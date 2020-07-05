120+ cool anime names for boys and girls and their meanings

Anime is a global phenomenon that originated in Japan. It encompasses culture, art, and entertainment. As a result, anime names have rich history and meaning, and more and more modern-day parents are giving them to their children. If you are looking for anime names for your child, look no further as we have a comprehensive list of choices for you to choose from.

A female anime character sitting on a chair. Photo: pixabay.com, @Alexas_Fotos

Source: UGC

Did you know that not all anime names have a Japanese origin? While the phenomenon has its roots in Japan, anime names are drawn from different cultures.

What are some cool anime names for kids?

There are numerous options to choose from, but the cool ones are those that feel right for your child and are meaningful. Choosing what to call your little boy or girl is a daunting task for many parents because there are millions of options. Therefore, the one you choose must sit right with your gut.

Anime names for boys

A male animal character leading a horse. Photo: pixabay.com, @5187396

Source: UGC

Choosing a suitable, unique, or cool boy anime name is not easy because there are numerous options. Therefore, you should allow yourself adequate time to go through different ones before settling on one.

Conducting a bit of research is encouraged as it helps you learn new things and understand the origin and meaning of each option.

What are some cute anime names for a boy?

A cute name is one that sounds nice to the mind and is smooth to pronounce. The cuteness of each varies from one person to another, so you should choose the one that feels right for you. Additionally, a beautiful and befitting choice has a good meaning. Here are some excellent best male anime names.

Yuu: The gentle person or one who is distant and leisurely. From Yuu Otosaka, the main protagonist in Charlotte .

The gentle person or one who is distant and leisurely. From Yuu Otosaka, the main protagonist in . Takashi : Noble and prosperous person. Takashi Komuro is the main protagonist in Highschool of the Dead.

: Noble and prosperous person. Takashi Komuro is the main protagonist in Shikamaru : Japanese for deer-like. From Shikamaru Nara in Naruto .

: Japanese for deer-like. From Shikamaru Nara in . Naruto : Japanese for fish cake. From the series titled Naruto .

: Japanese for fish cake. From the series titled . Kaoru : Fragrant or one who smells nice. From Kaoru Tanamachi in Amagami SS and Amagami SS+ Plus.

: Fragrant or one who smells nice. From Kaoru Tanamachi in and Jun : Chinese for king or ruler, or Korean for handsome and talented. From Jun Sazanami in Ensemble Stars.

: Chinese for king or ruler, or Korean for handsome and talented. From Jun Sazanami in Itachi : Japanese for a weasel. From Itachi Uchiha in Naruto .

: Japanese for a weasel. From Itachi Uchiha in . Ichigo : Japanese for strawberry. From Ichigo Kurosaki in the Bleach manga series.

: Japanese for strawberry. From Ichigo Kurosaki in the manga series. Hiroshi : Tolerant, prosperous, or generous. From Hiroshi in the anime Mika Harima Arc.

: Tolerant, prosperous, or generous. From Hiroshi in the anime Haruto : Japanese for sunlight. From Haruto Amō in the Shichisei no Subaru novel.

: Japanese for sunlight. From Haruto Amō in the novel. Haruki : One who shines brightly. From Haruki Nakayama in the Given anime.

: One who shines brightly. From Haruki Nakayama in the anime. Elric : means king and is derived from Elric Brothers.

: means king and is derived from Daisuke : Means the great one. The name is derived from Daisuke Kambe, one of the main characters from Fugou Keiji Balance: Unlimited.

: Means the great one. The name is derived from Daisuke Kambe, one of the main characters from Chouko . Butterfly child.

. Butterfly child. Chiyoko . A thousand generations.

. A thousand generations. Arata : Fresh or new, from the series known as Arata: The Legend.

: Fresh or new, from the series known as Akatsuki : Red moon. Derived from a member of the infamous criminal organization in Naruto .

: Red moon. Derived from a member of the infamous criminal organization in . Akatsuki: Japanese for the red moon. It is a fictional criminal organization in the Naruto series.

What are some cool anime names for boys?

A male anime character. Photo: pixabay.com, @jsks

Source: UGC

In the present-day world, there is a shift towards picking cool and unique names for children. If you are a fan of the anime genre, here are some cool male anime names one can choose from.

Alex : Greek for defender of man. From Alex Louis Armstrong in Fullmetal Alchemist.

