What is the most expensive cat breed in the world? Top 17

A cat may be referred to as man's next best friend after a dog. It is a pet that is present in a majority of households today. There are numerous breeds of cats that you can domesticate, and some of them are locally available at affordable prices. However, did you know that purchasing the most expensive cat breed in the world can cost you quite a fortune?

If you visit a pet store in your locality or online, you will be surprised by the many cat breeds available. You will also notice that the rarest feline breeds are the most expensive. Check out the most expensive luxury cats in the world.

The most expensive cat breeds

How much is a cat? This could be a bothersome question if you are planning to purchase a tabby, especially the exotic breeds. You should note that the price of a tabby varies depending on several factors.

What is the most expensive cat? Here is a list of some of the expensive cats you will come across, starting with the most expensive breed.

1. Ashera ($125,000)

Perhaps Ashera is one of the world's most expensive cat breeds you will ever come across. To have this feline as your pet, you will have to part with up to $125,000. It is a rare feline. A fully grown Ashera cat can give birth to five kittens in a year, meaning this kind does not often reproduce.

When it comes to appearance, its patterned fur resembles that of a snow leopard, while its behaviour and temperament match that of Savannah felines. The puss has some traits you would want in an expensive tabby. Ashera is affectionate, intelligent and very loyal.

2. Savannah ($1,200-$12,000)

The Savannah cat is a wild African serval cat hybrid and a domestic Persian feline. Its history dates back to 1986, when Judee Frank, a breeder in Bengal, produced it.

The puss was widely accepted in the 1990s when breeder associations adopted the variety. The Savannah is highly trainable and friendly to other pets. Compared to other felines, it is energetic, agile, smart and curious.

When it sees something strange, it tends to growl and produce a hissing sound. In appearance, it is tall and sleek with a golden coat colour.

How much is a serval cat?

The Savannah felines are categorized into F1, F2, F3, F4 and F5 depending on the proportion of serval in the breed. The category of the breed and its gender largely determine its price. You can pay as low as $1,200 and as high as $12,000. Below is a table of the various prices:

Category Female price Male price F1 Starting at $10,000 Starting at $12,000 F2 Starting at $5,000 Starting at $5,000 F3 $2,500 - $8,000 $2,500 - $6,000 F4 $1,500 - $5,000 $1,500 - $3,500 F5 $1,200 - $4,000 $1,200 - $9,000 F6 $1,200 - $4,000 $1,200 - $9,000 F7 $1,200 - $4,000 $1,200 - $9,000

3. Khao Manee ($5,000-$10,000)

This cat breed is uncommon because the Thai people have kept their existence confidential from the rest of the world. Khao Manee have been around for hundreds of years, although in 1999, Thailand declared them endangered species of cats.

They sent the breed to the USA so that they could explore the breeding program to stop the possibility of Khao Manee becoming extinct.

These species are naturally occurring, and when it comes to their appearance, they have all-white fur and jewelseyes. Surprisingly Khao Mannee's eyes are always in two different colours; as a result, people refer to them as the Diamond Eye Cat.

The Diamond Eye Cat is expensive; to have this feline as your pet, you will part with $5,000 to $10,000. This is mainly because this breed is only available in Thailand and is rare outside that country; hence, you might incur extra charges like importation costs.

4. Toyger ($1,500-$5,000)

It is a cross between a domestic shorthair and a Bengal cat. The Toyger cat was developed in the 1980s by Jean Mill's daughter, Judy Sugden, who was passionate about cat breeding. They resemble a tiger in the sense that they have markings like that of the tiger. Unlike their Bengal cousins, they are completely domestic creatures and are always friendly and relaxed.

This breed is very scarce; if you choose it as your pet, then be prepared to spend between $1,500 and $5,000 to get the best Toyger cat breed. Since Toyger was developed to create awareness of tiger preservation, most of their breeders channel some of the profit they get from their sales to tiger conservation.

5. Persian ($1,500-$3,000)

The Persian cat has been around since time immemorial. It is a famous luxurious cat breed with a distinctive round face. Its origin is traced to Persia, which is modern-day Iran.

It is an attractive puss notable for its pansy-like face and long fur. Furthermore, Persians are friendly and playful and can adapt to different settings.

