Pokémon is one of the biggest franchises when it comes to video gaming. These games have been released in dozens for the Nintendo Switch. They include main series and several spin-offs. These are the best Pokémon games for Switch if you are a fan.

There are numerous Pokémon games on the Nintendo Switch for newbies and die-hard fans. The series has a variety of games for everyone to keep them entertained for hours. Here is a list of games for Nintendo Switch ranked from the best.

Best Pokémon game for Switch

Nintendo Switch is home to several Pokémon games that have been praised while others have been criticized. Here are 11 games for Switch ranked based on their Metascores.

1. Pokémon Legends: Arceus (2022)

Rating score: 83/100

The best Pokémon game for Switch is Pokémon Legends: Arceus. The action role-playing video game is an adaptation of Pokémon: Hisuian Snow. It is a single-player video game released in January 2022.

Arceus introduces a fun gaming element of open-world gameplay into the series. It takes players back to the Hisui region in Japan's Muromachi period.

2. Pokémon Sword and Shield (2019)

Rating score: 80/100

Pokémon Sword and Shield are role-playing games developed by Game Freak for Nintendo Switch. The setting is in a region known as Galar, in the real-life UK. Here, several new creatures are introduced and never seen features known as World Area. Longtime players have, however, criticized them for reducing the number of older Pokémons.

3. Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu, and Let's Go, Eevee! (2018)

Rating score: 80/100

These two series are among the best Pokémon Switch games. They are a great choice for newcomers since they are a remake of Pokémon Yellow (1999). Their engagement is simple, as players can catch opponents without battling them. They also tie the world of games and anime perfectly.

4. New Pokémon Snap (2021)

Rating score: 79/100

The series is set in the Lental region, with the current generations of Pokémon ready to be snapped up. There are more than 200 new Pokémon in this game.

Photographers enjoy playing the game, as taking photos is much nicer than battling. The series has beautiful scenery, numerous creatures and the possibility of seeing them at different times of the day. These photos can be shared online as well, and fans are engaged for long hours.

5. Pokken Tournament DX (2017)

Rating score: 76/100

This is one of the best games for Switch. It is a spin-off fighting game that pits two creatures against each other. It is less technical, making it great for casual players and it was a good sell on the Wii U. However, the console's market entry was low, thus limiting the audience number.

6. Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl (2021)

Rating score: 73/100

These are among the most popular engagements for Switch. They have slower elements, although The Grand Underground makes up for the weak Pokédex. In terms of money, they performed well, selling close to 15 million units by September 2022.

7. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet (2022)

Rating score: 72/100

This is among the latest additions for Switch. It is also among the best Pokémon games for Switch you should consider as a fan. Taking place in the Paldea region, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet introduce new places and characters. Being an open-world game, they allow you to explore the area as you want. The series had technical hitches on Switch that could affect the performance over time if not checked.

8. Pokémon Unite (2021)

Rating score: 72/100

This is one of the best Pokémon Nintendo Switch games. It is a triple free-to-play game with a fun and competitive Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA). It involves two teams battling for dominance, and players start low and grow gradually. The downside is that the series has been criticized for having expensive characters.

9. Pokémon Mystery Dungeons: Rescue Team DX (2020)

Rating score: 69/100

This is one of the best Nintendo Switch Pokémon games. The series is a spin-off of the Game Boy Advance (GBA). Instead of playing as a trainer, you play as a Pokémon. The art style has also changed from 2D pixels to 3D visuals. This is an addicting game that will keep you busy for long hours.

10. Pokémon Cafe ReMix (2020)

Rating score: 64/100

This is one of the Pokémon games on Switch. Despite being free to play, it is fun and family-friendly. Players run a café and create a menu from the orders given to them.

The downside is that you can't play it on the big screen as it is a touch-screen type. With the appealingly cartoony art style, this series is cleverly designed and addictive.

11. Pokémon Quest (2018)

Rating score: 62/100

Pokémon Quest is an action-adventure Pokémon for Nintendo Switch that is free to play. Here, players compete to attract the creatures by cooking delicious meals they love.

The player gathers ingredients on expeditions where they battle opponents. It's fun initially but becomes expensive as you go along, which can be frustrating.

There are numerous options for Pokémon games you can play on Nintendo Switch. However, it might be confusing, at first, if you are unsure where to start. Each game caters to different players' tastes, and there is everything for everyone. The above is a list of the best Pokémon game for Switch.