: Greek for defender of man. From Alex Louis Armstrong in Alphonse : German for one who is ready for battle. From Alphonse Elric from Fullmetal Alchemist.

: German for one who is ready for battle. From Alphonse Elric from Brock : English for badger-like. From the aspiring Pokémon Doctor known as Brock or Takeshi.

: English for badger-like. From the aspiring known as Brock or Takeshi. Daiki : Japanese for shining. Daiki Aomine is a character in Teikō .

: Japanese for shining. Daiki Aomine is a character in . Dante : Latin for enduring. Dante is a character in the video game series titled Devil May Cry.

: Latin for enduring. Dante is a character in the video game series titled Elrick : English for a king. From Edward Elric, a character in Fullmetal Alchemist.

: English for a king. From Edward Elric, a character in Hideaki : Japanese for excellent. Toujou Hideaki is a high school student in Ace of Diamond.

: Japanese for excellent. Toujou Hideaki is a high school student in Hideo : An excellent man. Hideo Kuze is a character in Ghost in the Shell.

: An excellent man. Hideo Kuze is a character in Hikaru : A pioneer or the first. Hikaru Shindo is the main character in Hikaru no Go.

: A pioneer or the first. Hikaru Shindo is the main character in Isamu : The courageous one. Isamu Akamatsu is a recurring character in Hajime no Ippo.

: The courageous one. Isamu Akamatsu is a recurring character in Kouki : Happiness and joy. This is one of the most common Japanese male anime names. Kouki Amanogawa is from Arifureta Shokugyō de Sekai Saikyō.

: Happiness and joy. This is one of the most common Japanese male anime names. Kouki Amanogawa is from Kouta : The peaceful one. Kouta Oyamada is from the series titled Kanokon .

: The peaceful one. Kouta Oyamada is from the series titled . Jiraya : Young thunder. Jiraiya is from the Naruto series.

: Young thunder. Jiraiya is from the series. Levi : Hebrew for joined together. Levi Ackermann or Captain Levi is from the movie, Attack on Titan.

: Hebrew for joined together. Levi Ackermann or Captain Levi is from the movie, Masashi : Commander. Masashi Kishimoto is the creator of Naruto .

: Commander. Masashi Kishimoto is the creator of . Megumi : Love, blessing, or affection. Megumi Fushiguro is a character in Jujutsu Kaisen.

: Love, blessing, or affection. Megumi Fushiguro is a character in Noburu : It means to expand. Noboru Shima is from the series titled Kamen Rider Blade.

: It means to expand. Noboru Shima is from the series titled Osamu : Discipline. Osamu Dazai is from Bungo Stray Dogs.

: Discipline. Osamu Dazai is from Ryoichi : A good person. Ryoichi Miyakoshi is from Wife Diaries.

: A good person. Ryoichi Miyakoshi is from Ryuu : A dragon. Ryuu is a supporting character in Akagami no Shirayukihime.

: A dragon. Ryuu is a supporting character in Seiji : Lawful. Seiji Aino is a high school student in Renai Bōkun.

: Lawful. Seiji Aino is a high school student in Shinichi : The truthful one. Shinichi Izumi is the main character in the Parasyte series.

: The truthful one. Shinichi Izumi is the main character in the series. Tanjiro : A high-valued son. Tanjiro Kamado is a character from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.

: A high-valued son. Tanjiro Kamado is a character from Tatsuya : An achiever. Shiba Tatsuya is from The Irregular in Magic High School.

: An achiever. Shiba Tatsuya is from Tenzin : One who holds teachings. In The Legend of Korra, Tenzin is the youngest child of Avatar Aang.

: One who holds teachings. In Tenzin is the youngest child of Avatar Aang. Tōshirō: Talented or intelligent. Tōshirō Hitsugaya is from the manga and anime series known as Bleach.

Anime boy names derived from nature

Nature will always inspire numerous things people do on Earth, including naming their children. Below are anime boy names that have a deep connection with nature.

Ash : An English name drawn from the ash tree. Also known as Satoshi in Japan, Ash Ketchum is a character in the Pokémon franchise.

: An English name drawn from the ash tree. Also known as Satoshi in Japan, Ash Ketchum is a character in the franchise. Astro : Greek for a boy of the stars, from the Japanese TV series Astroboy .

: Greek for a boy of the stars, from the Japanese TV series . Bolt: Anglo-Saxon for a small farm. Bolt is a character from Apocalypse Zero.

