A Nigerian woman who recently got a new house had more blessings as the building was tiled and furnished at no cost

The woman knelt and cried to appreciate her helper as more things like a gas cylinder and wardrobes were given to her

Many people who watched her video got emotional and prayed for the same blessings she received

The life of the kind woman who helped a stranger with N500 has not stopped getting better since her heartfelt gesture.

After she was surprised with a building worth N7m, her helper returned with even more blessings, totaling millions of naira.

House with tiles and furniture

Before her helper returned, her house was only roofed and floored, without basic facilities like tiles, kitchen highlands, bedroom wardrobes, and others.

On seeing the house, her destiny helper, who was still anonymous, said he would like to paint her house and asked for the cost.

After Adura sent him the costs of everything, he sent millions of naira, which even covered the tiling of the project. Things like a gas cooker, beds, and furniture were also bought.

The latest landlady could not stop her tears of joy when she saw how beautiful her house turned out.

Ashabi Toh’ Cute said:

"Who else is crying with me."

MumAanuoluwapo said:

"She'll always wake up and always think it's a dream...indeed when he restores the captivity it's like a dream... Congratulations ma,God bless you Mr Anonymous and Adura ,May God reward you bountifully."

Zee closet said:

"I wish my mom have an opportunity to see joy again in her life course that woman really suffered."

Anjolaoluwa said:

"God this is huge. May God bless you all especially Mr. Anonymous.When he needs 1 person thousands shall arise for him. &may God bless the work of my hand so that I can also do this for my dad."

MïMï said:

"Indeed there's a living God goosebump all over my body."

Azeez Adewale said:

"Who else is watching this and crying."

