Over the years, the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) show has become such a powerhouse with the stardust that can turn a nobody into an instant star.

BBNaija has created a new generation of stars for eight consecutive seasons.

However, a recent online exchange between internationally renowned Afrobeat singer Davido and the BBNaija season 7 winner, Phyna, stirred a significant conversation.

The singer, in response to a tweet by Phyna, had claimed that he doesn't know who she is.

Legit.ng, in light of this, has decided to create an index of the most successful BBNaija female stars that the OBO can't say he doesn't know.

1. Bisola Aiyeola from Season 2:

Reality TV star Bisola Aiyeola is regarded by many as the most successful female BBNaija housemate ever to grace the show to date.

Since leaving the show, she has become a household name as a Nollywood star.

Bisola Aiyeola is not only an actress of excellence but also a movie producer and the host of one of the biggest TV shows in the country, Family Feud.

She has starred in movies like Sugar Rush, Skinny Girl in Transit, Bling Lagosians, and This Lady Called Life. Aiyeola is the producer of the film Introducing the Kujus.

2. Tacha Akide, the baddie from the Pepper Dem Season

It should be a surprise that the first two female names on this list didn't win the show in either of their seasons.

Natasha Akide, aka Tacha, is arguably the most famous female BBNaija star.

Tacha constantly trended on social media for nearly six months after leaving the BBNaija house. And to date, she's still regarded as a force to reckon with.

She has always worn her suit as a reality TV with confidence. Tacha has tested her hands in several things, including a clothing line, a power bank brand, etc.

However, recently, she launched a radio talk show on Cool FM.

3. Mercy Eke season 4 winner:

The achievements of Mercy Eke as the first female winner of the Big Brother Naija show can't be displaced or appreciated any less.

Mercy Eke broke the jinx and emerged as the first female BBNaija winner in 2019, the Pepper Dem edition.

She recently returned to Biggie's house in 2023 for the All Stars edition and emerged as the first runner-up.

Eke achieved this feat amid fierce competition and several betrayals. This is a testament to her star power.

She lost to Ilebaye, a first-time winner.

4. Bam Bam, the queen of ships:

Bamike Adenibuyan is one of the most loved female Big Brother Naija Stars. Her love story with her husband, Teddy A, has inspired many who have gone on the show afterwards.

Bam Bam was one of the housemates of the 2018 show, where she met her husband, Teddy A.

The couple's commitment to each other is one of the reasons why they've struck a place in the hearts of many Nigerians.

Bamike, since leaving Biggie's house, has gone on to star in some movies, including Inspector K, Backup Wife and Foreigner's God.

She has worked her way into the hearts of many Nollywood movie lovers and is regarded as one of the fastest-rising actresses in the industry.

5. All Stars housemate Venita Akpofure:

Famous reality TV star Venita Akpofure is one of the most prominent faces ever to grace the Big Brother Naija show.

Venita has been on the show twice as a first-timer and for the recently concluded All Stars show.

However, before going on the show, Venita wasn't a new face in the Nigerian entertainment space.

She started her career in entertainment as a video vixen before becoming a reality TV and afterwards an actress. Venita is also a two AMVCA nominee.

The beautiful mother of two has a rich repertoire of movies that she has starred in Kambili, My Village People, Unmarried, AY' Crib and While You Slept.

6. Erica Nlewedim was the star of the Lockdown season:

Erica Nlewedim is one of the most prominent faces of the Season 5 show.

She was probably coasting home to victory until she physically assaulted the eventual winner of the show Laycon.

Before going on the reality TV show, Erica was already a movie star in her own right. She starred in the 2019 Netflix original Hire a Woman.

After being disqualified from the BBNaija house, she has gone on to star in several movies and has earned her right to be on this list.

7. Phyna Otabor season 7 winner:

Josephina Otabor, aka Phyna, the hype priestess extraordinaire, comes in last on our list not for lack of talent but because she's still one of the latest graduates of Biggie's talent factory.

Phyna is the second female housemate to win the Big Brother Naija show.

