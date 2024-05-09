In what could be described as a twist is the revelation of a former minister who served under ex-President Buhari's government

Hadi Sirika during his appearance at the court on Thursday, May 9, revealed he was ready to go to prison just like the prophets

Interestingly, the federal high court in Abuja has granted N400 million bail conditions to Sirika, and three others

A former Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, standing trial for an alleged N7.2bn fraud, said he was ready to go to prison just like the prophets.

Sirika, his daughter, and three others were arraigned at a Federal Capital Territory High Court on Thursday on a six-count amended criminal charge before Justice Sylvanus Oriji.

A video of the ex-minister speaking in court with his lawyers surfaced on X on Thursday.

In the video, Sirika, dressed in cream Babariga, could be heard saying:

“It’s okay. Fatima, it’s okay,” while comforting his daughter.

He continued:

“Even prophets have gone (to prison). Those that went, haven’t they finished theirs already?…whatever Allah says.”

As reported by Vanguard, Sirika said in court in Hausa: 'Annabawa ma sunje,' which translates to 'Even prophets went to jail' in English.

Court grants Sirika, daughter, two others ₦100m bail each

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Sirika, had been granted bail of N100 million by a Federal High Court in Abuja.

The former minister was granted bail alongside his daughter and two others, who were also meant to pay N100 million each as their bail condition, making a total of N400 million.

The former minister and three others appeared in court over an allegation of fraud to the tune of ₦2.7bn.

