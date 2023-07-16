Rare squishmallows: top 10 of the most valuable plush toys

Squishmallow is a brand of stuffed toy that was launched in 2017. These tiny cuddly animals have become famous due to their soft, cute, and adorable nature. They have charming designs and come in many colours. These plush toys are physically appealing to touch and look at and are thus adored by children and adults. Discover rare Squishmallows that are adorable and most valuable.

Squishmallows are tiny, cute, squishy plush toys that come in various sizes. Their soft texture and beautiful colours make them highly desired, and everyone wants to possess them and add them to their toy collections. Each plush toy has a unique charm that makes them rare to find. Here are the top 10 rarest Squishmallows that you might want to add to your collection of toys.

Rare Squishmallows

What Squishmallows are rare? Squishmallows like Squishmallows like Jack the Black Cat and Blossom the Sheep are rare and unique. The toys' personalities and stories make them unique, rare, and highly desired.

1. Jack the Black Cat

What is the rarest Squishmallow? Jack, the Black Cat, is the rarest plush toy. Jack, the Black Cat is a captivating and highly sought-after plush toy that has captured the hearts of collectors and cat enthusiasts alike.

With its sleek and midnight-black fur, Jack the Black Cat stands out among the vibrant and diverse Squishmallow characters. Jack's charming expression and closed white eyes exude a sense of playfulness and mischief, adding to its undeniable charm. He comes in 8 and 16 inches dimensions.

2. Avery the Duck

Avery is also one of the rarest Squishmallows. He debuted in 2021. He has a green head and a brown body. He has a tan belly and soft brown wings. Avery has a yellow beak and black eyes and belongs to the Adventures and Farm squads.

He has gained popularity as part of the rugby team and is a family guy who loves watching his games. He brings warmth and happiness to all who encounter him. You can find Avery the Duck in sizes 2, 3.5, 7, 8, 12, and 16 inches.

3. Fania the Purple Owl

Third on the Squishmallow rarity chart is Fania, The Purple Owl. She will light up any room due to her sparkling personality. She belongs to the Valentines squad. She is one of the most expensive Squishmallow. According to Walmart, a 12-inch Fania Squishmallow costs $22.99.

Fania loves to read fairy tales about royalty and even imagines herself as the princess who saves the day. She has white patches surrounding each eye which are vaguely egg-shaped. She also has a white belly.

4. Blossom the Sheep

Is the sheep Squishmallow rare? Yes, Blossom the Sheep is a rare plush toy. She has a tan face, and her inner ears are white. Her white legs and tan hooves between which she holds a rainbow make her unique and rare. She is an adorable plush toy that is lightly scented with vanilla. Her eyes are closed with short lashes. She was released in January 2019.

5. Philippe the Frog

Philippe the Frog is from the Valentines squad. He is a green frog with a satin pink heart on his cheeks and a smile. According to his bio, he loves playing Hopscotch with Marco the Hedgehog, who is also a Valentines Squad member. He has a white-coloured belly, and his eyes sit on top of his head and are black-rimmed in white. He comes in two sizes, 8 and 16 inches.

6. Stacy the Squid

Stacy is a blue plush toy from the Valentines and Adventure squads. She has a triangular head. She is rare because her eight legs protrude beneath her and curve upwards. She has a white belly, and she is always smiling.

Stacy the Squid is shy and tends to avoid places where there are crowds. She prefers staying at home, where she can spend time with friends or alone.

7. Pandora the Pegasus

Pandora the Pegasus should be on your list if you love pink toys. She is a pink plush toy, and her ears, muzzle, and belly are white. She also has shimmery silver wings, round black eyes, and beautiful curly eyelashes. She desires to learn how to do magic to perform before crowds and dazzle them with her tiny hand. She is from the Dream Squad.

8. Brigita the Snow Leopard

Brigita, the Snow Leopard, is also the rarest Squishmallow, with a body covered with light green spots that makes her look adorable. She has a tiny pink mouth, and her inner ears are sparkling gold. She is cuddly with black eyes with little white dots.

According to Brigita, the Snow Leopard's bio, she loves to dance around in her bathrobe while she makes breakfast to make her morning more fun. She loves bagels and ladybags.

9. Connor the Cow

Connor is a black and white plush toy. He is primarily white with black patches on his lower left side and his right ear. He has pale yellow horns, and his ears and mouth are pink. Connor is an active Squishmallow athlete, and he loves riding bikes.

Connor is a very competitive athlete, and his favourite place is Cowlifornia. He is charming and super soft, and many toy lovers are attracted to him. Connor comes in many sizes, including 2, 2.5,7.5 and 4.5 inches. He debuted in 2017.

10. Mariah the Lamb

Mariah is a rare Squishmallow. She is a rainbow Squishmallow from the Baby Squad. Mariah is a sheep with a tie-dyed rainbow pattern. She has a creamy white face and ears. Mariah's eyes are round and black with short lashes, and her mouth is also black.

Mariah the Lamb loves horseback riding and horchata. Her other personality that makes her rare is that she loves visiting the stables with her pony, Bernard.

Squishmallows are adorable squishy toys that both adults and children love. They have a soft texture that makes them irresistible. Their unique designs make them rare to find. Connor the Cow and Stacy the Squid are some of the rare Squishmallows.