Anime male character names derived from colours

A male anime character dressed in red. Photo: pixabay.com, @jsks

Source: UGC

The world would be dull and boring without different colours. If you feel your little boy needs a name referring to a particular colour, check out the options below.

Aoiro : The colour blue. It is drawn from Kubikiri Cycle: Aoiro Savant to Zaregototsukai.

: The colour blue. It is drawn from Kuro : Black. Kuro Sakuragawa is from Kyokou Suiri.

: Black. Kuro Sakuragawa is from Roy : Irish for red. Colonel Roy Mustang is from the Fullmetal Alchemist manga series.

: Irish for red. Colonel Roy Mustang is from the manga series. Karatachi: Trifoliate orange. Kagura Karatachi is from the Naruto series.

Boy names with dark meanings

Depending on the circumstances, some children are given names with dark meanings. Some common options with dark connotations are listed below.

Akui : Malicious or spiteful. From Akui Genji, a character Plunderer manga series.

: Malicious or spiteful. From Akui Genji, a character manga series. Akuma : The trickster. From the Akuma no Riddle series.

: The trickster. From the series. Inuyasha : Dog demon, from the Inuyasha , a Japanese manga series.

: Dog demon, from the , a Japanese manga series. Nikushimi : The spiteful one. Nikushimi Hyuga is from Naruto .

: The spiteful one. Nikushimi Hyuga is from . Yami : prince of darkness. Yami Sukehiro is a member of the Black Clover universe.

: prince of darkness. Yami Sukehiro is a member of the universe. Youkai : Apparition, spirit, or phantom. The Youkai are a category of supernatural entities and spirits in Japanese folklore.

: Apparition, spirit, or phantom. The Youkai are a category of supernatural entities and spirits in Japanese folklore. Zankoku: The unforgiving one.

Anime girl names

A female anime character. Photo: pixabay.com, @jsks

Source: UGC

Selecting a name for your daughter is also a big responsibility. It is a fun yet stressful experience for most parents. You should always look up the meaning of a name before picking it. If you are an anime lover, consider giving your newborn daughter one of these anime nicknames.

Famous anime girl names

While most parents tend to favour unique girl names, others love common ones that can be easily identified with a certain culture. Here is a look at some of the best anime character names for girls.

Ai : Japanese for indigo. Ai is a protagonist in Digimon Tamers.

: Japanese for indigo. Ai is a protagonist in Aya : Beautiful or colourful. Aya Komichi is a character in Kiniro Mosaic.

: Beautiful or colourful. Aya Komichi is a character in Asami : Hemp or future. Asami Sato is one of the main characters in Legend of Korra.

: Hemp or future. Asami Sato is one of the main characters in Sakura : Japanese for cherry blossom. Sakura Haruno is from Naruto .

: Japanese for cherry blossom. Sakura Haruno is from . Yūko : Gentle child. The name comes from Tsubasa Chronicle. Yūko Ichihara is a free-spirited character who loves to eat, drink and go on thrilling adventures.

: Gentle child. The name comes from Yūko Ichihara is a free-spirited character who loves to eat, drink and go on thrilling adventures. Yui : To tie or bind.

: To tie or bind. Yoko : ocean child. This one comes from Gurren Lagann , which tells the story of two teens born and raised in a village below the Earth's surface.

: ocean child. This one comes from , which tells the story of two teens born and raised in a village below the Earth's surface. Yakumo : Eight clouds. The name is from the hugely popular romantic comedy School Rumble.

: Eight clouds. The name is from the hugely popular romantic comedy Tomoko : Wisdom child. It is derived from WataMote .

: Wisdom child. It is derived from . Yuki : Happiness or snow. Yuuki Yuuna is the main character in the series of the same name.

: Happiness or snow. Yuuki Yuuna is the main character in the series of the same name. Yuri : Lilies or abundant ideals in Japanese, or light of God in Hebrew. Yuri is a genre of anime that mainly focuses on intimate relationships between female characters.

: Lilies or abundant ideals in Japanese, or light of God in Hebrew. Yuri is a genre of anime that mainly focuses on intimate relationships between female characters. Tooru : Pierce. Tooru Honda is the kind, cheerful, selfless main character in Fruits Basket.

: Pierce. Tooru Honda is the kind, cheerful, selfless main character in Taiga : This name was designed to sound like the world tiger. She is one of the two protagonists in Toradora!

: This name was designed to sound like the world tiger. She is one of the two protagonists in Tamaki : Ring. Kendo prodigy Tamaki Kawazoe is one of the characters in Bamboo Blade.

