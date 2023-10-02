Renowned Nigerian singer Davido openly praised Big Brother Naija All Stars winner Ilebaye Odiniya for her recent triumph

The 22-year-old model triumphed over five other competitors to win the staggering N120 million grand prize

Ilebaye's win surprised viewers, as she had initially been considered an underdog in the competitive All-Stars season

Davido celebrates Ilebaye's stunning victory. Credit: @ilebayeee, @davido

Source: Instagram

With 30.8% of the vote, Ilebaye easily beat Mercy Eke, who only garnered 23.4%.

Her victory shocked viewers because she had been seen as an underdog in the All Stars season. After all, she was eliminated from the Level Up season after only three weeks.

Celebrating the self-proclaimed "Gen Z Baddie", the musician wrote on his X handle:

"ILEBAYE ..I love a success story!"

In appreciation, Ilebaye responded to the music star.

"Thank you, OBO," she commented.

See Davido's post below:

Davido's post sparks reactions online

See how netizens reacted to the singer's message:

@FruityofAbuja:

"Davido please can you be her manager? I want to see her in your private jet soon."

@chockietee:

"Baddest always turning up that’s why we dey call àm goat."

@DoroAustyn:

"OBO don endorse our Gen Z baddie."

@chockietee:

"Congratulations to her. I hope she uses the money well."

@nigerianpollz:

"It's a great success story. I hope she uses the money and fame in trying to improve the lives of people around her."

Source: Legit.ng