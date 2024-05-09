Nigerian podcaster Adesope was recently on a music talk show where he spoke about Wizkid and his comments about Don Jazzy

Adesope is a huge Wizkid fan who has used his platform to promote the singer, his music and even his concerts

However, this time, he had some strong words and thoughts to share about Wizkid and what he said about Don Jazzy

Podcaster and Afrobeats hypeman Adesope Olajide, aka Shopsydoo, was recently on a radio programme, where they talked about the growth of the Nigerian music industry and the role Don Jazzy played in it.

During the conversation, Adesope spoke about the Mavin Record label boss and his impact on the Nigerian music industry.

OAP Shopsy Doo shares his thoughts about Don Jazzy being an influencer, as claimed by Wizkid. Photo credit: @wizkidayo/@donjazzy/@adesope_shopsydoo

Source: Instagram

He also touched on Wizkid's comment about the music producer for calling Don Jazzy an influencer.

Shopsy Doo noted that the tone with which Wizkid called Don Jazzy an influencer was wrong and disrespectful.

Don Jazzy is Africa's biggest music influencer

Adesope Olajide noted during his chat with Fresh Off the Boat that Don Jazzy is arguably the biggest music influencer in Africa.

He shared that any artist who can get Don Jazzy's acknowledgement is bound to do great things.

Shopsy further averred that some of Don Jazzy's hard work over the last two decades is one of the reasons Afrobeats is where it is today.

Watch the Shopsy Doo's interview below:

Reactions trail Adesope's comments about Don Jazzy

Here are some of the comments that trailed the trending clip:

@djswitzer_:

"Most intelligent man in the history of Afrobeats."

@sambanelly25:

"Don Jazzy is the 21rst Century Tony Allen."

@mayorken75:

"Story he is an influencer, is the don jazzy the person that made Nigeria greatest hit 20 years ago make we hear word."

@official_adroitcarder:

"Thank you Adesope."

@billy001_30bg:

"Very different can you call Jay Z influencer."

@udnailedit:

"It’s a lie. He influences pants n bra more now. 20 years wasted"

@djvibeson:

"If you be Yoruba person you go understand this better …. Tbh Wizkid disrespected don jazzy with the way he said what he said (and na Yoruba boy) but you people don normalize the fact say the rich can get away with anything."

@iamjoshtaylorayne:

"Afro Eye service."

@t_hrowbest_:

"Banana, apple, berries, grape, watermelon they are all fruit… sir don jazzy is an influencer which one is musical influencer."

@bobbyk.ng:

"@adesope_shopsydoo are you saying influencer has different meaning in Nigeria??or what exactly is going on why developing harsh feelings all in the name of making the man in questions to feel he’s a king or to look like you are defending him…"

