10 hottest states in the US and their record highest temperatures

Summer can be a fantastic season, with lots of time spent outside enjoying the sun and warm weather. While many people enjoy the sun and hot weather, several states in the United States have occasionally recorded high temperatures. From the southwestern deserts to the Atlantic Ocean's shores, these are the ten hottest states in the US.

The climate in the United States differs significantly based on various factors such as latitude and diverse geographical features such as mountains and deserts. Typically, the hottest state in the US is located in the country's south-eastern corner and south-central region, with temperatures soaring throughout the year.

Hottest states in the US and their temperatures

Below is a table of some of the hottest states in the US during winter and summer.

State Highest temperature ever recorded Arizona 128 °F (53 °C) Texas 120 °F (49 °C) Arkansas 120 °F (49 °C) Oklahoma 120 °F (49 °C) Mississippi 115 °F (46 °C) Louisiana 114 °F (46 °C) South Carolina 113 °F (45 °C) Georgia 112 °F (44 °C) Alabama 112 °F (44 °C) Florida 108 °F (42 °C)

Top 10 hottest states in America

What are the hottest states in the United States? Here is a list of US' hot states ranked from the hottest.

1. Arizona – 128 °F (53 °C)

What is the hottest state in the US? Arizona is one of the hottest states in US. The high temperature ever recorded was 128 °F (53 °C) in Lake Havasu City on 29 June 19.

Arizona has an annual average temperature of 62.9 °F (17.1 °C) and average temperatures of 100 °F (38 °C) during June, July, and August. Other parts of the state experience much milder winter temperatures and even snowfall. During the summer, for example, the Grand Canyon averages a pleasant 80 °F (26.6°C)

2. Texas – 120 °F (49 °C)

Texas's large size and location at the crossroads of multiple climate zones result in highly variable weather. The state's western half has arid weather, while the eastern half is mostly humid.

Summers in Texas are extremely hot and humid, especially in the lowlands and near the Gulf Coast. The hot season lasts from June to September, with an average daily temperature of more than 88°F.

August is the hottest month, with average highs of 95°F (35 °C) and lows of 76°F (24.4°C). The highest temperature ever recorded was 120 °F (49 °C) on 28 June 1994.

3. Arkansas – 120 °F (49 °C)

Arkansas is a landlocked state in the south-central region and one of the hottest states in America. The climate in the state is generally humid and subtropical.

Summers are generally hot and humid, with mild to cool winters. In July, daily high temperatures in Little Rock average around 93 °F (34 °C), with lows around 73 °F (23 °C). On August 10, 1936, the temperature in Arkansas reached 120 °F (49°C).

4. Oklahoma – 120 °F (49 °C)

Oklahoma is in the south-central region, bordered by Texas, Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, New Mexico, and Colorado. The highest temperature ever recorded was 120 °F (49 °C) in Altus on 12 August 1936.

Oklahoma is a humid subtropical region that is a transition zone between semiarid conditions to the west, humid continental conditions to the north, and humid subtropical conditions to the east and southeast.

Most of the state is located in Tornado Alley, characterized by frequent interaction between cold, dry air from Canada, warm to hot, dry air from Mexico and the Southwestern United States, and warm, moist air from the Gulf of Mexico.

The entire state frequently experiences temperatures above 100 °F (38 °C), making it one of the warmest states in the US.

5. Mississippi – 115 °F (46 °C)

Mississippi is a state in the Southeastern region of the United States. It experiences a humid subtropical climate with lengthy, hot, and oppressive summers and brief, moderately cold winters.

The hot season lasts for four months, with July being the hottest month, having an average temperature between 91°F (32.7°C) and 73°F (22.7°C). The highest temperature ever recorded was 115 °F (46 °C) in Holly Springs on 29 July 1930.

6. Louisiana – 114 °F (46 °C)

Louisiana is a state in the Deep South and South Central regions of the United States. It's among the smallest states and the most populous.

The climate in this state is humid subtropical with long, hot, humid summers and short, mild winters. The highest temperature recorded was 114 °F (46 °C) in Plain Dealing on August 10, 1936. It's one of the hottest states in the US during summer season.

7. South Carolina – 113 °F (45 °C)

South Carolina is a southern coastal state bordered by North Carolina, the Atlantic Ocean, and Georgia. The climate is humid subtropical. Summers in South Carolina are hot and humid, with daytime temperatures averaging 86-93 °F (30-34 °C) across the state.

During winter, temperatures are much less uniform in South Carolina. Coastal areas of the state have very mild winters, with high temperatures approaching an average of 60 °F. The highest temperature ever recorded was 113 °F (45 °C) in Columbia on 29 June 2012.

8. Georgia – 112 °F (44 °C)

Georgia is a state in the Southeastern region of the United States, bordered to the north by Tennessee and North Carolina. It's one of the largest and most populous states in the USA. The majority of the state is primarily a humid subtropical climate.

Hot and humid summers are typical, except at the highest elevations. The highest temperature recorded was 112 °F (44 °C) in Greenville on 20 August 1983. Summer thunderstorms are quite common and provide about 4.5 to 5.5 inches of rainfall.

9. Alabama – 112 °F (44 °C)

The average annual temperature in Alabama is 63.7 °F (17.6°C). It has a temperate climate, with the Gulf of Mexico cooling it off in the summer. Temperatures are slightly cooler in the north and warmer in the south of the state.

Alabama average about 56 inches of rain per year and about one inch of snow. Northern parts of the state, particularly around the Appalachian Mountains, have cooler temperatures. The highest temperature ever recorded was 112 °F (44 °C) in Centreville on 6 September 1925.

10. Florida – 108 °F (42 °C)

Florida has a tropical and humid climate, with mild winters and hot summers. On June 29, 1931, in Monticello, Florida, the highest temperature recorded was 108 °F (42 °C). The state also receives little measurable snowfall due to its subtropical and tropical climate.

On rare occasions, however, cold moisture and freezing temperatures can result in snowfall in the far north, such as Jacksonville, Gainesville, or Pensacola.

The United States has some of the hottest states, with very high temperatures. The above ten hottest states in the US have experienced extremely high temperatures that range from time to time during various seasons.

