Who is Alice Klomp (Pineapplebrat)? Her age, height, net worth

Alice Klomp, alias Pineapplebrat, is a fitness trainer and social media influencer from the United States of America. She rose to prominence sharing her workout videos, routines, and recipes on Instagram. She is also an entrepreneur who promotes women’s sportswear for training, such as the MP Snake Seamless Leggings.

Alice Klomp has a remarkable background in fitness and nutrition. She has a website where she shares various workout programs at home and the gym. Her content has attracted many followers, making her popular across various social media platforms.

Profile summary

Full name Alice Klomp Popular as Pineapplebrat Gender Female Date of birth 22 January 1998 Age 25 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth East Lansing, Michigan, United States Current residence Michigan, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’9’’ Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 142 Weight in kilograms 65 Body measurements in inches 33-24-40 Body measurements in centimetres 84-61-101 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Hazel Relationship status Dating Partner Alex Bozinovski University Michigan State University Profession Fitness coach, social media influencer Net worth $1 million

Alice Klomp’s bio

The famous fitness trainer was born in East Lansing, Michigan, United States. Pineapplebrat’s real name is Alice Klomp. Her parents divorced when she was young, and her mom married her best friend.

She completed her school at a regional high school in Michigan, USA. Later on, the fitness trainer enrolled at Michigan State University. There, she pursued Logistics, Materials, and Supply Chain Management.

How old is Pineapplebrat?

Alice Klomp’s age is 25 years old as of 2023. She was born on 22 January 1998. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Why is Pineapplebrat famous?

Alice Klomp is a social media sensation and fitness coach. She began her fitness journey in 2014 through her Instagram account, where she uploaded her workout and lifestyle videos, routines, and recipes. Alice’s Instagram account has over 1.5 million followers as of writing..

She has a TikTok account where she shares her fitness routines, make-up videos, and diet advice. She boasts over 430 thousand followers on the platform. The fitness coach also has a YouTube channel where she uploads the same content.

The fitness coach also runs the Pineapplebrat website, offering various training tutorial programs. She uses the website to provide everything from workout plans to coaching sessions. Additionally, she has an online store selling various merchandise and fitness journals for women.

What is Alice Klomp’s net worth?

The fitness coach has an alleged net worth of $1 million. Her primary source of income is her coaching career, sales from her merchandise, and revenue generated from brand endorsements.

Who is Pineapplebrat’s boyfriend?

The fitness coach’s boyfriend is Alex Bozinovski. He is a bodybuilder and online mentor who competed in the National Physique Committee. The couple met at Michigan State University.

What is Alice Klomp’s height?

The social media sensation stands 5 feet 9 inches (175 centimetres) tall. She weighs approximately 142 pounds or 65 kilograms. Her body measurements in inches are 33-24-40 (84-61-101 centimetres).

FAQs

Who is Pineapplebrat? She is an American fitness trainer and social media influencer. How old is Alice Klomp? She is 25 years old as of 2023. What does Alice Klomp do for a living? She is a certified fitness trainer. Who is Pineapplebrat’s boyfriend? Her boyfriend is a bodybuilder and online mentor known as Alex Bozinovski. What is Alice Klomp’s net worth? She has an alleged net worth of $1 million. What is Alice Klomp's workout guide? Her workout guide includes a glute-focused leg day, full shoulder workout, push day, lower body mobility warm-up, and back/biceps. What is Alice Klomp's height? The social media influencer is 5 feet 9 inches (175 centimetres) tall.

Alice Klomp is an American social media personality and fitness trainer. She is famous for posting workout guides on various social media. She is also a businesswoman and sells fitness products on her website.

