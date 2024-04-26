A woman got mixed reactions from netizens after a video of her numerous face piercings was posted online

The piercings were very tiny and in different colours, which could give a person goose pimples if one stared at them for long

She wore a crochet hairstyle that was up to her waist and looked unbothered as she made some statements in her dialect

A woman showed her love for piercings as she had many of them on her face. She refused to free herself from the fashion item as she had them on her ears, nose, and other parts of her face.

A woman's facial look gets netizens worried. Image credit: @adedun_/TikTok

Source: TikTok

She was excited as she displayed her look in a video. Her long crochet hairstyle was decorated with cowries and she fixed long eyelashes that were obvious to everyone.

Her gold rings, bracelet, and necklace matched her appearance. She flaunted her fingers in different directions as she spoke, giving off the vibe that she was "feeling" herself.

Netizens were not pleased with the piercings on her face and they wondered about the reason she for her looks.

See the woman's multiple face piercings in the video below:

Mixed reactions trail woman's look

Several TikTok users have reacted to the video of the woman. See some of the reactions below:

@Keji:

"If the ear irritates you, gather here."

@Rhiannnat:

"This is the real definition of raw iron; irin tutu, ojina is gold osunmo panda."

@Pandora:

"My pain is not a single earring is gold, wearing iron everywhere (apocalypse)."

kidi_frank:

"You look beautiful."

@mosunmolagrace08:

"This is too much, it has no meaning to me."

@Kiks4U:

"How we go explain to Ogun say skin cancer is real."

@Adepoju Muhideen Olawale:

"It's not ordinary. We see life in different dimensions."

@Teeabiolalove:

"Its well with you. How do you sleep, because I can't even sleep with single earrings in my ears, not too talk of all this."

@Julie_Baddie:

"Dis one just park iron full ear."

@Mercysglow_skincare:

"It’s giving me goosebumps."

@Slimtee fashion institute:

"E just dey vex me. Even the food wey I dey eat, I had to keep it one side."

