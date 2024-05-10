The football federation in Nigeria has been thrown into deep sorrow following the reported death of former Golden Eaglet Ibrahim Babangida

Former Super Eagles player Ibrahim Babangida has been reported dead.

Emerging reports which filtered in on Thursday night, May 9, disclosed that the former football star died in an accident along the Kaduna-Zaira road.

How Ibrahim Babangida died

As reported by The Nation, his brother, Tijani, who was with wife, son and maid, was also involved in the ghastly motor accident.

Tijani is the president of the Professional Footballers Association of Nigeria (PFAN).

Former teammate Emmanuel Babayaro, the General Secretary of PFAN, announced the incident which tragically claimed the life of the former Stationary Store FC midfielder in a statement.

Tijani Babangida, family hospitalised

The statement confirmed Ibrahim died in the crash but the Atlanta 1996 Olympic Games gold medallist and President of PFAN, Tijani and the rest of his family were said to be responding to treatment.

“Comrades! Let us be in prayers for our president, Tijani Babangida, who just had a ghastly motor accident along the Kaduna-Zaria Eoad.

“Ibrahim Babangida, his younger brother, died on the spot from the accident while Mr President (Babangida) and his family were taken to the hospital.

“May the soul of Ibrahim Babangida Rest In Peace with God, amen,” he announced.

As of the time of filing this report, the details of the accident remained sketchy.

