Producer Uche Ikejimba is hopeful of clinching an Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award (AMVCA) during the 10th edition on Saturday, May 11

One of her works, The Truth, won its nomination in 2020, after which none of her nominations won award

Ikejimba passionately said that she put her sweat, tears and blood in all her productions

Serial producer Uche Ikejimba anxiously awaits Sunday, May 11, for the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award (AMVCA). She has consecutively been nominated for her sixth time.

Legit.ng reported that the organisers announced the nominees on Sunday, March 24, 2024, and Ikejimba clinched a nomination in the ‘Best Unscripted M-Net Original’ category for What Will People Say.

Ikejimba had two nominations for ‘Best Africa Magic Original Drama Series’ for Unmarried and Dilemma in 2022.

She secured another two nominations in 2023 in ‘Best Unscripted Original’ for Come Play Naija and ‘Best Original Drama Series’ category for Unmarried.

Serial producer Uche Ikejimba gets 6th consecutive AMVCA nomination

Source: UGC

Ikejimba has beaten many odds to become a producer and remained steadfast in her commitment to producing the best shows Africa has ever seen.

Speaking on her 2024 nomination, she thanked the organisers for counting her work worthy of nomination. She said that after her film Truth won the award in 2020, she has been waiting for a second win, which she hopes will materialise on May 11. She noted:

“I’m humbled and grateful to receive my sixth consecutive AMVCA nomination. Anyone who knows me will acknowledge that I often put my blood, sweat and tears into the shows I produce.

Ikejimba is one of Africa’s most sought-after serial producers with works like, Calabar Festival Diaries, Big Brother Reunion, Shoot Your Shot, What Will People Say, Come Play Naija, and the more recently airing Husband Material and Overall Best.

She ventured into TV production as an associate producer on Moments with Mo. She has later proven that she has more to offer than producing reality shows or unscripted serials. She has also shown she can stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the best in producing original drama series.

In 2016, she landed her first commissioned project with Africa Magic, Hustle. She created, wrote, and produced Blink’s original 26-episode drama series, Truth, which won an AMVCA for ‘Best TV Series’ in 2020.

