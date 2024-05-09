Highly-rated German goalkeeper, Manuel Neuer, made one of the biggest mistakes of his career as Real Madrid took advantage of it to eliminate Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) semifinal

Neuer, who returned this season after almost a year out with a broken leg, had begun to hit top form, but his mistake against Madrid was among the highlights of the Champions League match on Wednesday night, May 8

The goalkeeper's coach, Thomas Tuchel, spoke on the mistake by the two-time German Footballer of the Year

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering sports and football.

Madrid, Spain - Bayern Munich head coach, Thomas Tuchel, has said Manuel Neuer’s mistake against Real Madrid was one “he usually would not make in a 100 years”.

Tuchel, who stated this during his post-match reaction said although his players and technical crew are not happy that they could not qualify for the final of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) 2024, “we have no regrets”.

Joselu was the hero on the night but it was a surprise mistake from Neuer from a Vinicius shot that brought Madrid on par in the 88th minute. Photo credits: Eurasia Sport Images, Alexander Hassenstein

Source: Getty Images

Legit.ng reports that Bayern were two minutes into the Champions League final, but one of the greatest keepers of all-time, Neuer, made the most uncharacteristic of errors to cost his side their lead.

Neuer, 38, had made a string of top saves, however, the veteran goalkeeper fumbled a weak effort from Vinicius Jr and super-sub, Joselu, was on hand to turn the ball home from close range.

The Bavarians eventually lost as Joselu added another goal in added time.

Reviewing arguably the most critical moment of the match, Tuchel said as quoted by Bayern Munich’s official website:

"We will need a while to digest this. We left everything on the pitch today. It is extremely bitter but we have no regrets.

“Manuel made a mistake he usually would not make in a 100 years.

"The lads are all very disappointed. We were nearly through already. It was a great fight."

Legit.ng reports that following the outcome of the last-four match on Wednesday, May 8, at the Bernabeu in Spain, Real Madrid will face Borussia Dortmund in the final at Wembley on June 1.

