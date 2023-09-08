List of Pokemon movies in order: how and where to watch them

Would you like to watch Pokémon movies but do not know how? The franchise has many films released on different dates, and it could be confusing to know which one to watch first. Even though you can watch them without any order, it is advisable to watch Pokemon movies in order of release dates.

Following the storyline of a movie franchise helps you not skip any crucial scenes. The first Pokémon movie was released in 1999, and there have been subsequent releases until 2021. Wondering where to start watching the movie franchise? Here is a simple guide on how to watch Pokémon movies in order.

Pokémon movies in order

How can you watch Pokémon movies in order from first to last? Below is a list of all the films based on the release dates.

1. Pokémon: The First Movie — Mewtwo Strikes Back (1998)

A team of scientists are out to clone the greatest-ever Pokemon, Mew. Their experiences are successful in creating Mewtwo. In turn, Mewtwo clones other Pokemon, and they are to battle anyone. Ash, Brock, Misty and other Pokemon trainers prepare to challenge Mewtwo and his group.

2. Pokémon: The Movie 2000 — The Power of One (2000)

Collector Lawrence III wants to capture three rare Pokemon birds known to control the elements of fire, lightning, and ice. She intends to destroy the earth by releasing Luiga, a powerful sea monster. On realising her evil plans, Ash and his friends devise ways to counter her plans so that she fails.

3. Pokémon 3: The Movie — Spell of the Unown (2001)

Professor Spencer Hale is sucked into the Unown while researching about it and leaves behind his daughter Molly. In an attempt to rescue the professor, Ash’s mother, Delia Ketchum, goes into the dimensions of the Unown. Ash teams up with his friends to retrieve everyone he can.

4. Pokémon 4Ever: Celebi — Voice of the Forest (2002)

The evil Iron-Masked Marauder of Team Rocket is hunting down Celebi to brainwash and enslave it. Ash, Misty, and Brock find Celebi and his friend Sam, and they have to do all they can to thwart the evil plans of the Iron-Masked Marauder.

5. Pokémon Heroes: Latios and Latias (2003)

Two thieves, Annie and Oakley, attempt to steal the Soul Dew to enter the legendary Pokemon Latios and Latias. Ash and his friends learn about their destructive plans for Alto Mare, the water capital city. They must defeat the duo thieves to scatter their catastrophic plans.

6. Pokémon: Jirachi — Wish Maker (2004)

When the Millennium Comet appears in the sky, Jirachi, a mythical Pokemon, awakens and grants a wish. Butler, a former member of Team Magma, intends to take advantage of the phenomena to awaken the legendary Pokémon Groudon.

7. Pokémon: Destiny Deoxys (2005)

After a meteorite crashes into Earth, sky guardian Rayquaza, who lives in the ozone layer, rushes to destroy its contents. Ash and his friends May, Max, and Brock visit the high-tech city of LaRousse and meet Tory. The boy’s parents are testing Deoxys that emerged from the meteorite four years ago. Ash and his friends have to protect the city.

8. Pokémon: Lucario and the Mystery of Mew (2006)

Pikachu disappears after he becomes the Wave Leader Hero alongside Satoshi. Lucario gets out of prison and is determined to find the whereabouts of Pikachu. He also wants to explore and discover the mystery of the Wave leader.

9. Pokémon Ranger and the Temple of the Sea (2007)

Jackie, a Pokemon Ranger, is on a secret mission to deliver the egg of Mythical Pokémon Manaphy to the ocean floor. Ash, Pikachu, and Lizabeth agree to help him complete his task so that the egg does not fall into the hands of pirates and gets destroyed.

10. Pokémon: The Rise of Darkrai (2008)

Ash and his friends are at a village for a Pokemon contest. To their surprise, they see Darkai, a long-ago dead Pokemon, in the village. Apparently, Darkai has the power to alter time and space.

11. Pokémon: Giratina & the Sky Warrior (2009)

Newton Graceland, a scientist, discovers the existence of a parallel universe, the Reverse World. Pokemon Giratina inhabits Reverse World, and Newton plans to harness its powers. Newton decides otherwise and abolishes the plans, but his evil assistant secretly plots to capture the Reverse World.

12. Pokémon: Arceus and the Jewel of Life (2009)

Arceus gives a portion of power, Jewel of Life, to help Michina Town, but Damon betrays it. After numerous years, Arceus return to Earth for revenge. To rescue the situation, Ash and his friends must travel back in time to reverse the events that led to the current situation.

