Engr. Chukwuemeka Woke, FCT minister Nyesom Wike's ally, has bagged a top appointment in President Bola Tinubu's government

Tinubu, on Thursday, May 9, confirmed Wike’s ex-chief of staff's appointment as the MD Ogun-Osun River Basin Authority

The president charged Woke to work to harness and develop the water resource potential of the area

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday, May 8, approved the appointment of Engr. Chukwuemeka Woke as the Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority's Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer.

The President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, confirmed Woke’s appointment in a statement he signed on Thursday.

The statement was shared on X by Dada Olusegun, the Special Assistant to President on social media.

The statement sighted by Legit.ng on Thursday night, is titled ‘President Tinubu appoints managing director of Ogun-Osun river basin development authority.’

Woke succeeds Mr. Olufemi Odumosu who former President Muhammadu Buhari reappointed for a second four-year term in January 2021.

The statement reads:

"Engr. Woke is a seasoned engineer and politician. He had served as Chairman of Emohua local government area of Rivers State and was Chief of Staff, Government House, Port Harcourt, for many years.

"The President expects the new Chief Executive Officer of the Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority to discharge his duties with integrity and in conformity with the highest standards of transparency, while working at harnessing and developing the water resource potential of the area, as well as ensuring that the Authority is a channel for holistic and integrated industrial, agricultural, and community development."

Who is Woke?

Woke served as Chief of Staff at Government House, Port Harcourt under Nyesom Wike as the governor of Rivers State.

As reported by PM News, Woke also served as the Chairman of Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers and was commissioner for Special Duties under Wike’s successor, Siminalayi Fubara.

However, he was among the commissioners who quit Fubara’s cabinet when the governor fell out with his predecessor.

Wike, the former governor of Rivers state is the current minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Tinubu appointed Wike, a PDP chieftain, into his cabinet after his unwavering support for his emergence as president in the 2023 election.

