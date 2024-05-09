A Canada-based Nigerian lady could not control her excitement after passing through a tough phase in her life

The lady who has been losing her jobs in Canada said the bad luck stopped after she decided not to post her job on social media

While sharing her story, she advised people to keep some things off social media because not everyone has good intentions

A Nigerian lady based in Canada has advised netizens to avoid oversharing their personal life on social media.

The lady identified as @annie_nikks on TikTok opened up about her unenviable experience after relocating to Canada.

Lady advises netizens against oversharing online Photo credit: @annie_nikks/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady in Canada shares experience with employers

Annie_nikks warned her followers to keep things away from social media because the 'hearts of some men are wicked'.

According to Annie, ever since she relocated to Canada, she has been losing all the jobs she was able to secure.

However, she decided to stop posting her work life on social media and after taking the bold step, she has not lost any other job.

She wrote:

“Ever since I stopped posting where I work on TikTok, I stopped losing my job in Canada. Keep somethings off social media. Heart of men is desperately evil.”

Reactions as lady shares experience with employers

Netizens stormed the comments section on TikTok to share their thoughts about what she said.

Homobono Tinapay said:

“I'm so motivated and glad I found your page. You've been a blessing in my life @Tylor McCoy.”

2Peacan said:

“Ode. U are blaming men.”

Mahtilda | Travel & Lifestyle said:

“Too much information is not good.”

@mickymillz reacted:

“No continue posting.”

Perpetualeruvie reacted:

“Like I can't even talk about where I work on social media policy choke.”

Lululilaq reacted:

“Yes because TikTok will be the end of you all that like to do cho cho cho.”

Solomon TV reacted:

“Do you not know what confidentiality means before?”

KNUCK OFF said:

“Why would vou even in the first place?”

Nigerian lady gets fired by boss

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young lady cried out after her boss fired her.

She shared a WhatsApp screenshot of her boss's unexpected message after giving him a chance in her life.

Source: Legit.ng