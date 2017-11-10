What is the longest and shortest verse in the Bible? Find out now

For Christians, the Bible is the ultimate authority on matters of faith and practice. It contains Jesus Christ's and the apostles' teachings, serving as a guide for Christian living. It is divided into two main sections: the Old and New Testaments. These sections encompass multiple books, each with its distinctive narrative, teachings, and historical context. What is the longest and shortest verse in the Bible?

The Bible continues to provide moral and ethical guidance for individuals and communities. Its teachings on love, compassion, justice, and forgiveness remain relevant in addressing the complex moral dilemmas of the modern world.

The longest and shortest verse in the Bible

There are 23,145 verses in the Old Testament and 7,957 verses in the New Testament. This gives a total of 31,102 Bible verses.

The longest verse in the Bible in the New Testament

The New Testament is a collection of texts that contain the teachings, life, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ. Here are some of the longest verses in the New Testament.

Some of the longest verses in the Bible, according to KJV, are:

Revelation 20: 4

And I saw thrones, and they sat upon them, and judgment was given unto them: and I saw the souls of them that were executed for the witness of Jesus, and for the word of God, and which had not worshipped the beast, neither his image, neither had received his mark upon their foreheads, or in their hands; and they lived and reigned with Christ a thousand years.

2nd Corinthians 7: 11

For behold this selfsame thing, that ye sorrowed after a godly sort, what carefulness it wrought in you, yea, what clearing of yourselves, yea, what indignation, yea, what fear, yea, what vehement desire, yea, what zeal, yea, what revenge! In all things, ye have approved yourselves to be clear in this matter.

Luke 6: 42

Either how canst thou say to thy brother, Brother, let me pull out the mote that is in thine eye, when thou thyself beholdest not the beam that is in thine own eye? Thou hypocrite, cast out first the beam out of thine own eye, and then shalt thou see clearly to pull out the mote that is in thy brother's eye.

The longest verse in the Bible in the Old Testament

The Old Testament encompasses many literary genres, including history, law, prophecy, poetry, and wisdom literature. Below are long verses in the Old Testament.

Esther 8:9

Then were the king's scribes called at that time in the third month, that is, the month Sivan, on the three and twentieth day thereof; and it was written according to all that Mordecai commanded unto the Jews, and to the lieutenants, and the deputies and rulers of the provinces which are from India unto Ethiopia, an hundred twenty and seven provinces, unto every province according to the writing thereof, and unto every people after their language, and to the Jews according to their writing, and according to their language.

Jeremiah 33:11

The voice of joy, and the voice of gladness, the voice of the bridegroom, and the voice of the bride, the voice of them that shall say, Praise the LORD of hosts: for the LORD is good; for his mercy endureth for ever: and of them that shall bring the sacrifice of praise into the house of the LORD. For I will cause to return the captivity of the land, as at first, saith the LORD.

Daniel 5:23

But hast lifted up thyself against the Lord of heaven, and they have brought the vessels of his house before thee, and thou, and thy lords, thy wives, and thy concubines, have drunk wine in them; and thou hast praised the gods of silver, and gold, of brass, iron, wood, and stone, which see not, nor hear, nor know: and the God in whose hand thy breath is, and whose are all thy ways, hast thou not glorified.

Jeremiah 44:12

And I will take the remnant of Judah, that have set their faces to go into the land of Egypt to sojourn there, and they shall all be consumed, and fall in the land of Egypt; they shall even be consumed by the sword and by the famine: they shall die, from the least even unto the greatest, by the sword and by the famine: and they shall be an execration, and an astonishment, and a curse, and a reproach.

The shortest verse in the Bible

Several verses in the Bible contain just a few words and fall in the category of the shortest verses in the Bible. One notable example is found in John 11:35: "Jesus wept."

Shortest verse in the New Testament

Here are short chapters in the New Testament.

1 Thessalonians 5: 16: Rejoice always.

1 Thessalonians 5: 17: Pray continually.

1 Thessalonians 5: 19: Do not quench the Spirit

1 Thessalonians 5: 20: Do not treat prophecies with contempt.

1 Thessalonians 5: 25: Brother and sisters, pray for us.

2 Timothy 4:9: Do your best to come to me quickly.

Shortest verse in the Old Testament

Here are short chapters in the Old Testament.

Genesis 26: 6: So Isaac stayed in Gerar.

Genesis 49: 18: I look for your deliverance, Lord.

Exodus 20:1 And God spoke all these words.

Exodus 20: 13: You shall not murder.

Exodus 20:14: You shall not commit adultery.

Exodus 20: 15: You shall not steal.

Numbers 6: 24: The Lord bless you and keep you.

Deuteronomy 5: 17: You shall not murder.

Deuteronomy 5: 18: You shall not commit adultery

Deuteronomy 5: 19: You shall not steal.

Which is the shortest verse in the Bible?

Job 3:2 is the shortest verse in the Bible. It has two words; "He said".

What is the longest word in the Bible?

The longest worth in the Bible is Maher-shalal-hash-baz, mentioned in the book of Isaiah 8:1. The verse says:

The Lord said to me, "Take a large scroll and write on it with an ordinary pen: Maher-shalal-hash-baz".

Which is the longest chapter in the Bible?

The longest chapter in the Bible is Psalm 119. This chapter consists of 176 verses and is known for its focus on the value and importance of God's Word (the Torah) in the believer's life.

What is the shortest chapter in the Bible?

The shortest chapter in the Bible is Psalm 117. It consists of only two verses, making it the shortest chapter in terms of the number of verses.

Now you know the longest and shortest verse in the Bible. These Bible verses provide spiritual guidance and serve as a source of wisdom and insight to Christians.

