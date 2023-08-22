Shows like Bridgerton to watch when you’re finished with the series

Bridgerton is a historical fiction-romance series that gained global attention and became one of the most-watched shows on Netflix in 2020. After watching the series, it is natural to seek out similar shows. Luckily, there are plenty of fantastic historical fiction shows like Bridgerton you can enjoy watching.

Bridgerton is a series based on a novel written by Julia Quinn. As of August 2023, Bridgerton has two seasons, which first premiered on 25 December 2020. It revolves around the lives of a well-to-do Bridgerton family, a widow and her eight alphabetically named children. The series contains historical scenes, making people interested in watching more shows similar to Bridgerton.

List of the best TV shows like Bridgerton

Are you wondering what to watch after Bridgerton season 2? Here are fantastic series like Bridgerton on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime and MAX that will keep you entertained from beginning to end.

1. Gossip Girl (2007–2012)

If you liked Bridgerton, you would love watching this TV series, even though it is not necessarily historical fiction. The show is based on the novel series of the same name, written by Cecily von Ziegesar. It follows a set of wealthy teenagers through their daily scandalous lives as Manhattan's elite and how they betray each other for their gain.

2. Sanditon (2019–2023)

Sanditon is an incomplete novel by the English writer Jane Austen. The show based on it was created by Andrew Davies, and its top actors are Rose Williams, Theo James and Crystal Clarke. It has a total of three series and 20 episodes.

The story revolves around a spirited and impulsive woman called Charlotte Heywood. She moves from her rural home to Sanditon, a fishing village attempting to reinvent itself as a seaside resort.

3. Harlots (2017–2019)

Harlots is a period drama television series inspired by The Covenant Garden Ladies by Hallie Rubenhold. It premiered on 27 March 2017, and the show has 24 episodes.

It is the story of a lady, Margaret Wells, who owns a brothel in 18th-century London. She struggles to reconcile her roles as a brothel owner and as the mother to her two daughters, Charlotte and Lucy. A rival madam attacks her business with a ruthless streak. Therefore, she must try her best to fight back at all costs.

4. Outlander (2014–)

Outlander is a historical fantasy based on a novel by American writer Diana Gabaldon. It is a mix of several genres, consisting of elements of historical fiction, romance, adventure and traditional fantasy. The series premiered on 9 August 2014 and was created by Ronald D. Moore. It features actors like Caitriona Balfe, Sophie Skelton and Sam Heughan.

It depicts a story of a nurse, Claire Beauchamp Randall, with her husband, Frank, who mysteriously returns to Scotland in 1943 after the end of World War II. The two are trying to rebuild their marriage after the war. Her husband studies his family lineage, including a big-bad ancestor Jonathan 'Black Jack' Randall.

5. The Crown (2016–2023)

The Crown is for you if you love Netflix shows like Bridgerton. It is a historical drama television series about the reign of Queen Elizabeth II. The series has so far released five seasons with a total of 50 episodes. It revolves around Queen Elizabeth II's reign that covers many decades, from her initial rise to the throne to Princess Diana's death and everything in between.

6. Reign (2013–2017)

Reign is a historical romantic drama TV series produced for the CW. The series, which has four seasons, premiered on 17 October 2013 and ended on 16 June 2017. It follows a young woman called Mary Stuart living in France.

Mary has been Queen of Scotland since she was six days old. She is now a teenager and arrives in France with four close friends as her ladies-in-waiting. She has been sent to secure Scotland's strategic alliance by formalizing her arranged engagement to the French King's dashing son, Prince Francis.

7. Downton Abbey (2010–2015)

Downton Abbey is a series set on the fictional Yorkshire country estate of Downton Abbey between 1912 and 1926. It is a chronicle of the lives of the British aristocratic Crawley family and their servants in the early 20th century. It features stars such as Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern and Phyllis Logan.

8. Anne Boleyn (2021)

The short three-episode miniseries titled Anne Boleyn will be perfect for those looking for something new and unusual. It is a somewhat reimagined look at the life of a historical figure that has caused quite an uproar at the time of its release. Watch Jodie Turner-Smith's portrayal of Anne Boleyn in the eponymous show.

9. The Cook of Castamar (2021)

The Cook of Castamar, created by Tatiana Rodriguez, is set in the early 18th century in Madrid. It is a Spanish period drama TV series based on the Spanish novel by Fernando J. Munez. The series is about the story of two lovers, an agoraphobic cook, Clara Belmonte, and a widowed nobleman, Duke of Castamar.

10. Belgravia (2020)

The Belgravia series is what to watch if you like Bridgerton. It is a historical period drama set in the 19th century and based on Julian Fellowes's 2016 novel of the same name. It follows two families whose fates are forever intertwined at the Duchess of Richmond's party in Brussels.

11. Cable Girls (2017–2020)

Cable Girls is a Spanish drama streaming TV series that premiered on Netflix on 28 April 2017. The story is about four women whose lives changed after starting working in a modern telecommunications company that began in 1928.

These women have different reasons for working in the company. The show depicts the hardships working women faced in 1920s Spain being a male-dominated society.

12. Versailles (2015–2018)

Versailles is a French historical fiction drama Canal+ original TV series set during the reign of Louis XIV. It premiered on 16 November 2015 and has three seasons. King Louis XIV decides to build the world's most splendid palace, but a drain of budget, affairs and political intrigues complicate things.

13. Victoria (2016–2019)

Victoria is a British historical television drama series created and written by Daisy Goodwin. It features stars such as Tommy Knight, Jenna Coleman and Adrian Schiller. The series centres around the early life of Queen Victoria, from her ascension to the throne at the young age of 18 to her courtship and marriage to Prince Albert.

14. The Tudors (2007–2010)

The Tudors have four seasons and 38 episodes, created and written by Michael Hirst. It was a collaboration among American, British, and Canadian producers and was filmed mainly in Ireland. Its storyline follows the reign and marriages of King Henry VIII.

15. Gentleman Jack (2019–2022)

Gentleman Jack is a historical drama TV series set in the 1830s in Yorkshire. It aired between the years 2019 and 2022. It is based on a real person, the charismatic Anne Lister, a lesbian trailblazer and voracious learner. She attempts to revitalize her inherited home and marry a wealthy heiress.

The above-mentioned best shows like Bridgerton will quench your thirst if you are an avid fan of historical fictional series. Consider watching them with your partner or friends, or enjoy them on your own with a cup of hot cocoa.

