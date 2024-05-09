The Kogi state governor, Usman Ododo, has shared the full list of some of his achievements in his first 100 days in office

Ododo's top achievement was his "meeting with National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu", and a number of key projects

Yahaya Bello's preferred successor, Ododo, was sworn in as the governor of the state on January 27, 2024

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Governor Usman Ododo of Kogi state has listed meeting with Nuhu Ribadu, the national security adviser (NSA), as part of his achievements in the first 100 days in office.

Kogi governor Ododo has got many talking online as he listed his meeting with NSA Ribadu as achievement. Photo credit: Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo

Source: Facebook

Ododo, the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was sworn in as the governor of Kogi on January 27, after winning the November 2023 governorship election in the state.

He succeeded Yahaya Bello, who was the governor from 2016 to 2024.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

As reported by The Cable, on May 5, 2024, Ododo clocked 100 days in the office. A flyer shared across his social media handles, Ododo listed some of his achievements in the first 100 days in office.

Categories of Ododo's achievements outlined:

The achievements are in five major categories namely; governance, agriculture, education, health care, and general information.

Under the governance category, the governor also listed

1. A reception organised for him in Okene, his home town, as part of his achievements.

2. Participation in the meeting of Progressive Governors Forum in Abuja

3. Screening/swearing-in of new commissioners and senior aides to the governor; first courtesy visit by Ife-Olukotun Community in Yagba East Local Government Area, among others.

4. Joint Meeting of the Governors of Kogi, Ondo, Taraba with the Hon. Minister of Agriculture & Food Security, SenatorAbubakar Kyari

5. Launch of the metropolitan quick response to sustain the tempo of the fight against threats of insecurity in Lokoja metropolis; distribution of 105 Operational Vehicles and 42 Motorcycles to vigilante services for community policing, among others.

Meanwhile, the governor took to his Facebook page to share further details on the lists of his achievements.

See the flyer below:

Nigerians react as Ododo lists meeting with Ribadu as achievement

Nigerians on Facebook reacted differently to Ododo's lists. Legit.ng captured some of their reactions below.

Adeiza Daniel wrote:

"Are all this achievements or curriculums."

Abraham Salami said:

"The best revenge for insult is result. Just focus and leave your distractors, because the eventualities will make them eat their vomits. Since assumed office, it has been one project or, the other."

Bro Salawu Godwin said:

"You're doing well sir."

Kogi guber dispute: Supreme Court decides on SDP’s candidate Ajaka’s request to inspect BVAS

Meanwhile, on Thursday, March 14, the Supreme Court upheld the request by the Social Democratic Party (SDP) governorship candidate in Kogi state, Murtala Ajaka, to inspect materials used for the Saturday, November 11, 2023 governorship election.

The lead judgment, read on Thursday by Justice Emmanuel Agim, voided the earlier ruling of the Court of Appeal stopping the inspection.

The apex court upheld the judgment of the Kogi governorship tribunal which permitted the SDP candidate to inspect election materials.

Source: Legit.ng