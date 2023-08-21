Get to know Aneliz Álvarez Alcalá, Pepe Aguilar’s spouse

Aneliz Álvarez Alcalá is a Mexican-American entrepreneur. She is famous as Pepe Aguilar's wife. Her husband is an award-winning singer, songwriter and entrepreneur popularly known for his hits songs such as Por Segunda, Prometiste, Miedo, Por Mujeres Como Tú and Perdóname. She is also known as Angela Aguilar's mother.

Aneliz Álvarez Alcalá is a businesswoman who came into the spotlight following her marriage to Pepe Aguilar. She and Pepe have been married for over two decades and have three children. Little is known about her as she keeps her personal life under wraps.

Full name Aneliz Álvarez Alcalá Gender Female Date of birth 8 December 1960 Age 62 years old (as of August 2023) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence United States Nationality Mexican-American Ethnicity Latino Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Married Husband Pepe Aguilar Children 3 Profession Entrepreneur

Aneliz Álvarez Alcalá's bio

The American entrepreneur was born in Los Angeles, California, United States. Aneliz Álvarez Alcalá's age is 62 years old as of August 2023. She was born on 8 December 1960, and her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Why is Aneliz Álvarez Alcalá famous?

Aneliz is widely known because of her relationship with the singer Jose Antonio Aguilar famous as Pepe Aguilar. She is a businesswoman who founded a clothing line Pepe Aguilar Línea de Calzado, with her husband in 2009.

The clothing line deals with both men's and women's outfits. She is also reportedly to assist her husband with his businesses, such as Signature Collection and a record label called Equinoccio Records.

How did Aneliz Álvarez Alcalá meet her husband?

The two are believed to have met when Aneliz was featured in the music video of Pepe's brother Antonio Aguilar Jr. They dated for some time and eventually exchanged their wedding vows on 11 October 1997.

Aneliz Alvarez and Pepe have three children, two daughters and a son. Their first child is Aneliz Aguilar, born on 7 April 1998. She is an Instagram star and entrepreneur. The other two children followed in their father's footsteps of being musicians.

Leonardo, born on 15 August 2000, is a singer known for his hit songs such as No Lo Podía Hacer Mejor, Nadie Es Eterno and Como Si No Se Hubiera Ido. The youngest child, Angela, born on 8 October 2003, is also a musician.

She began her singing journey at the age of nine. Some of her hit tracks include Qué Agonía, Fruta Prohibida and Ahí Donde Me Ven. She is currently in a relationship with Gussy Lau, a Mexican singer.

Pepe's wife is a step-mom to Jose Emiliano. Emiliano is Pepe's child from his first marriage with the Mexican singer Carmen Trevino.

How tall is Pepe Aguilar's wife?

The celebrity wife stands at 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 121 pounds or 55 kilograms.

Aneliz Álvarez Alcalá is an entrepreneur. She came into the limelight following her marriage to the famous singer and songwriter Pepe Aguilar. She and her husband share three children. Aneliz has been supportive of her husband's career in the entertainment industry.

