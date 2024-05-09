A Nigerian man who installed solar for his personal use at home has said he enjoys the 24/7 electricity

This is coming after the Nigerian government increased electricity tariff and the ongoing fuel scarcity

The man noted that the scarcity was not affecting him as his solar system was supplying him constant electricity

A Nigerian man, Boss Olamilekan, is overjoyed that he has stopped buying fuel to power his generator after installing solar.

As others battle with electricity tariff increases, the man said he enjoys 24/7 power in his house.

The man said he enjoys 24/7 electricity at home. Photo credit: Getty Images/ASphotowed, Minemero and Rawfile redux. Photos used for illustration only.

Source: UGC

Also, Boss Olamilekan said that even if there was fuel scarcity, he had no problems because solar electricity was serving him well.

Olamilekan said the solar system in his house was so strong that it could carry two air conditioners.

He said on X:

"I don't have issue with petrol scarcity. I use electricity in my house 247 with 2 AC. They're always on. I saved a lot doing this. If you have the power, try and do solar o. If you need my plug number, I can send to you."

A lot of Nigerians are turning to solar power systems as a source of electricity for private use.

See his post below:

Reactions as man celebrates installing solar

@strawglobalng said:

"Solar does not power your car, you still need fuel."

@Kesh98527297Mon commented:

"Please give me the contact of who did your solar for you please."

@phemmy008 said:

"People enjoying like this will never thought of japa..... Nigeria is fine for those that can afford it."

@JamesJo61587261 said:

"Fuel no concern me I swear my light no be NEPA or generator. The solar dey carry both AC and fridge and television powering four bedroom flat and two visitor's room."

Another man enjoys solar at home

Meanwhile, a man who uses a solar system at home has shown how he manages the power supply efficiently for maximum value.

The man said on a particular day when there was a burst of very good sunshine, the solar electricity system powered his chest freezer.

Apart from the chest freezer, the man said the solar system also carried his two air conditioners and his home office.

Source: Legit.ng