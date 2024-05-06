Nollywood actress and comedian Wofai Fada has continued to update fans about her marriage on social media

Just recently, the public figure shared the Yoruba name her husband gave to her while sharing a video of her dressed like a Yoruba bride

Wofai’s Yoruba name from her husband sparked a series of reactions amid controversies from her inlaws

Nigerian actress Wofai Ewa aka Wofaifada has ignored the negativity surrounding her marriage to Taiwo Cole of Victoria Island as she continues to update fans about their love life.

Recall that Wofai’s inlaws distanced themselves from the marriage after allegedly learning of it on social media.

Fans react as Wofai Fada's husband gives her Yoruba name. Photos: @wofaifada

In a new development, the actress shared a video on her official Instagram page where she rocked a lovely Yoruba native attire. Not stopping there, she accompanied the post with a caption where she revealed the native name she got from her Yoruba husband.

According to Wofai, her husband calls her Adejoke. She wrote:

“My husband calls me Adejoke❤️❤️”

See the video below:

See photos of the couple below:

Netizens react as Wofai shares her Yoruba name

Wofai’s revelation about the Yoruba name her husband gave to her drew some comments from netizens. Read some of them below:

Bibah_quality_hair:

“Adejoke aya Cole .”

estygv:

“You are indeed ADEJOKE. Olori COLE . Congratulations darling .”

oladunni_shuga:

“Wofai Cole of Victoria Island❤️.”

lullas_decor_surprises:

“Ajoke Ade .”

debbyberry777:

“Ok nahhh give dem Ajoke Wofai Cole.”

Iam_jenny.c:

“Congratulations my Beautiful Wofai, you made a beautiful bride ❤️.”

ben_food1:

“Ugep girls are beautiful.”

Ajayifolashadevictoria_:

“Yes o... Adejoke indeed. Night mare for hater's.”

marr_vey:

“So happy for you!!!”

realchristymilan16:

“Congratulations ❤️.”

otorroseline:

“A beautiful bride ❤️.”

kadibeautycraft:

“Congratulations sis .”

Msziky_fabric_store:

“My gorgeous bride, your marriage is here to start another family and is for better .”

monnique__mo:

“Our adejoke my sister in love.”

shafinurse:

“Adejoke Cole of Victoria Island. Periodtttt!!! Big puurrrrrr!!!❤️.”

anu_ladipo:

“We your Yoruba in-laws also give you Kikelomo(A child is to be pampered) We love you our lovely Wife. Your home is blessed .”

Wofai Fada ignores inlaws

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that hours after the Coles, Wofia's in-laws released a disclaimer over her wedding to their son Taiwo Cole, the actress chose to ignore it and shared another video from her traditional wedding to her lover without his parents' blessings.

In the new video Wofai shared, she and Taiwo looked happy as they rocked traditional outfits.

Amid the drama, fans and well-wishers pen congratulatory messages to the actress.