Persians require utmost care and maintenance to keep their coats tidy and free from hairballs. To keep this variety, you will not only spend a substantial amount of money at purchase but also incur high maintenance costs.

For instance, these felines require regular grooming and brushing to remove foreign materials from their fur. This feline ranges from $1,500 to $3,000.

6. Bengal ($1,500-$3,000)

This kind originates from the crossbreed between wild Asian leopards and domestic shorthairs. The Bengal has an aesthetic appearance with its spotted coat coloured black and brown.

Since it has feral descent, it has a bigger body size than usual cats. It is highly energetic and active. If you choose to make it your pet, you must contend with its playful nature. You might have to pay $1,500 to $3,000 to get the best Bengal cat breed.

7. Sphynx ($1,800-$3,000)

Peterbald and Sphynx have some similarities, and it can be quite challenging to differentiate the two breeds. The Sphynx originated in Toronto, Canada, in 1966.

Just like Peterbald, it is hairless, calm and loyal. The advantage of having this variety is that it is resilient and not susceptible to genetic or health problems.

However, the feline produces a lot of body oil, and thus, you must keep it clean by bathing it frequently. You can purchase one of these for a price ranging from $1,800 to $3,000.

8. Scottish Fold ($1,500-$2,500)

The Scottish Fold can be traced to the Tayside region of Scotland in 1961. If you like teddy bears, you will most likely love this adorable cat breed. It is characterized by folded ears which make it resemble a teddy bear.

For a moment, you might think that it is wearing a sad face, but on the contrary, it is an energetic and jovial feline. It requires close attention and health care because it can be affected by degenerative joint tissues. This luxurious cat breed retails for about $1,500 to $2,500.

9. Siberian cat ($1,200-$4,000)

They are smaller but are considered one of the largest domestic breeds. Siberian cats' saliva produces fewer allergens than other breeds, and because of this is known to be a hypoallergenic breed.

They are not shy to strangers. You should not worry about kids and other pets in the house as it interacts comfortably with them. This variety might cost from $1,200 to $4,000.

10. Ragdoll ($2,000)

The soft, silky, blue-eyed Ragdoll was developed first by Ann Baker, the American breeder, in the 1960s. They are very friendly and still one of the most sought-after cats in the world today. The Ragdoll enjoys being pampered just like babies, and their kittens are born completely white. When they reach ten days old, they begin to change regarding patterns and colour.

Regarding their prices, it is a challenge because they have a wide range of prices. For a high-quality Ragdoll that is best for breeding, prices start from $800 to $3500, though the average price is around $2,000.

11. Peterbald ($2,000)

What cat is the rarest? Peterbald, also known as the Petersburg Sphynx, is among the rarest cats. The cat was first discovered in Russia and has gradually gained popularity among European countries. It was the product of mating a Russian Donskoy and an Oriental Shorthair.

The Peterbald is an extraordinary feline due to its hairless or almost hairless coat, pointed ears and wide eyes.

It is a calm and very sociable puss. Should you decide to have Peterbald as your pet, you must protect it from the direct sun because it is susceptible to sunburn. The cost of a Peterbald can go up to $2,000.

12. Maine Coon ($1200-$2000)

They are one of the largest domestic cat breeds in the world and can weigh up to 30 pounds. A Maine Coon named Stewie is the record holder of the longest cat, measuring 48.5 inches long. The Maine Coon is expensive. To have this feline as your pet, you will pay around $1200 to $2000.

13. Russian Blue ($800-$2,000)

What makes this breed of feline unique are it's green eyes and silvery blue coat. Furthermore, it is not a dull breed, as it plays around a lot.

The Russian Blue does not like the presence of strangers, but it is very loyal to its owner. You might pay approximately $800 to $2,000 for this kind, but it does not require intensive maintenance.

14. British Shorthair ($800-$3,000)

The British Shorthair were known for their exemplary hunting skills, unlike today, where they are not energetic but easygoing. They were first reared in the Roman Empire and gradually gained popularity among European countries.

These cats are unique in terms of appearance. They have wide eyes, beautiful blue-grey coats, and piercing eyes. This breed's colours and patterns vary. Should you decide to have a British Shorthair as your pet, it will cost you between $800 and $3,000.

