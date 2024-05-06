Nigerian socialite, Pero Adeniyi, recently showered encomium on her husband, Ola, in a heartwarming video making the rounds

In the viral clip, the public figure got emotional as she went on her knees to acknowledge and thank her husband for his role in her life

Several Nigerians on social media reacted to the touching display between 2baba’s ex-partner and her husband

Nigerian singer Innocent Idibia aka 2baba’s former partner, Pero Adeniyi, caused an online buzz with a video of her showing love and appreciation to her husband.

On her official Instagram page, the socialite posted a video of her at a small gathering with her husband present. She then took centre stage to address the crowd while showering praises on her man.

Pero spoke into the microphone and thanked her husband for his role in her life. According to her, he gave it a new meaning. Not stopping there, 2baba’s ex-partner, who was in tears, went down on her knees to continue to explain the extent of her man’s impact in her life. The camera also caught a glimpse of Pero’s husband’s reaction to her sweet display.

She said in part:

“I don’t even know what to say but to say thank you. Ola you are special, you gave my life a new meaning, you probably don’t know this but I just want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart, thank you for what you’ve been doing for me.”

Netizens react as Pero praises husband

The video of 2baba’s ex-partner, Pero showering praises on her husband, warmed the hearts of netizens on social media. Read some of their comments below:

Datsilgagirl:

“When you've seen shege in past relationships that made you almost gave up in love, and then someone who loves and adores you amidst all challenges. This is the kind of reaction that pops up. Everyone deserves true love ❤️.”

Mboringongrita:

“I love you so much, so glad to see you this Happy. Much love from Cameroon.”

Nnelij:

“Awwww!!!!! Mamiiii you deserve the best. Thank You Sir for Everything, God bless you. ❤️❤️❤️.”

bukkyniffy:

“Who is cutting onions here. Awww am happy you are happy momma.”

Prettyfatty1:

“This will be permanent, Inshal Allah Amen to all your prayers, sister .”

glitz_farms:

“A good man deserves all the praise and respect .”

hericeexellency:

“Who wants to give my life a new meaning? because I don't understand the current meaning of my life right now.”

Preshlenas:

“Is it just me or all 2face baby mama are lucky to get married to good men even after two , three kids with him ?”

iretemitayo:

“Na she know wetin she Dey talk .”

lorde_martha:

“A good man deserves d world fr….am so happy for her❤️.”

kolawolebanke:

“Annie mind is at rest.”

sasha_itota:

“No wonder Annie mind rest since then.”