: Ring. Kendo prodigy Tamaki Kawazoe is one of the characters in Sofiya : A name of Russian origin meaning wisdom. She is one of the main characters on Black Lagoon.

: A name of Russian origin meaning wisdom. She is one of the main characters on Shion: Means aster. Shion Uzuki is a research and development engineer in Xenosaga: The Animation.

Cool anime girl names

A character from the anime The Seven Deadly Sins. Photo: pixabay.com, @ermaltahiri

Source: UGC

If you are searching for a name for your baby girl but are unsure what kind of name will best suit your child, consider the cool options below. They roll right off the tongue and have significant meanings.

Usagi : Rabbit. Usagi Tsukino is a character in Sailor Moon.

: Rabbit. Usagi Tsukino is a character in Tohru : Clear or persistent. Tohru Honda is from the Fruits Basket series.

: Clear or persistent. Tohru Honda is from the series. Shizuka : Quiet or fragrant. Shizuka Minamoto is from Doraemon .

: Quiet or fragrant. Shizuka Minamoto is from . Seibā : The truthful one. Seibā or Saber is a character from the visual novel Fate / Stay .

: The truthful one. Seibā or Saber is a character from the visual novel / . Rei : Beautiful or lovely. Rei Ayanami is a character in Neon Genesis Evangelion.

: Beautiful or lovely. Rei Ayanami is a character in Motoko : Resourceful child. Motoko Kusanagi is the main protagonist in Ghost in the Shell.

: Resourceful child. Motoko Kusanagi is the main protagonist in Mikasa : Beautiful blossom flower. From Mikasa Ackerman from Attack on Titan.

: Beautiful blossom flower. From Mikasa Ackerman from Kyouko : Respectful or influential. Kyoko Sakura is from the anime Puella Magi Madoka Magica.

: Respectful or influential. Kyoko Sakura is from the anime Itsuwa : It means peace, calm and serenity or the number five. Itsuwa is a character from A Certain Magical Index.

: It means peace, calm and serenity or the number five. Itsuwa is a character from Hinata : Sunflower or facing the sun. Hinata Hyuga is from Naruto .

: Sunflower or facing the sun. Hinata Hyuga is from . Hikari : Light or radiance. Hikari Kamijo is the main character in Hikari No Densetsu.

: Light or radiance. Hikari Kamijo is the main character in Hayate : The smooth one. Hayate Nakajima is a witch from Fuso in World Witches.

: The smooth one. Hayate Nakajima is a witch from Fuso in Hanako : Flower child. Hanako, a.k.a. Yugi Amane, is the main protagonist in Jibaku Shounen Hanako-kun.

: Flower child. Hanako, a.k.a. Yugi Amane, is the main protagonist in Asuka : Perfume. Asuka Langley Soryu is a character from Neon Genesis Evangelion.

: Perfume. Asuka Langley Soryu is a character from Aki : Bright or glistening. Aki Adagaki is a main character in Masamune-kun no Revenge.

: Bright or glistening. Aki Adagaki is a main character in Akeno : Japanese for in the morning. Akeno Himejima is a high school student in High School DxD.

: Japanese for in the morning. Akeno Himejima is a high school student in Aimi : Beautiful love.

: Beautiful love. Rika : Means pear or flowers. The character Rika Furude is also a protagonist in When They Cry .

: Means pear or flowers. The character Rika Furude is also a protagonist in . Rena : Born again. Derived from one of four protagonists in When They Cry.

: Born again. Derived from one of four protagonists in Nobue : Delight or pleasure. This is one of the oldest central characters in Strawberry Marshmallow.

: Delight or pleasure. This is one of the oldest central characters in Nadia : This is an Arabic name meaning delicate, moist, or tender. She is one of the characters in Fushigi no Umi no Nadia.

: This is an Arabic name meaning delicate, moist, or tender. She is one of the characters in Aiko : Love child. Derived from the anime Renkin 3-kyū Magical.

: Love child. Derived from the anime Aika : Means time in Finnish and is one of the characters in Aria the Animation .

: Means time in Finnish and is one of the characters in . Abigail: My father's joy. Abigail is one of the characters in Great Pretender.

What are some nature-inspired anime girls' names?

Rivers, forests, oceans, and soil give us the food we eat, the air we breathe, and the water we drink and irrigate our crops. Without nature, human beings would not exist. If you are a lover of nature and anime, consider one of the following names for your little girl.