15. Egyptian Mau ($900-$2,500)

What makes this breed of feline unique is their naturally spotted coat which makes them look like wildcats. Furthermore, they are known to be fiercely devoted and attached to their owners.

During World War II, the Egyptian Mau was almost wiped out. The breed survived because Natalie Troubetskoy took her Egyptian Mau and two kittens to the U.S. and developed a standard breed. You might pay approximately $900 to $2,500 for this kind, but it does not require intensive maintenance.

16. American Curl ($1,200-$3,000)

This is a cute-looking feline. Your attention will be drawn to its unusual curly ears. The American Curl has an average weight of 7.5 pounds and can live up to 13 years.

Another distinct feature of this puss is its long, plume-like tail. Its muscular build also enables it to jump from place to place.

If you need a kid-friendly tabby and can associate with other pets in the house amicably, then you should go for the American Curl. Due to its playful nature, it should not be isolated for long periods as it develops separation anxiety.

Like other long-haired feline breeds, the American Curl requires frequent grooming to keep its coat clean and pests-free. Depending on the breeder who sells the cat, it might cost from $1,200 to $3,000.

17. American Wirehair ($800-$1,200)

Some people refer to this puss as a type of American Shorthair. It was first discovered in the United States in 1966. It attained full recognition from the Cat Fanciers Association in 1978.

The puss shares many characteristics with the American Shorthair; for instance, it is good-natured, affectionate and playful.

They are generally quiet, but they love the company of their owners. They are not shy to strangers. You should not worry about kids and other pets in the house as it interacts comfortably with them. This variety cost from $800 to $1,200.

Summary list of the most expensive cats

Ashera ($125,000) Savannah ($1,200-$12,000) Khao Manee ($5,000-$10,000) Toyger ($1,500-$5,000) Persian ($1,500-$3,000) Bengal ($1,500-$3,000) Sphynx ($1,800-$3,000) Scottish Fold ($1,500-$2,500) Siberian cat ($1,200-$4,000) Ragdoll ($2,000) Peterbald ($2,000) Maine Coon ($1,200-$2,000) Russian Blue ($800-$2,000) British Shorthair ($800-$3,000) Egyptian Mau ($900-$2,500) American Curl ($1,200-$3,000) American Wirehair ($800-$1,200)

What factors influence the price of a cat?

Before purchasing any of the most expensive cats, you should know some things that might significantly affect their prices. Even though the mentioned feline breeds are the most expensive in the world, you can get them at affordable rates. Here are some factors that impact the price of a cat breed.

Age: Kittens are much more costly than adult cats. Moreover, their demand is high, and thus, the price is higher. Training a kitten than an adult puss is easier, and most people would want to see their pets grow under their care.

Kittens are much more costly than adult cats. Moreover, their demand is high, and thus, the price is higher. Training a kitten than an adult puss is easier, and most people would want to see their pets grow under their care. Location: In urban areas, homeowners love keeping pets, which translates to high demand for tabbies, whereas the demand for cats is low in rural areas. The chances are high that you will purchase a particular feline breed at a lower price in rural areas than in urban areas.

In urban areas, homeowners love keeping pets, which translates to high demand for tabbies, whereas the demand for cats is low in rural areas. The chances are high that you will purchase a particular feline breed at a lower price in rural areas than in urban areas. Gender: Would you like to buy a female or male puss? You should bear in mind that gender affects the pricing of the cat breed you want. Usually, a female puss is more expensive than the male one because it will reproduce in the future.

Would you like to buy a female or male puss? You should bear in mind that gender affects the pricing of the cat breed you want. Usually, a female puss is more expensive than the male one because it will reproduce in the future. Breeder: You should be careful about where you get your preferred cat breed. Licensed and recognized breeders who have a long-standing reputation for rearing healthy litter tend to set high prices for felines compared to pet stores that do not have any form of certification. It is advantageous to purchase from a licensed breeder because that is the only way to get a pure breed of cat.

Cats are lovely pets to keep around you. If you want to buy the most expensive cat breed in the world, then you should have a budget that will cater to the purchase price and maintenance cost.

