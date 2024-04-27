A Nigerian woman said when she got married, she prayed and asked God to give her twin babies

A Nigerian woman is now a mother of twins after she successfully welcomed two babies at once.

The woman shared her amazing story in a TikTok video, noting that God really answered her prayers.

The woman prayed for twins, and God answered her. Photo credit: TikTok/@keziahandrews.

In the short clip shared by Oyinloye Omobolanle, she said she had asked God to give her two babies.

Oyinloye noted that God answered her prayers exactly the way she said them as she got pregnant with twins.

The woman has now given birth to her twin babies, and she has the inscription 'twin mum' proudly displayed on her TikTok handle.

Many people who saw her video went to the comment section to celebrate with her and offer their congratulatory messages.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as mum welcomes twins

@Bidex4prince said:

"Congratulations. Lord please bless me with twin in Jesus mighty name, I received it."

@user5540537745198 commented:

"I just love what you wrote...I prayed for it and God did it.... this shall too be my testimony. Congratulations dear."

@Stella’s Signature reacted:

"That’s what I’m praying for too o …boy and a girl …Amen I receive it."

@ADETUTU said:

"Allah give me triplets that won't take my life and I will not also mourn over them."

@user7961044849631 said:

"I pray God gives me three boys one day. Congratulations my sister, to your bundle of joy."

@Alloysha said:

"I'm praying for triplets and I know my God will do just that."

