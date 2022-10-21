Big Brother Naija finds youths with great potential and transforms them into stars. Like the previous six seasons, BBNaija season 7 gave 28 youths a platform in the Nigerian entertainment industry. It also made many housemates millionaires with flourishing careers. But who are the top 10 richest housemates from Big Brother Naija season 7?

BBNaija season 7: Level Up had some of the best and most competitive housemates. Some entered the house as medical professionals, dancers, actors, entrepreneurs etc. They exited the show as the country’s most coveted brand ambassadors and influencers.

Top 10 richest housemates from Big Brother Naija season 7

The grand prize of the season was N100 million, half of which was in cash, given by the show’s sponsors. Although only one housemate could win the grand prize, there were many prizes to be won in weekly tasks. Most of the richest housemates made their wins from the weekly tasks. Below are the top 10 richest Level Up housemates with their alleged net worth:

1. Phyna – $227,000

Phyna, whose real name is Ijeoma Josephina Otabor, won the Level Up season to become the richest of the BBNaija season 7 housemates. Before she entered the house, Phyna worked as a hype woman in clubs.

At the end of the season, she emerged the winner, bagging the winning prize of N100 million, half of which was in cash. She also won smaller prizes in weekly challenges, including N500,000 from Guinness and part of N2 million from the Knorr task. Her alleged net worth is N100 million (around $227,000).

2. Deji – $200,000

Pharmacist and fragrance entrepreneur Ayodeji Mayowa Morafa was one of the fake BBNaija season 7 housemates. Nonetheless, he collected plenty of prizes before he left on day 42. He won about N5.94 million in cash prizes, including N2.5 million from Pepsi, N250,000 from Arla Nigeria, and N500,000 from TravelBeta. He is worth about N87 million.

3. Adekunle – $20,000 - $50,000

Adekunle Olopade bagged N2.5 million from Supa Komando, N1 million from TravelBeta and N1.5 million from PiggyVest. Adekunle won over N10.3 million in cash as a BBNaija housemate. He is an entrepreneur and digital consultant with an alleged net worth of between N8.7 million and N22 million.

4. Hermes – $20,000

Hermes Iyele was one of BBNaija Level Up’s biggest weekly winners. He collected about N5.1 million in cash prizes from winning weekly tasks. This included N1 million from Orijin, N1 million from Oraimo, N300,000 from Munch It and N250,000 from Arla Nigeria. He is also a professional dancer and actor, with an alleged net worth of N8.7 million.

5. Bryann – $19,000

Brian Chukwuemeka Chijioke was the first runner-up of Level Up. He was already a singer and songwriter before he joined Big Brother Naija. Although there are no verifiable sources on this, Bryann’s net worth is estimated at N8.3 million ($19,000).

In addition to his career as a singer, BBNaila Bryann made big winnings as a housemate. From his weekly wins, Bryann amassed about N8.3 million. This included N500,000 from Guinness, N4.5 million from Dano Milk and N2.5 million from Pepsi.

6. Chizzy – $15,000 - $20,000

Aniekwe Francis Chidi, best known as Chizzy, was another fake Big Brother Naija season 7 housemate. He was Biggie’s rider until he left the house on day 68.

Chizzy bagged N500,000 from Pepsi, N300,000 from Knorr and N400,000 from Pocket App, among many other cash prizes. His total earnings from the show were about N4.75 million. Chizzy is also an entrepreneur, which has earned him a net worth of between N6.5 million and N8.7 million.

7. Chomzy – $15,000

Until her eviction on day 49, Chomzy made waves as the richest of the Big Brother Naija season 7 housemates. She won N300,000 from Munch It, N2.5 million from Supa Komando, N500,000 from Guinness, and N2.5 million from Pepsi. She won at least N6.75 million in cash and a fully-paid VVIP trip to South Africa with the other BBNaija housemates.

Before she joined the house, Chomzy, whose real name is Esther Chioma Ndubueze, was a model and a dancer. She has since used her platform to launch her career as a fashion designer and entrepreneur. Her net worth is estimated at N6.75 million.

8. Bella – $15,000

Chidimma Esther Okagbue, also known as Bella, is a content creator and UNILAG graduate. She finished BBNaija season 7 in third place. Throughout her seventy days on the show, she won prizes worth at least N2.5 million in cash and other non-cash prizes. She has also used her platform to gain brand endorsements. Her net worth is estimated at N6.5 million.

9. Dotun – $15,000

Although he was evicted on day 56, Oladotun Mofiyinfoluwa Oloniyo (Dotun) remains one of the season’s big winners. The medical physiologist collected about N4.84 million in cash prizes, bringing his alleged net worth to about N6.5 million. This includes N1 million from Oraimo, N1 million from TravelBeta and N1 million from Pepsi.

10. Daniella – $10,000

The sensitive Daniella Utangbe Juli Peters made it to the final week and finished in sixth place. She is a writer, spoken word artist and actress. Daniella won about N4.5 million in cash prizes as a Level Up housemate. Her career has also earned her a handsome net worth, which unverifiable sources estimate at N4.5 million.

Who is the richest housemate in BBNaija season 7?

With a net worth of over $240,000, Phyna is the richest housemate in BBNaija season 7. She got N100 million as the winner of Level Up and N1.3 million from winning weekly tasks.

Who is the richest BBN housemate of all time?

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is considered the richest BBNaija housemate of all time. He was a housemate on the first season of the show in 2006. Although he did not win the season, it catapulted the lawyer’s public standing and earned him many brand deals. His net worth is currently estimated at N300 million ($685,000).

Who is the winner of BBN Season 7?

The winner of BBN season 7 was Phyna. She beat 28 contestants to win the N100 million grand prize.

In 2022, 28 housemates entered BBNaija season 7. Ten weeks later, they left the show, having gained massive followings and recognition in the Nigerian entertainment industry. The top 10 richest housemates from Big Brother Naija season 7 also made big winnings from weekly tasks.