Chinatsu : A thousand summers. Chinatsu Yoshikawa is from the YuruYuri series.

: A thousand summers. Chinatsu Yoshikawa is from the series. Fubuki : Snowstorm. Fubuki is a character from One Punch Man.

: Snowstorm. Fubuki is a character from Kanna : Summer waves. Kanna Kamui is from Dragon Maid.

: Summer waves. Kanna Kamui is from Miyako : Beautiful night. From Miyako Hoshino, the main protagonist in Tenshi ga Maiorita!

: Beautiful night. From Miyako Hoshino, the main protagonist in Moriko : Forest. From Moriko Morioka in Net-juu no Susume.

: Forest. From Moriko Morioka in Nagisa : Beach or water's edge. Nagisa Shiota is the main narrator of Assassination Classroom.

: Beach or water's edge. Nagisa Shiota is the main narrator of Nanami : Seven seas. Nanami Momozono is the main protagonist in Kamisama Kiss.

: Seven seas. Nanami Momozono is the main protagonist in Sora : Sky. From Sora Kasugano from the novel Yosuga no Sora.

: Sky. From Sora Kasugano from the novel Uiharu: Early spring. Kazari Uiharu is a character in A Certain Magical Index.

Colour-inspired female anime names

A female anime character with purple hair. Photo: pixabay.com, @jsks

Source: UGC

It is a common notion that girls love bright colours, although it may not always be the truth. If you want a girly and colourful name for your daughter, consider the unique anime names below.

Akane : Japanese for brilliant or deep red. Akane Tsunemori is the main protagonist in Psycho-Pass.

: Japanese for brilliant or deep red. Akane Tsunemori is the main protagonist in Ayano : Japanese for colour. From Ayano Minegishi, a character from manga and anime, Lucky Star.

: Japanese for colour. From Ayano Minegishi, a character from manga and anime, Kohaku : Amber. Kohaku is a character from Dr STONE.

: Amber. Kohaku is a character from Kushina: Beautiful black stone. Uzumaki Kushina is from Naruto.

Anime girls with dark meanings

If you love names with a dark twist, consider these female names with not-so-great or dark meanings. Like those above, these names are derived from some well-known anime films and television series.

Aku : It means powerful demon. Aku is the protagonist of the series Maou-sama, Retry!

: It means powerful demon. Aku is the protagonist of the series Chi : Blood. Chi is a fictional character in Chobits .

: Blood. Chi is a fictional character in . Kei : Rapture. Kei Kurono is from the manga series Gantz .

: Rapture. Kei Kurono is from the manga series . Shi : It means The strong one. Shi alias Ana Ishikawa, is from Razor Annual #1.

: It means The strong one. Shi alias Ana Ishikawa, is from Akira : Japanese for bright, clear, or intelligent. Akira is the titular character in the Akira universe.

: Japanese for bright, clear, or intelligent. Akira is the titular character in the universe. Aoi : Japanese for the hollyhock flowers or Greek for a wholesome person. From Aoi Tsubaki, the main character in Kakuriyo no Yadomeshi.

: Japanese for the hollyhock flowers or Greek for a wholesome person. From Aoi Tsubaki, the main character in Haruka : Japanese for remote or distant. From Haruka Nanase, the main protagonist in Free!

: Japanese for remote or distant. From Haruka Nanase, the main protagonist in Hei : Square jewel or blessing. Hei, alias Black Reaper, is the main protagonist in Darker than Black.

: Square jewel or blessing. Hei, alias Black Reaper, is the main protagonist in Makoto : Dark truth or sincerity. From Makoto Itou in School Days, Summer/Shiny Days and Island Days.

: Dark truth or sincerity. From Makoto Itou in and Rin: Dignified demon. From Rin Okumura, the main protagonist in Blue Exorcist.

There are numerous anime names for boys and girls to choose from in the modern-day world. Hopefully, the list above helps you get the perfect one for your little boy or girl.

READ ALSO: Unique nicknames for guys: 200+ cute, cool, and funny names with meanings

Legit.ng recently published an article about the best nicknames one can give a guy. Sweet and unique nicknames are not for women alone. Men also love being called sweet names by their loved ones or partners because they are a way of showing affection.

Additionally, finding a unique nickname for your guys is essential for a romantic relationship. We have compiled a list of unique nicknames for guys that you can choose from.

Source: Legit.ng