13. Pokémon — Zoroark: Master of Illusions (2011)

Ash and his friends are travelling to the yearly World Cup for magical creatures at Crown City. On arrival, they find the city under attack by three monsters directed by businessman Grings Kodai. They discover that the attack is Kodai’s disguise for finding Celebi, and they must defeat him by revealing his true intentions,

14. Pokémon the Movie: Black — Victini and Reshiram, White — Victini and Zekrom (2011)

Iris and Cilan accompany Ash to Eindoak Town for a contest. He managed to win the battle with the help of the Victory Pokémon Victini. Afterwards, all hell broke loose after Damon plots to capture Victini and harness his power.

15. Pokémon the Movie: Kyurem vs. the Sword of Justice (2012)

Kyurem vs. the Sword of Justice is another film you shouldn't skip on the Pokémon movies list. In the film, Ash, Iris, and Cilan come to the rescue of their friend, the Mythical Pokémon Keldeo. Keldeo challenged the Mythical Pokémon Keldeo, but it failed to win the fight.

16. Pokémon the Movie: Genesect and The Legend Awakened (2003)

Ash and his friends are in New Tork City when the Genesect Army attacks it. Ash is protected by Mewtwo, who sympathises with the Genesect Army. Ash and his group must battle against Mewtwo and the Genesect Army to protect the city from destruction.

17. Pokémon the Movie: Diancie and the Cocoon of Destruction (2014)

Diamond Domain is a land energised and maintained by Heart Diamond, only created by Diancie. Now, Diancie is ageing and does not have the power to make the Heart Diamond. Diamond Domain is on the brink of collapse, and Ash and his friend must come in and help.

18. Pokémon the Movie: Hoopa and the Clash of Ages (2015)

Ash, Pikachu, and other friends visit a desert city by the sea and meet Hoopa, the Mythical Pokemon. Hoopa can summon people and Pokemon. Hoopa tells the story of a hero who stopped a scary Pokemon from taking over the city. The scary Pokemon might return, and Ash, with his friends, has to help prevent it.

19. Pokémon the Movie: Volcanion and the Mechanical Marvel (2016)

The mythical Pokemon Volcanion lands from the sky, and Ash and his friend rush to the scene after seeing a cloud of smoke. A mysterious force binds Ash and Volcanion together. Volcanion does not like humans but has to be accompanied by Ash as it attempts to rescue Magearna.

20. Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You! (2017)

Ash Ketchum from Pallet Town turns ten and is ready to be a Pokémon trainer. He looks forward to many adventurous experiences upon receiving his first Pokemon from Professor Oak.

21. Pokémon the Movie: The Power of Us (2018)

The annual Wind Festal is held in Fula City to commemorate the Legendary Pokémon Lugia. Multiple threats will likely disrupt the event. Ash has to team up with about five strangers to save residents and Pokemon in the city.

22. Detective Pikachu (2019)

After the mysterious disappearance of his father, Tim Goodman goes to Ryme City to unravel whatever happened. While in the city, he bumps into Pikachu, and the duo form an investigative team to solve the mysterious disappearance case.

23. Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back: Evolution (2020)

Dr. Fiji transforms the legendary Mew to Mewtwo after successful genetic cloning. Mewtwo is up to no good and devises a plan to destroy the world. It takes the intervention of Ash, Pikachu, and their friends to avert the potential disaster.

24. Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle (2021)

The Pokémon movie list would be incomplete without Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle. Ash and Pikachu meet Koko, who has lived in the jungle and believes he is a Pokemon. They help him recall his past and find out about a plan that can damage his home. With the new bond of friendship created with Koko, Ash and their friends have to help protect the boy’s home from destruction.

Where to watch Pokemon movies

There are multiple stream platforms where you can enjoy Pokemon movies. Here are some of the platforms where you can watch Pokémon movies in order.

Hulu

Netflix

Amazon Prime Video

Roku

FAQs

Must you watch Pokémon movies in chronological order? Most of the films are connected, and thus, it is recommendable to watch them sequentially to grasp the plot. How many Pokémon movies exist? There are 24 movies in the franchise–23 of them are animated, and one is a live-action film. What is the Pokemon movies' timeline? The first movie was released in 1999, and the last one was released in 2021. What is the most recent Pokémon movie? Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle is the most recent, released in October 2021. Where can I watch all Pokémon movies? You can stream Pokemon movies on multiple streaming platforms, including Hulu, Netflix, Roku, and Amazon Prime Video. What is the longest Pokémon movie? Pokémon: The Rise of Darkrai is the longest movie, lasting 128 minutes. Which Pokémon movie should I watch first? Based on their chronological order, the first movie you should watch is Pokémon: The First Movie — Mewtwo Strikes Back.

To watch Pokemon movies in order, follow the order of their release dates. With that, you will understand how the plot unfolds, making the movie franchise an exciting watch. There are multiple movie streaming platforms where you can watch the movies.

