15 popular Chinese anime shows to add to your watchlist

Anime has been one of the best entertainment sources. Chinese anime shows have grown steadily in popularity in recent years because of their unique yet different art style, plots, animation quality and cultural influences. This article has Chinese anime list that you should definitely add to your watchlist.

China has a long history of animation production and has created some of the world's most popular and loved shows. Here are some of the best famous Chinese anime that new and old anime fans can quickly get into and appreciate animation from other parts of the world.

Popular Chinese anime shows

What is Chinese anime called? Chinese anime are called donghua. This refers to animations that have been created in China or are Chinese adaptations of manhua (Chinese manga). Here are some of the best Chinese anime series of all time, which you should check out if you want to start watching Chinese animated series.

1. Soul Land (Douluo Dalu)

Soul Land is an action, adventure and fantasy anime series. It revolves around Tang San, one of the martial art clan's most prestigious disciples, using hidden weapons.

He decides to forsake this life at the cost of obtaining the sect's forbidden lore—an action punishable by death. His death, however, does not mark the end of his journey but rather the start of a new existence in another universe while maintaining all of his memories.

2. Battle Through The Heavens (Doupo Cangqiong)

Battle Through The Heavens is one of the greatest anime series. The show follows the story of the protagonist, Xiao Yan, who embarks on a mission of vengeance after a series of misfortunes left him anxious and sad by becoming a powerful fighter and alchemist. The story contains action, comedy, and romance elements, making it popular with a diverse audience.

3. Heaven Official's Blessing (Tian Guan Ci Fu)

Heaven Official's Blessing is a highly acclaimed Chinese anime series based on the popular web novel. The story revolves around the protagonist Crown Prince Xie Lian, who ascended to the Heavens at a young age but, due to unfortunate circumstances, was quickly banished back to the mortal realm. He goes on an adventure to discover a dark secret behind the heavenly gods.

4. Blades of the Guardians (Biao Ren)

Blades of the Guardians is a new historical action anime series adapted from the comic. The series is set in the transition period between the Sui Dynasty and the Tang Dynasty, the latter dating from 618 to 907 AD.

It depicts the story of the warrior protagonist, Dāomǎ, a highly skilled mercenary with a strong sense of honour who travels across Ancient China and makes a living with his sword. One day, Dāomǎ accepts a paid escort mission that will take him to the capital city of Chang'an.

5. Rakshasa Street (Zhen Hun Jie)

Based on the Chinese manhua, Rakshasa Street is set in a modern world where spirits and humans co-exist, but not all humans can enter Requiem Street. Only those rare-soul users with guardian spirits can enter.

The series follows the adventures of the protagonist, Xia Ling, a young man who can see and interact with spirits. After a tragic accident that claimed his parents' lives, Xia Ling becomes determined to protect the living from evil spirits.

6. Tales Of Demons And Gods (Yaoshenji)

Tales of Demons and Gods revolves around the adventures of Nie Li, a young man with a powerful demon spiritist who died and was then miraculously reincarnated into his 13-year-old self. He is determined to alter his destiny and stop the eventual destruction of his city using the knowledge of his former existence.

7. Link Click

Link Click is among the top Chinese anime. It tells the story of Cheng Xiaoshi and Lu Guang, who use superpowers to enter their clientele's photos one by one at their work in a small photography shop set in the backdrop of a modern metropolis, Time Photo Studio.

8. Throne of Seal [Shen Yin Wang Zuo]

Throne of Seal is an adaptation of the 2011 web novel. Due to the rise of demons and beasts, six temples protected the last of humanity. A nine-year-old boy, Long Haochen, joins a temple to save his mother and ascend to become the strongest knight and inherit the throne.

9. Thousand Autumns (Shan He Jian Xin)

Thousand Autumns is the animated adaptation of the Chinese BL web novel. It takes place in a real historical period during the North and South dynasties. After a fight leaves martial artist Shen Qiao injured, blind, and with hazy memories, he begins a journey of healing and self-reflection as he resists the temptations of the powerful leader of a demonic sect.

10. A Will Eternal (Yi Nian Yong Heng)

A Will Eternal is a Chinese cultivation anime that is an animated adaptation of the eponymous novel. The series combines elements of humour, action, and fantasy, often featuring quirky characters and comedic situations.

A Will Eternal tells the story of the protagonist Bai Xiaochun, an endearing but exasperating young man who is motivated mainly by his fear of death and desire to live forever but who cherishes friendship and family.

11. Scissor Seven (Cike Wu Liuqi)

Scissor Seven is a drama, fantasy and comedy series and the first Chinese animated series to debut as a Netflix Original. It depicts the story of Wu Liuqi, a scissor-wielding hairdresser, bungling quasi-assassin as he tries to recover his lost memories after a major injury. He uses love to resolve hatred and prejudice while helping others and finding himself.

12. The Founder of Diabolism (Mo Dao Zu Shi)

Mo Dao Zu Shi is a good Chinese anime based on the novel. It follows two men, Wei Wu Xian and Lan Wang Ji, who meet during a magical training and start working together on their mission to unravel the mysteries of the spiritual world. Fighting demons, ghosts, and even other cultivators, the two form a bond that neither of them had ever expected.

13. A Record of Mortal's Journey to Immortality (Fanren Xiu Xian Chuan)

A Record of a Mortal’s Journey to Immortality was adapted from a Chinese web novel. It has become one of the most popular chine anime series. The show centres around Han Li, a poor and ordinary boy from a village who willingly joins a minor sect in Jiang Hu and becomes an Unofficial Disciple by chance in order to let his family lead a better life.

14. The King's Avatar (Quan Zhi Gao Shou)

The King’s Avatar is an anime series based on the famous Chinese web novel. The story revolves around the main protagonist, Ye Xiu, known to be a former professional player of the multiplayer online game Glory. He was forced to retire and leave his team due to uncertain situations.

15. Psychic Princess (Tong Ling Fei)

Psychic Princess, also called Tong Ling Fei, follows the adventures of the lead character Qian Yunxi, who is a young lady, sent to live in the mountains at the age of eight because she possessed strange abilities. To counter this, her noble family decided to marry her off to a prince, who is an enemy of the family, Ye Youming, to restore peace and harmony among the sides.

The above listed popular Chinese anime series cover a variety of genres, such as action, adventure, fantasy, and romance, and have gained popularity among anime fans worldwide. These shows have amazing stories, offering viewers diverse viewing experiences.

