural horror film directed by Andy Muschietti. The film is based on Stephen King's novel of the same name. Set in Derry, Maine, the film depicts the story of a group of bullied kids who band together to destroy an eponymous being which disguises itself as a clown, only to face their own personal demons in the process.

Poltergeist (1982)

Poltergeist is one of the best scariest clown movies of all time. The 1982 film was directed by Tobe Hooper and stars JoBeth Williams, Craig T. Nelson and Beatrice Straight. It revolves around a suburban family whose home is haunted by demonic ghosts that abduct their youngest daughter.

It (1990)

It (the older iteration) is among the best killer clown movies from the 90s. The film was directed by Tommy Lee Wallace. It is an adaptation of Stephen King's 1986 novel of the same name. The story centres on a group of childhood friends who are haunted by an evil demon who poses as a child-killing clown.

Killer Klowns from Outer Space (1988)

Killer Klowns from Outer Space is a 1988 American horror comedy film written, directed and produced by the Chiodo Brothers. The creepy clown movie stars Grant Cramer, Suzanne Snyder, John Allen Nelson and John Vernon. It centres on a small clan terrorised by aliens from outer space who look like clowns.

The Last Circus (2010)

The Last Circus is a 2010 Spanish-French dark comedy-drama film written and directed by Álex de la Iglesia. The film’s stars include Carlos Areces, Antonio de la Torre and Carolina Bang. The Last Circus revolves around a young trapeze artist who must decide between her lust for Sergio, the Happy Clown, or her affection for Javier, the Sad Clown, who is deeply disturbed.

House of 1000 Corpses (2003)

House of 1000 Corpses is among the best clown horror movies from the 2000s. The black comedy horror film was written and directed by Rob Zombie. Some of the film’s stars are Sid Haig, Bill Moseley, Sheri Moon and Karen Black.

The movie is about two young couples who are kidnapped and tortured by a psychotic family during Halloween after travelling across the backwoods of Texas to search for urban legends.

Clown (2007)

The 2007 horror film was written and directed by Robert Newman. The film’s stars include Breeun Johnson, Alison Monda, and Ryan Parrish. The plot revolves around five college students who spend a weekend in an isolated cabin in the mountains only to be terrorised by a man dressed as a clown.

Terrifier 2 (2022)

Written and directed by Damien Leone, Terrifier 2 is a sequel to the 2016 horror film Terrifier. The evil clown movie stars Lauren LaVera, Elliott Fullam, Sarah Voigt, Kailey Hyman and Casey Hartnett. The story follows Art the Clown’s resurrection and pursuit of a teenage girl and her younger brother on Halloween night.

Haunt (2019)

Haunt is a 2019 clown horror movie written and directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods. The film stars Katie Stevens, Will Brittain, and Lauryn McClain. Set on a Halloween night, it follows a group of friends who visit an extreme haunted house attraction that promises to feed on their darkest fears.

Stitches (2012)

Stitches was directed by Conor McMahon and stars Ross Noble, Tommy Knight and Gemma-Leah Devereux. It revolves around a clown named Stitches who dies during a children's birthday party gone wrong. The clown later returns from the dead, seeking revenge on those responsible for his untimely demise.

Clown (2014)

The 2014 horror film was directed by Jon Watts and stars Eli Roth, Laura Allen, Andy Powers, and Peter Stormare. It centres on a loving father who finds a clown suit for his son's birthday party, only to realise that it is a cursed entity that begins to transform him into a monstrous clown figure.

Terrifier (2016)

Written and directed by Damien Leone, Terrifier stars Jenna Kanell, Samantha Scaffidi, David Howard Thornton, and Catherine Corcoran. Set on Halloween night, the film tells the story of partygoer Tara Heyes (Kanell) and her sister Victoria (Scaffidi), who find themselves obsessed with a sadistic murderer known as Art the Clown.

Dead Silence (2007)

Dead Silence was directed by James Wan and stars Ryan Kwanten, Amber Valletta, Donnie Wahlberg and Bob Gunton. The movie is about a young widower returning to his hometown to search for answers to his wife's death.

Clownhouse (1989)

Clownhouse is among the good scary clown movies from the 80s written and directed by Victor Salva. The film stars Nathan Forrest Winters, Brian McHugh, and Sam Rockwell. It revolves around three young brothers who find themselves terrorized by three escaped people with mental health conditions dressed as clowns.

Circus of the Dead (2014)

Circus of the Dead is a 2014 horror film directed by Billy 'Bloody Bill' Pon and stars Bill Oberst Jr., Parrish Randall and Chanel Ryan. The movie follows a family man who becomes the captive of a sadistic group of circus clowns after a heist goes wrong. He is forced to play a deadly game to save his family.

31 (2016)

31 is one of the best scary clown movies, written, directed, and produced by Rob Zombie. Some of the movie’s stars include Sheri Moon Zombie, Jeff Daniel Phillips, Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs and Meg Foster. The story follows five carnival workers who are kidnapped by a gang of homicidal clowns and forced to play a twisted game called 31.

All Hallows' Eve (2013)

All Hallows' Eve was written and directed by Damien Leone. The movie centres around a babysitter who finds a VHS tape which features various sinister murders performed by a psychotic clown in one of the children's trick-or-treat bags. The film stars Katie Maguire, Catherine Callahan, Marie Maser, and Kayla Lian, with Mike Giannelli as Art the Clown.

The Devil's Carnival (2012)

The Devil's Carnival is a musical horror film directed by Darren Lynn Bousman. Some of the film’s lead characters include Sean Patrick Flanery, Briana Evigan, Jessica Lowndes and Paul Sorvino. The film is about lost souls who enter The Devil's Carnival, where they face the sins they committed during life.

Spawn (1997)

Spawn is a 1997 movie directed by Mark A.Z. Dippé and starring Michael Jai White and John Leguizamo, among others. Al Simmons (White) is killed, but he returns from Hell as Spawn, the soldier of the Devil.

Hell House LLC Origins: The Carmichael Manor (2023)

The 2023 found footage film was directed and written by Stephen Cognetti. The film stars Bridget Rose Perrotta, Destiny Leilani Brown and James Liddell, among others. Cold case internet sleuths go to Carmichael Manor and never return. All that is left of them are terrifying tapes.

The above are some of the best scary clown movies that are must-adds to your watchlist if you love a good scare and want to experience the unsettling world of creepy clowns. These films feature haunting visuals, psychological terror, and gripping storytelling, often exploring humour and horror embodied by these iconic characters.

