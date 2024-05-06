Nigerian billionaire’s wife, Shade Okoya’s interaction with a little boy at a party is making social media headlines

In the trending video, the socialite gifted the boy a bundle of N1000 notes and his reaction to it caused a huge stir

Many netizens reacted to the boy’s facial expression after he got the huge sum of money while others praised Shade Okoya

Nigerian billionaire Rasaq Okoya’s wife, Shade, trended on social media following a video of her interaction with a little boy at a party.

In the viral video making the rounds online, Shade Okoya was captured on camera the moment she made the little boy very happy with bundles of cash.

Video of Shade Okoya giving little boy bundle of money at party trends. Photos: @shade.okoya, @asoebi_styles

Source: Instagram

In the clip, the socialite was dancing gently at the party when she opened her designer bag and brought out a bundle of clean N1000 notes and gave it to the little boy standing beside her.

The young boy could not believe his eyes after realising what was given to him as his facial expression slowly transitioned from disbelief to joy and excitement. He continued to stare at the bundle of cash in his hands while trying to get Shade Okoya’s attention to show appreciation.

An adult in the group then instructed the boy to prostrate to show his gratitude and the billionaire’s wife responded to his greeting.

See the video below:

Reactions as Shade Okoya gives boy cash bundle at party

The video of Shade Okoya’s interaction with the little boy at the party soon spread on different social media platforms and sparked interesting reactions from netizens. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

rukhy_:

“This is what they call most memorable moment in a life his expression is everything .”

Iyunade_beads:

“He’s so happy Money is talking .”

Sahis_fashion_hub:

“God you see my heart, this is the kind of aunty I want to be please bless me .”

royale_luxxe1:

“His expression suppose turn memes .”

The_temicoker:

“The boy shock peeee!! Moneyyyyy!!!.”

Winona_paprika:

“The boy couldn't even believe his eyes. He was in shock .”

the.muneerah:

“Rich aunty no by bubu ohh .”

itz_lizzy___:

“Happiness wan finish am. Enough chocolate for am .”

gracewin_a:

“This isn't rich aunty....this is BIG MUMMY .”

G.r.e.a.t.i.e:

“Mommy will now come and say "let me keep it for you" Two days later otilor.”

only1benice':

“His mummy will now collect it from him.”

_____sura001:

“I kan Dey happy like say na me be the boy .”

lagosmealprepsociety':

“They should show his mother's face, she's probably smiling more than the kid cause na she get that money... .”

crimzzzonia:

“The kind of big mommy I want to be to my nieces and nephews...... So help me God.”

Source: Legit.ng