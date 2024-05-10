A Nigerian man has expressed his displeasure after seeing the electricity bill he was charged for his business for just April

According to him, he was previously charged N400k to N450k monthly and he still complained bitterly then

He displayed the recent electricity bill and lamented how businesses were expected to survive and not shutdown

Dr Joseph Onuorah, a Nigerian businessman, has cried out over the exorbitant electricity billing he was served for his business.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government had announced a 300% increment in the electricity tariff.

Dr Joseph showed his electricity bill for April. The image on the right is for illustration purpose and is unrelated to the story. Photo Credit: Joseph Egabor, X/@JosephOnuorah

Source: Getty Images

Joseph to express his displeasure, saying he runs a small business and was charged N1.1 million for April.

He added that his business' diesel cost amounted to N1.5 million for the same April and wondered how businesses were expected to thrive.

"Just got the April 2024 electricity bill for the small business we are managing in Nigeria : 1.1m naira.

"Diesel bill for the same month was 1.5m.

"So for power generation ALONE - we need to outlay 2.6m naira.

"Tell me why businesses will not shut down .

"TELL ME PLS," Dr Joseph wrote.

Joseph opens up on past electricity billing

Joseph revealed he had previously been charged N400k to N450k but still found the bill on the high side. He wrote:

"Previously 400-450k and complaining bitterly - how and where do they expect to get 1.1m/month when diesel generator is compulsory to augment all their downtime."

He displayed to support his lamentation.

See his tweet below:

People react to Dr Joseph Onuorah's complaints

@iam_ayooyewumi said:

"Expecting anything reasonable from people who haven't created any business from scratch before venturing into politics is like expecting snow to fall in Ibadan.

"Businesses are in for a long thing from the tax collector and his Lagos gang."

@ojekwu64726 said:

"And the 2.6m is not static, it's not guaranteed that you'll spend such an amount in May, it might be higher. God save Nigeria!!!"

@resolute4ever said:

"I remember say Dem laugh OBI when he went to Egypt for power consultations. Up till now I can let seem to understand why the mockery."

@Completecultur1 said:

"Dx is just the cost of energy.

"Now, imagine if you've to import any material at IFX rate of 1,450 n their outrageous tariff benchmark to drive crazy IGR. Along wt other silly dual business taxes (LGA, STG n FGN) Then add human cost n oda cost . In a low purchasing power society!"

@DaddyBKnK said:

"This is a country where they expect to attract foreign investors abi?

"Any direction u reason Nigeria mata u will just be angry and curse Yakubu. Wetin be this?"

Man laments after paying N65k for light

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had expressed worry after paying N65k for light.

In a post he made on social media, the man said he was paying N65K for two weeks' worth of electricity before the new tariff.

After the new electricity tariff kicked off on April 1, Morris Monye said he paid N65k, but the light did not last as usual. Before the new tariff, Morris said he was buying 812KWH of electricity at N65k, but now N65k can only buy him 288KWH.

Source: Legit.ng