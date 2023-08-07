Meet Leland Francis Fraser, Brendan Fraser's youngest son

Brendan James Fraser is a Canadian-American actor, voiceover artist, and producer. He is popularly recognised for his appearance as Rick O'Connell in the 2001 American adventure horror film The Mummy Returns. Due to his popularity, his fans have been keen to know more about his family, especially Leland Francis Fraser, his youngest son.

Brendan Fraser's youngest son, Leland Francis Fraser. Photo: @leland_fraser27 on Instagram (modified by author)

Leland Francis Fraser is an up-and-coming fashion model and musician. He is currently working with Marilyn Agency in New York. Leland is also a member of The Alligators' band.

Profile summary

Full name Leland Francis Fraser Gender Male Date of birth 2 May 2006 Age 17 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Greenwich, Connecticut, United States Nationality Canadian-American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Height in feet 6'3'' Height in centimetres 191 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Hair colour Strawberry blonde Eye colour Grey Father Brendan James Fraser Mother Afton Smith Siblings 2 Profession Fashion model, musician Net worth $1 million–$2 million

Leland Francis Fraser's biography

Where was Leland Francis Fraser born? Leland was born in Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles, California, United States, to Brendan James Fraser and Afton Smith. His father is a renowned actor, voiceover artist, and producer.

He is best known for his roles in various movies and TV shows, including The Mummy Returns, Doom Patrol, Professionals, and The Whale and Crash.

Afton Smith, Brendan, Holden, and Leland Francis attend The CAA Pre-Oscar Party at Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Randy Shropshire

His mother is also a well-known personality in the entertainment industry. She is a prominent actress known for her appearance in Fried Green Tomatoes, Less Than Zero, and George of the Jungle. Leland Fraser's parents separated in December 2007 and eventually divorced on 17 April 2008.

Leland Francis Fraser's siblings

The Canadian-American musician has two elder brothers, Griffin Arthur and Holden Fletcher. Griffin was born on 17 September 2002, while Holden was born on 16 August 2004.

Leland's eldest brother, Griffin, is living with autism spectrum disorder and is somehow a reserved individual. During his interview with Howard Stern in February 2023, Leland's dad, Fraser, disclosed why he has a soft spot for his autistic fans at public events. He stated that,

Because my oldest son is autistic, I know how meaningful it is to their families and them. It means a lot to feel like you can gratify someone just by showing up; it means a lot.

On the other hand, Holden is an aspiring model and student at New York University. It appears none of the Hollywood stars' sons are interested in venturing into the acting industry like their parents.

How old is Leland Fraser?

Leland Francis Fraser's age is 17 years old as of 2023. The Canadian-American celebrity was born on 2 May 2006. His zodiac sign is Taurus.

Career

The youngest son of the Reality Bites star is an emerging fashion model, signed by the Marilyn Agency in New York. Aside from that, he is an up-and-coming musician and a member of The Alligators' band.

The band often uploads music on their Spotify account. Some of the band's songs include Rock Bop Jump!, Profit Over People, Long Way Down, and Behind The Walls.

Leland Francis Fraser, the model, is also popular on Instagram, where he shares his photos. Additionally, he uploads videos showcasing his singing and impressive guitar skills. As of this writing, he has more than 35 thousand followers on his Instagram account.

Leland Francis Fraser's height

Holden, Leland Francis, Brendan and Jeanne Moore attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Leon Bennett

The celebrity kid is 6 feet 3 inches or 191 centimetres tall. Brendan Fraser's son, Leland, weighs approximately 132 pounds or 60 kilograms.

FAQs

Who is Leland Francis Fraser? He is a fashion model and musician famously known for being the youngest son of Canadian-American Brendan James Fraser. How old is Leland Francis Fraser? He is 17 years old as of 2023. He was born on 2 May 2006. Where is Leland Francis Fraser from? He was born in Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles, California, United States. What is Leland Francis Fraser's nationality? He has Canadian and American nationalities. Who is Leland Francis Fraser's mother? His mother is Afton Smith, a renowned actress, author, and former wife of Brendan James. Who are Leland Francis Fraser's siblings? He has two siblings named Griffin and Holden. How tall is Leland Francis Fraser's? He is 6 feet 3 inches or (191 centimetres) tall.

Leland Francis Fraser is a young fashion model and musician. He is best known as the youngest son of ex-couples Brendan James Fraser, a veteran Canadian-American actor, and Afton Smith, an American actress. He has two older brothers, Griffin and Holden.

